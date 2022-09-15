ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee seeking to have fentanyl added to weapons of mass destruction list

By Craig Shoup, Nashville Tennessean
 2 days ago

In the growing war on drugs, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is joining a multistate effort urging president Joe Biden to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction.

Tennessee is now among 18 states asking Biden to take action in response to record increases of overdose deaths.

If Biden were to classify fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction, Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration would have to coordinate with other agencies, including the Department of Defense.

"Fentanyl has caused too many tragic deaths on an individual level and, as we have seen overseas, it can also be weaponized to cause mass casualties,” said General Skrmetti. “Our governments at every level must take a broad-spectrum approach to protecting American lives from the harms of fentanyl."

Comments / 19

Billyray Kellyjr
2d ago

want yall do the fentanal and leave the the weed for us and it would be a better place to the world that God made not pharmaceutical drugs it be a better place to live free the weed ashole

William Gower
2d ago

So anyone possessing this drug legally prescribed or not can be labeled as a possible domestic terrorist?!

