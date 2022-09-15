Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Early signs of water crisis impact in Kansas community
CANEY, Kan. (KAKE)- At least a dozen residents living in Caney, Kansas that KAKE News spoke with Sunday said that they were concerned that a water emergency issued by the city could have more consequences if gone unchecked. The city issued a "mandatory water conservation" effort Wednesday. "We need feed...
KWCH.com
Water emergency issued for town in SE Kansas
CANEY, Kan. (KWCH) - A water emergency is in effect for the city of Caney in Montgomery County. Town officials said water stopped flowing over the Little Caney River’s dam this week due to the ongoing drought. The town’s only water supply is what remains behind the dam, leaving only enough water for six weeks.
News On 6
Firefighters Battle Overnight Fire At Former Pallet Factory In Nowata County
Firefighters are investigating a large fire that broke out at a former pallet factory on Sunday night. Officials say they were called to the scene just southeast of Nowata at around 11:30 p.m. According to fire officials, several pallets caught fire and the blaze spread to three nearby structures and...
Nowata County pallet factory catches fire for second time in two months
NEW ALLUWE, Okla. — Multiple structures including two homes are damaged after a factory fire in Nowata County Sunday night. Several agencies were called to the fire at a pallet factory in New Alluwe just before midnight. This is the second fire in lass than a month at the...
KAKE TV
Kansas man found dead on Elk City walking trail
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A 22-year-old man from Augusta, Kansas went missing on a walking trail in Elk City, Kansas and was later found dead. Jeremy Cox was reported missing on Sept. 17 at around 6:07 p.m. At that time, Montgomery County deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS, and Kansas Wildlife and Parks officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail to look for Cox.
Water interruptions affecting some residents in Parsons
PARSONS, Kan. – The City of Parsons Public Information Office today announced that parts of the town may have water interruptions. The City said in a press release that multiple breaks in the water system in the area of 13th and Southern are to blame. Officials say crews are working diligently to repair the system. Click here to learn more....
Man missing on local trail found dead, no foul play suspected
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. – A man who went missing on a southeast Kansas trail has been found dead. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “On September 17th, 2022, at approximately 6:07 pm Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS,...
kggfradio.com
Man Goes Missing on Hiking Trail Found Dead
An Augusta man is found dead after going missing on a hiking trail. Saturday at around 6:00pm, Montgomery County Deputies along with Elk City Rural Fire, Independence Fire & EMS and Kansas Wildlife and Parks Officers were dispatched to the Elk City walking trail in reference to a 22-year-old male who went missing on the trail. Deputies arrived at the entrance of the 30-mile long hiking trail and spoke with the missing man's friend who said the last time he had seen him was around mile marker 13 on the trail.
kggfradio.com
MG Commissioners To Meet This Morning
Budget discussions from Montgomery County department heads will start the Board of Commissioners' regular weekly meeting this morning at 9 am in the lower level of the Judicial Center in Independence. According to the agenda, the final department will meet with the board at approximately 12:45 pm. The meeting is streamed on LIVE and Zoom for viewing and open to the public in person.
kggfradio.com
Coffeyville Man Arrested In Caney For Distribution of Meth
A Coffeyville man is arrested during a traffic stop in Caney last week. An officer with the Caney Police Department identified the driver as 45-year-old Joshua Werner. Werner allegedly did not possess a valid driver’s license and had an active warrant out of Coffeyville. In the process of executing the arrest for the warrant, the officer allegedly observed a small clear bag with a crystallized substance on the center console.
adastraradio.com
Explosive Device Found in Southeast Kansas Town
PARSONS, Kan. (KSNF) — A homemade bomb was found in Parsons Thursday afternoon, forcing authorities to block an area. KSNF TV in Joplin, Missouri reports that around 2 pm, Parsons police received a call about a suspicious object. Officers arrived on the scene and found the device tested positive...
News On 6
Fire At Tulsa Playground Causes More Than $100,000 In Damages
Tulsa city crews are picking up the pieces of damaged playground equipment at a popular park. Part of the jungle gym caught fire, causing more than $100,000 in damage. The park is near Charles Page and 41st West Avenue. The city said this playground was the result of precious taxpayer...
FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after
TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
kggfradio.com
Drunk Driver Arrested in Caney
A driver gets directions from a Caney Police officer and is arrested for drunk driving. Yesterday evening at around 7:15pm, a Caney PD officer observed a silver car in the parking lot of a vacant nursing home. The officer then observed the vehicle pull out of that parking lot and into another lot of a closed building. The officer pulled in next to the driver, identified as 33-year-old Curtis Riley, who told the officer he was lost.
Cross Country Chase brings vintage motorcycles to Green Country
CLAREMORE, Okla. — Vintage motorcycles are heading through Green Country as part of a special cross country chase. The Route 66 Cross Country Chase is a celebration of Route 66 designed for motorcycles made between 1930 and 1960. As they passed through Claremore, FOX23 spoke with some of the...
kggfradio.com
MG Commissioners Finalize 2023 Budget
The weekly meeting of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners was held this morning at 9 in the Judicial Center in Independence. The meeting nearly exclusively dealt with the final touches of each department's budget for 2023. Board members wanted to cut as much as possible, but while still giving the residents of MG county all that is possible and keeping in mind the fact that nobody wants their property taxes to go up any further.
South Tulsa neighborhood manhunt ends with one in custody
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after police say they walked in him strangling a woman before he jumped out the window and tried to run. Tulsa Police told FOX23 they were responding to calls from neighbors at The Crossings At Silver Oaks apartment complex near 71st and Darlington when they heard a woman scream at the apartment in question.
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
80-year-old Tulsa man killed in Ellis County collision
ELLIS COUNTY, Okla. — An 80-year-old Tulsa man is dead after a fatal collision Friday morning, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the collision happened at the intersection of South County Road 191 and E County Road 59, about one mile north and ten miles east of Arnett.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville High School Fire Explained
A few days ago, Bartlesville Radio was on the scene of a fire that occurred at the Bartlesville High School. At that time, we could only observe what was occurring because limited information was available with the focus on handling the situation safely. The investigation into the fire is now complete so we were able to speak with a Michael Hart, Principal of the high school, to obtain the most accurate information about what occurred.
