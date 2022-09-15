Man charged after filming himself with Ohio police department’s body camera

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police said a Boardman man who filmed himself Saturday with a stolen body camera has been cited on a theft charge.

Bryant Guzman-Tinoco, 19, of Boardman, is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Thursday on the charge, which is a first-degree misdemeanor. He was cited Thursday after an interview with city police, who were helped in their investigation by Boardman police.

Police say the camera was stolen after it fell off the uniform of an officer at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The officer was trying to break up a fight at The Social nightclub at 112 W. Commerce St. The officer said in a report that after he jostled with several people while trying to break up a fight, he noticed his body-worn camera was knocked off the mount that was attached to his uniform.

The officer tried to look for the camera, but several other fights then broke out, reports said, and the officer had to help break those up, He searched for the camera but could not find it.

Later in the morning Saturday, investigators were able to find out the location of the camera by using the GPS device built into it, reports said. The GPS tracked the camera to an address in Boardman, where township police were sent to retrieve it. Guzman-Tinoco gave the camera to Boardman officers when they arrived, reports said, and they returned it to Youngstown police.

Investigators later reviewed footage of the camera when it was turned on after it was taken from the scene of the fight. Reports said the footage showed Guzman-Tinoco showing the camera off to family and friends inside his home and laughing.

Reports said several people can be seen holding the camera and passing it amongst themselves, trying to see how it works. Reports said almost everyone in the video was speaking Spanish and the video that was reviewed was over seven hours.

A translator then reviewed the video and told police the people in the video “acknowledged that the body camera likely belonged to police,” reports said.

When he was interviewed Thursday, reports said Guzman-Tinoco told investigators that he was picking up friends at The Social when the first fight broke out. He also told police that when he saw the camera on the ground, he picked it up and put it in his pocket.

Guzman-Tinoco admitted to police that he and his family believed the camera belonged to police, but he had no intentions of returning it, reports said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.