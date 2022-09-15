ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

FireFlight’s Chief Dana Morris, Flagler County’s Legend of the Air, Is Retiring After 12,500 Flight Hours

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
flaglerlive.com

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 17, 2022

Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its war east across the Antilles between today and Tuesday, by which time it’ll take a turn for the north, and unfortunately become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast. The forecast does not project its path past Wednesday, when it is to be still nowhere near the Florida Peninsula.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
County
Flagler County, FL
City
Bunnell, FL
Flagler County, FL
Government
City
Palm Coast, FL
Local
Florida Government
Palm Coast, FL
Government
WESH

15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglerlive.com

A1A International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday

International Coastal Clean-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. up and down the Flagler and St. Johns county coasts along State Road A1A. The event is organized and sponsored locally by Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway. Bring your family and friends,...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County

A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireflight#Retirement#Fire Rescue#County Commission#Yosemite#B3#Fire Flight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler cities unite in support of the education tax

All five municipalities in Flagler County have drafted proclamations in support of the half-cent tax referendum on the November ballot. Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin read the city’s proclamation at the council’s Sept. 6 business meeting. He offered the proclamation to Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt and confirmed that the other municipalities in Flagler also supported the tax.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Daytona RV park growing, even before construction

Blue Coral Properties Inc. wants to use a 180-acre site between U.S. 92 and Interstate 4 to expand the plan for the Daytona Lakes RV Resort. Attorney Glenn D. Storch of Storch Law Firm hosted a city-mandated neighborhood meeting Aug. 31 at the Holiday Inn LPGA in Daytona Beach. “The...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making

In brief: A couple wants to build a home in Palm Coast Plantation that would partly violate an existing eagle-protection zone. The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday gave it the go-ahead, reasoning that the eagles haven’t been seen in the area for years, and that the protection zone should be scrapped anyway. But that may not have been the planning board’s call.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say

PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Daytona Beach condo sales are down, while prices soar

Condo prices remained sky high as condo sales across the Daytona Beach area fell. An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 146 condo units were sold around the Daytona Beach area in August, with a median sales price of $319,500. It’s more than the number of condos sold in July, but down 19% from sales in August 2021.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy