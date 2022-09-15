Read full article on original website
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
Killing of a Grizzly Bear Near Charlo Leads to Federal Charge
If you've ever wondered just how much data can be obtained from collared wildlife, this case might be an eye-opener for you. And it played a part in the investigation of the unlawful taking of a threatened species. The seriousness of the offense can be measured by the involvement of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the federal charges they are pressing in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney's Office. The following details of the case are from the USFW charging document.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,315 Cases, Three New Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 308,023 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,315 new confirmed cases. There are currently 1,513 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,539,764 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 574,138...
State must restore birth certificate process affecting transgender Montanans
A Yellowstone County judge ordered Thursday that the state health department return to a simplified process for changing sex marker designations on birth certificates.
West Virginia wants to describe fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has joined a multistate bipartisan effort urging President Biden to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction. The 18 state attorneys general demand the president take decisive action in response to the record increase in overdose deaths related to the lethal substance nationwide. “This deadly synthetic opioid is mainly […]
Do You Live In One Of Montana’s Top Ten Most Dangerous Cities?
Every night when we go to sleep, we like to feel safe. We don't want to worry about whether there will be a break-in, a shooting, or even worse, a murder. So when it comes to Montana, what cities are considered the "most dangerous"? Maybe you are living in one right now.
mt.gov
Gov. Gianforte Gathers Leaders to Discuss Public Safety in Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. – Gathering input from local officials, law enforcement, and treatment providers in the Flathead Valley, Governor Greg Gianforte today convened a roundtable to discuss strategies to build safer, stronger communities in Montana. “This is an all-hands-on-deck moment,” Gov. Gianforte said, noting the dramatic rise in drug interdictions...
Sheriff: Missoula fugitive kills himself in Ronan
A fugitive who was wanted by the Missoula Police Department shot and killed himself late Tuesday night in Lake County.
The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature
Somewhere, Dolly Smith Cusker Akers is smiling. Maybe even laughing. Her name isn’t a household word in Montana, nothing like the revered and reviled Jeannette Rankin, the first woman elected to Congress who also happens to be from Montana. Akers holds a different distinction, being the first female Native American elected to the state Legislature. […] The post The still-controversial life of Montana’s first Native woman elected to the Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Fugitive Takes Own Life During Attempted Traffic Stop
On September 13, 2022, at around 11:15 a.m., the Missoula Police Department announced they were searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who was armed and dangerous. He had a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and was actively attempting to elude law enforcement. It was also reported that Cork was in possession of a handgun.
I Survived Jury Duty in Montana. Here’s How it Went!
You may have heard that I was summoned for jury duty. I don't know anybody that WANTS to have jury duty. But you either go or you can get fined up to $1,000 and up to three days in jail. So I appeared, on time, at the Shrine Monday with about 80 other good citizens of Yellowstone County.
NBCMontana
Missoula fugitive commits suicide prior to traffic stop
MISSOULA, Mont. — The search for a Missoula fugitive ended in Ronan late Tuesday. Patrick Cork, 50, shot himself prior to yielding to a Ronan Police officer, who was attempting to stop Cork's vehicle on Round Butte Road. The officer gave first aid to Cork, who was hospitalized but...
Where Does Montana Rank for Angry and Confrontational Drivers?
If you have spent any amount of time driving Highway 93, you can understand the saying "pray for me I drive 93." The commuter traffic on this highway can create a chaotic scene that is something straight out of the movie "Days of Thunder." Remember that movie with Tom Cruise that features the line "rubbing is racing?" Maybe that is why most that commute from the Bitterroot Valley call the 5'oclock traffic the "Bitterroot 500."
Montana Department of Ag lost more than $344K to phishing scam, auditors say
The Montana Department of Agriculture lost more than $344,000 from a person impersonating a grant recipient in an email phishing attack, according to a new report recently released by the Legislative Audit Division. The incident, which happened in October 2020, was one of two cases turned up by a legislative auditing team as part of […] The post Montana Department of Ag lost more than $344K to phishing scam, auditors say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Missoula Police Arrest Man for the Fourth Time in 12 Days
On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:42 a.m., Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Poverello Center for a report of a rock thrown through a window. About five minutes before the window broke, 41-year-old Virinder Brar had been told he would not be allowed to stay at the center that night.
Montana’s Attorney General Attempting to Protect Sugar Beet Harvest
The US Army Corps of Engineers is planning to cut the water flow rates from Fort Peck Dam in half, causing potential damage to the sugar beet harvest in Montana. AG Knudsen has requested they postpone that action one month, to prevent the damage. AG Knudsen sent a letter to...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Malnourished horses, cattle found, Lamborghini seized in Oregon grow op bust
Oregon State Police found malnourished horses and cattle while serving a search warrant on a marijuana grow operation Tuesday. OSP said warrants were served on South Criteser Road, south of Oregon City. In addition to 22 unregistered greenhouses to grow hemp or unlicensed to grow marijuana, investigators allegedly found nine...
Learn About the Stories From Soft Landing Missoula
This week Soft Landing in Missoula with support from the ZACC held their second annual "Stories of Home" photo exhibit during "Welcoming Week" that explores the experiences of immigrants and refugees in Missoula. The exhibit is an opportunity to learn more about where some of the refugees have come from and more importantly why they are having to come to our community. The "Stories of Home" project started in last year. Soft Landing is a community based non profit that helps refugees and immigrant families transition to our community and our state.
Suspect Shot by Law Enforcement Near Missoula Airport Identified
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting that occurred near the Smokejumper Center in the 5700 block of West Broadway as 34-year-old Vance Ledeau. Missoula Police Department spokesperson Lydia Arnold provided limited details of the incident that day. One...
NBCMontana
Montana to get money for electric vehicle network
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Biden administration has approved plans from 34 states, one of which is Montana, and Puerto Rico that detail how those locations will roll out their part of an ambitious national electric vehicle charging network. The approval means $900 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI)...
