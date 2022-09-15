ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

reviewed.com

The Best Window Blinds of 2022

Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. Window blinds can serve any number of...
TechRadar

How to sleep on a plane and wake up refreshed

Some people are capable of sleeping soundly as soon as the plane leaves the tarmac, while others struggle to sleep on a plane at all. With uncomfortable seating, no leg room and too much light, there’s a lot to contend with when it comes to falling asleep on a plane. Fortunately, there are things you can do to ensure you arrive at your destination well-rested.
yankodesign.com

This vacuum cleaner looks like it came from the future to save you from dust

Protecting your house from harmful microorganisms and viruses isn’t just a matter of installing air purifiers and UV sanitizers in rooms. Keeping areas clean is also an important part of that process, especially when it comes to dirt that’s hard to see or materials that would emit harmful substances. Vacuum cleaners are, of course, one of the most common weapons in the war against dirt and grime, whether they be on floors, in corners, or in other places we can’t reach easily. The design of vacuum cleaners has shifted every now and then, sometimes embracing trends like minimalism. This design concept, however, goes in a different direction and heaps a ton of details on the vacuum cleaner, creating an appliance that wouldn’t look out of place in the robot-filled home of the future.
