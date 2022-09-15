PSG votes to publish budget quarterly

The Senate approved their 2022-23 budget at Wednesday's meeting, following a hectic first meeting where senators struck down PSG’s original budget proposal

The budget will also be published online every quarter as part of an amendment proposed in PSG’s previous session.

The internal spending budget, which was a big point of contention in last week’s meeting, has been reduced to $3,000.

The fall retreat had $5,000 allocated to it, allegedly without the previous knowledge of the Senate. It will now be paid in part through PSG President Andrew Jensen’s presidential spending fund, whose budget is undisclosed.

The fall retreat will take place on Saturday at a YMCA camp. PSG members will be required to attend networking events during the retreat and will get seven hours of free time.

Some still raised questions about the proper procedure of spending money.

“There were some concerns with summer expenditures and proper procedure being followed, especially with senators not feeling like they got all the information,” President pro-tempore Eleanor Diddona said. “In the vein of talking about the budget, I wanted to sort of clarify how everyone in this organization makes sure we're following procedures when it comes to money.”

The meeting also teased several potential initiatives the body is planning, including a “one stop shop” app which would house many of Purdue’s websites and maps.

“(Indiana University has) the IU app that has all the resources they need,” PSG press secretary Evan Chrise said. “We unfortunately do not have (something like) it and that leads to a lot of different (websites) that can get very confusing.”

An initiative for student government to subsidize Uber and Lyft for Purdue students to get home safely also made progress with a committee member saying they were having open discussions with Lyft.

Chrise said later though the initiative “was more Lyft than Uber now.”