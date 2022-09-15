ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams sign rookie RB Ronnie Rivers to practice squad

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Kyren Williams unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain that landed him on injured reserve, leaving the Rams with just three healthy running backs on the 53-man roster. They did have Trey Ragas on the practice squad, but he’s seemingly hurt, too.

And so the team made a couple of moves on its practice squad, bolstering the running back depth. The Rams placed Ragas on the injured list and signed Ronnie Perkins to the practice squad, so they now have four available running backs.

Rivers is a 5-foot-9 rookie out of Fresno State who originally signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted.

Rivers ran a 4.6 in the 40-yard dash this year and posted a vertical jump of 36.5 inches. He had 4,838 yards from scrimmage and 51 total touchdowns in his college career, showing great versatility as a runner and receiver (150 catches in five seasons).

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

