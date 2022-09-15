FireFlight’s Chief Dana Morris, Flagler County’s Legend of the Air, Is Retiring After 12,500 Flight Hours

Read full article on original website
flaglerlive.com
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 17, 2022
Weather: Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tropical storm watch: Tropical Storm Fiona is making its war east across the Antilles between today and Tuesday, by which time it’ll take a turn for the north, and unfortunately become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest forecast. The forecast does not project its path past Wednesday, when it is to be still nowhere near the Florida Peninsula.
palmcoastobserver.com
Local attorney named Flagler County pro bono attorney of the year
For Raven Sword, it’s not about the award – it’s about doing something with the gifts you’re given. “So it’s a given that when you’re given gifts, like a law degree from a top 25 university, that you better doggone do something useful with it,” Sword said.
palmcoastobserver.com
Ormond Beach man, 20, killed in motorcycle crash on I-95 in Flagler County
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man died the night of Sept. 16 after crashing his motorcycle into the rear of an SUV on Interstate 95 between the Old Dixie Highway and State Road 100 exits in Flagler County. The man was riding north at about 11:10 p.m. near Mile Marker 280...
Volusia County boat burglary suspect coaxed out of water
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A boat burglary suspect made it safely to shore, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man was in the Halifax River when deputies arrived at the dock. In the released body cam video, a deputy can be heard asking the suspect to...
WESH
15-year-old Flagler County boy missing, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a teenager has been reported missing. Michael Perry, 15, was seen last when he left for school from his Palm Coast home located in the L-section on Friday. According to deputies, Perry did not come back from school. He...
flaglerlive.com
A1A International Coastal Cleanup on Saturday
International Coastal Clean-Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. up and down the Flagler and St. Johns county coasts along State Road A1A. The event is organized and sponsored locally by Friends of A1A Scenic & Historic Coastal Byway. Bring your family and friends,...
palmcoastobserver.com
Stolen Flagler Beach RV involved in standoff in Lake County
A recreational vehicle stolen from Flagler Beach ended up in a standoff with police in Lake County on Sept. 14. The driver failed to pull over when signaled by police at 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 27, and officers pursued the vehicle south on the highway. Police used Stop Sticks...
palmcoastobserver.com
Al Krier: Safety on Cimmaron effort began with an old man on a bike
It all started over 1 1/2 years ago with an old man biking daily on Cimmaron Drive and connecting streets, after complaining so much about it to his kids. They finally said, "Why, don't you do something about it?" So, the old man took off on his bike to find...
mynews13.com
Flagler Sheriff: Wanted man found with enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man wanted in Volusia and Orange counties Wednesday morning, and found what deputies say was enough fentanyl to kill over 100,000 people. Adrian Rivers was arrested on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop in Palm Bay for...
Seminole County using taxpayer pennies to widen county roads
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County is putting your penny to work. Red Bug Lake is undergoing construction to extend the right-turn lane to accommodate greater traffic flow. The work is being done on Red Bug Lake between Tuskawilla Road and Dodd Road. When this part of the project...
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis announces nearly $30M to support workforce education in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Friday afternoon to announce funding for workforce education aimed at supporting the space industry. “I set a goal to make Florida the best state in the nation for workforce education by 2030...
flaglerlive.com
Distant Recession Signs Flash Even as Flagler Unemployment Remains at 3.2% and Labor Force Grows
If a national recession is looming–by one traditional measure, it is already happening–the signs are mostly not apparent in Flagler County and in Florida. But there are glimmers of warnings. Unemployment remains at a historic low, according to figures released this morning by the state’s labor department. Construction...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler cities unite in support of the education tax
All five municipalities in Flagler County have drafted proclamations in support of the half-cent tax referendum on the November ballot. Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin read the city’s proclamation at the council’s Sept. 6 business meeting. He offered the proclamation to Flagler Schools Superintendent Cathy Mittelstadt and confirmed that the other municipalities in Flagler also supported the tax.
Central Florida retired nurse and army veteran sees energy bill reach $5,000
DELTONA, Fla. — A retired nurse and army veteran in Deltona said her energy bill has doubled, sometimes tripled, now totaling more than $5,000. Carol Hosendove, 67, said she had someone come check out her air-conditioning unit without finding any major problems, and she hasn’t done anything different.
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Daytona RV park growing, even before construction
Blue Coral Properties Inc. wants to use a 180-acre site between U.S. 92 and Interstate 4 to expand the plan for the Daytona Lakes RV Resort. Attorney Glenn D. Storch of Storch Law Firm hosted a city-mandated neighborhood meeting Aug. 31 at the Holiday Inn LPGA in Daytona Beach. “The...
flaglerlive.com
A Non-Existent Eagle’s Nest in Palm Coast Plantation Leads County to Improvise Risky Rule-Making
In brief: A couple wants to build a home in Palm Coast Plantation that would partly violate an existing eagle-protection zone. The Flagler County Planning Board on Tuesday gave it the go-ahead, reasoning that the eagles haven’t been seen in the area for years, and that the protection zone should be scrapped anyway. But that may not have been the planning board’s call.
click orlando
Ormond Beach man, 20, dies after crash on Interstate 95 in Flagler County, troopers say
PALM COAST, Fla. – An Ormond Beach man suffered fatal injuries in a crash Friday night on Interstate 95 in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 20-year-old was traveling northbound on I-95, driving a motorcycle in the center lane behind an SUV, troopers said. At 11:10 p.m., the front of the man’s vehicle collided with the rear of the SUV because, between the two, the motorcycle was traveling at the faster speed, according to a crash report.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Daytona Beach condo sales are down, while prices soar
Condo prices remained sky high as condo sales across the Daytona Beach area fell. An analysis of Daytona Beach Multiple Listing Service data by Wyse Home Team Realty showed that 146 condo units were sold around the Daytona Beach area in August, with a median sales price of $319,500. It’s more than the number of condos sold in July, but down 19% from sales in August 2021.
flaglerlive.com
20-Year-Old Ormond Beach Motorcyclist Killed Rear-Ending SUV on I-95
A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man was killed in a rear-end collision as he traveled north on I-95 late Friday night, two miles north of the Old Dixie Highway interchange in Flagler County. The crash was reported at 11 :15 p.m. when a couple traveling in a 2020 Dodge Journey reported...
News4Jax.com
UF Health nurse arrested for 2nd time following accusations of stealing medication
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville nurse was arrested and accused of stealing medication from an employer for a second time. Desiree Lato, 41, appeared in court on Saturday morning after being arrested Friday while working at UF Health Jacksonville. She was charged with one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud.
