If you've ever wondered just how much data can be obtained from collared wildlife, this case might be an eye-opener for you. And it played a part in the investigation of the unlawful taking of a threatened species. The seriousness of the offense can be measured by the involvement of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the federal charges they are pressing in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney's Office. The following details of the case are from the USFW charging document.

CHARLO, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO