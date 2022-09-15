Read full article on original website
Priority Impact Day
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today Priority Power of Midland teamed up with Keep Midland Beautiful for their first ever Priority Impact Day. Priority Power employees and their families helped beautify the Midland community. Starting at the Bush Tennis Center they cleaned the east and north ends of Holiday Hill Road.
The Odessa YMCA first ever White Out Party is September 16
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday, September 16, the Odessa YMCA is having their first ever white out party, a fundraiser for the Y’s learning centers. Community Relations Director for Odessa YMCA, Desirea Brito, said this is a fun way for people to give. “We really believe that this event...
Permian Chapter of Credit Unions host their annual golf tournament
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today the Permian Chapter of Credit Unions hosted their annual golf tournament at Ratliff Ranch Golf Course, benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Medical Center Health System. This is the tournament’s first year back since the start of the pandemic. All funds raised...
Midland animals shelters experience distemper outbreak
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Midland animal services has been affected by the distemper outbreak at the shelter and now they have resorted to extreme measures. Midland Animal services manager Ty Coleman says CDV or canine distemper virus is dangerous to dogs. “Distemper has various amounts of different symptoms you...
Odessa Fire Rescue opens new location
ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Fire Rescue have opened a brand new Fire Station Friday morning. The location, marked number 9, is located at 1900 87th St. in Odessa. The ribbon ceremony was an exciting event that had cake for everyone who showed up as well as an opportunity for a tour of the brand new fire station. All the attendees even had a chance to see a real firetruck, as well as meet some of the firefighters that will be working there.
Odessa mom sounds the alarm on RSV
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa mother Michelle Moore has a 7-week-old child recovering from RSV, and she says it could have been prevented if local parents and educators were more aggressive when it comes to keeping sick kids out of the classroom. “Right now, (he’s got a) low grade fever, deep cough, a lot of […]
The 87th Street River
Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts. 8th ranked Odessa College volleyball defeated Western Texas College in four sets on Wednesday night at the OC Sports Center. CBS7 Morning Weather Wed. 9/14/22 - clipped version. Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT. Recording of the CBS7 Early Morning Newscasts.
HIGHLIGHTS: Odessa vs. Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Bronchos faced the Amarillo Sandies. The Bronchos fell short losing to the Sandies 42-17 Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
Date Night Tonight? Hit Up Any Of These 5 Restaurants In Odessa Perfect For The Occasion
00Date nights are the best nights! A chance to get all dolled up for a night on the town with your better half. Even if a night on the town is only dinner. Any chance for the 2 of you to spend an evening together, no distractions, is enough to recharge your relationship batteries. But what is the one thing that could ruin such an evening? A crappy restaurant. True story. You don't want to have high expectations and then be let down because you both decided on a place that wasn't up to par.
CBS7 Band Of The Week: TIED Pecos and Stanton
WEST TEXAS, (KOSA) - This week’s polls were just too close to have just one Band of the Week, so in a rare turn of events CBS7 decided that both bands deserve the honor. The Pecos Eagle Band and the Stanton Buffalo Band are CBS7′s Band of the Week, check out both bands in action above.
HIGHLIGHTS: San Antonio Cornerstone at Midland Christian
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Christian Mustangs lost 28-21 to the San Antonio Cornerstone Crusaders on Friday night. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
Odessan gets invited to the one of the largest food truck events in Michigan
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Last month, as a part of small business summer, Mary Kate Hamilton introduced Yvette Hernandez who’s the owner of Mi Cocinita food truck. She overcame drug addiction to start her own small business. Now, Hernandez has been invited to Michigan to the worlds largest food truck...
Legacy Freshman student stabbed early Friday morning
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland ISD said a student was stabbed early Friday morning. According to a news release, around 8:20 a.m., a student visited the nurse’s office for treatment for a puncture wound. The school called paramedics; however, the student refused transport and was instead taken to the ER by his parent. He has since […]
Basin Bites: Donut shop in business since 50s
ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – If you live in Odessa or even any neighboring town, there’s no doubt you’ve heard of Southern Maid Donuts. The shop originally opened in 1955 and has remained pretty much the exact same ever since. “I love donuts and I could eat a pan right now if they let me. If […]
15-year-old makes outcry of abuse
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week on a warrant after a 15-year-old girl made an outcry of abuse. Aneel Mariscal, 20, has been charged with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. According to an affidavit, on August 27, deputies with the Midland County Sheriff’s Office were investigating an […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Harker Heights vs. Permian
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Harker Heights Knights faced the Permian Panthers. Both teams went into this game undefeated, but in a miraculous comeback, the Panthers took the win in an extremely close game. Permian beat Harker Heights, 28-27. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted fugitive
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to locate a fugitive wanted by the US Marshals. 34-year-old Jerry Raymond Freels is wanted for a violation of the conditions of his supervised release. He was originally charged with possession of ammunition by a felon and escaping from custody. If you […]
Crane ISD responds to alleged student threat
CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - Crane ISD released the following statement after a student allegedly made threats Friday. “It has come to our attention that a student discussed a possible threat with fellow students today during a class at Crane HS. Campus Administration and the Crane Police Department were immediately dispatched; all parties referenced have been interviewed and this incident is being fully investigated. We take any and all references of threat or harm to the students and staff of Crane ISD and our community very seriously. Any findings of credible evidence or validity to this reference will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland vs. Lubbock Monterey
LUBBOCK, Texas (KOSA) - The Midland Bulldogs faced the Lubbock Monterey Plainsmen in Lubbock. It was a close game but the Bulldogs pulled ahead beating the Plainsmen 18-13. Take a look at the video above for the highlights.
