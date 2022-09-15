The weekly meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners was held this morning at 9 in the Judicial Center in Independence. The meeting nearly exclusively dealt with the final touches of each department's budget for 2023. Board members wanted to cut as much as possible, but while still giving the residents of MG county all that is possible and keeping in mind the fact that nobody wants their property taxes to go up any further.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS ・ 14 HOURS AGO