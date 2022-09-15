Read full article on original website
Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Who Are Pregnant And In US Custody Are Being Moved Across State Lines To Access Abortion Services
Unaccompanied immigrant children who are in US custody and want to end a pregnancy are being moved to states that don’t have newly enacted abortion restrictions while advocates push to guarantee access for detainees across the board. New abortion bans or restrictions across the US have made it nearly...
Texas Governor Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B instead of having abortions
Texas Governor Greg Abbott posed a lukewarm solution this week when challenged about his state’s abortion ban that makes no exception for rape or incest: take Plan B.The Republican governor’s horribly thought out solution for victims of sexual assault was offered during a radio segment that will air Sunday on the local radio programme Lone Star Politics, The Dallas Morning News first reported.“We want to support those victims, but also those victims can access health care immediately, as well as to report it,” Mr Abbott said, perhaps not realising that this solution misses the fact that, as recently as...
A Woman Said She Was Denied An Abortion Even Though Her Fetus Won't Survive
"Basically they said I had to carry my baby to bury my baby," the woman told reporters.
When abortion at a clinic is not available, 1 in 3 pregnant people say they will do something on their own to end the pregnancy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea One in three people in need of abortion will consider doing something on their own to end the pregnancy if they are unable to get an abortion at a clinic. These are the findings of a study I recently published after surveying over 700 people seeking abortions in three states across the U.S.: Illinois, California and New Mexico. The one-in-three figure is even higher among those who have a difficult time affording the cost of their abortion, have no health insurance or are seeking an abortion because of...
Texas judge blocks Biden order requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions
Trump-appointed judge says US health department overreached in its guidance, in decision issued just before ‘trigger law’ takes effect
Lindsey Graham would hate it if America's abortion laws really were like Europe's
In their pantheon of transparently absurd excuses for their war on reproductive rights, the GOP somehow managed this week to come up with a whopper of new one — they just want America to be more like Europe. With the midterms right around the corner — and sensing perhaps...
US abortion bans leave grey areas in complicated pregnancies
Moments after unveiling a bill that would ban all abortions in the United States at 15 weeks, US Senator Lindsey Graham was interrupted by a mother with a devastating story. "I did everything right and at 16 weeks we found out that our son would likely not live," Ashbey Beasley told a crowded room. "When he was born, for eight days he bled from every orifice of his body," she said.
