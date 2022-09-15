Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ocean City Today
Roaring bikes and thunderous tunes invade Ocean City
Thousands upon thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts from all over the U.S. will ride into Ocean City this weekend for the 2022 OC BikeFest, one of the largest rallies of its kind on the East Coast. This year’s festival runs from Sept. 14-18, and will feature bike rallies, rides, demonstrations, concerts,...
The Dispatch
Furnace Town To Host Renaissance Faire
BERLIN– Sword fights, stilt walkers and turkey legs are among the countless medieval attractions on tap for next weekend’s Renaissance Faire at Furnace Town. On Sept. 24 and 25, Furnace Town Historic Site will host its second annual Renaissance Faire. The two-day event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., will include live music, crafts and games, and food and drink, as well as demonstrations of ancient arts like broom making, spinning and woodworking.
Cape Gazette
Nanticoke Tribe hosts 44th annual Powwow
The Nanticoke Indian Powwow is the highlight of the year for the tribe with roots dating back to before the 1600s. Centered in and around Millsboro and Oak Orchard, the tribe had a long road but was officially recognized as an incorporated body by the state of Delaware March 10, 1881. There were 31 members to that body, including four of Chief Natosha Carmine’s four great-grandfathers.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City anticipates lower turnout for ’22 pop-up rally
Despite rumors of the unsanctioned “H2O” tuner-car pop-up rally moving to Wildwood, New Jersey, Ocean City officials are not ready to let their guard down for what has historically been chaotic and dangerous in past years. The rally, which attached itself to the official H2Oi event that took...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Salisbury, MD (with Photos & Maps)
Salisbury, Maryland, has a selection of restaurants that customers can choose from to have a delicious meal. I want to introduce a comprehensive list of the best restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland, that customers will enjoy. The list includes fifteen restaurants that have been established in Salisbury, Maryland, which are listed below:
Cape Gazette
Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo set Nov. 5
The 6th Annual Delaware Resorts 55+ Expo will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, at Cape Henlopen High School in Lewes. The event is free to the public, and all ages are welcome to attend. Exhibitors include health and wellness firms, medical facilities and services,...
Cape Gazette
Funland ends 60th season with a legislative tribute
Funland’s landmark achievement celebrating 60 years of service to Rehoboth Beach was solidified with a legislative honor Sept. 8. In the midst of the amusement center’s end-of-summer picnic, the Cape Region’s legislative delegation joined the festivities to honor the time-held tradition. “We’ve briefly joined your celebration to...
Ocean City Today
Occupancy, engagement rates on rise in Ocean City
From paid influencer content on social media platforms to digital ad placement, Ocean City’s marketing jumped outside the box this year, and according to reports from the summer, the efforts have worked. At a Tourism Commission meeting Monday, representatives from BVK, the Wisconsin-based firm hired at the beginning of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Gazette
Remember the Happy Day Club in Lewes
A family’s side hustle in Lewes – a home-based speakeasy – brought them into leadership of a community gathering place for the city’s Black community, where they ran a must-see show featuring regional and national talent. And then it all ended in a fire. That was...
Cape Gazette
PRICE REDUCED~2102 N BAY SHORE DR-BACK BAY COVE
2102 N BAY SHORE DRIVE, MILTON, DE 19968 ~ Rare opportunity to design your home to leverage amazing panoramic bay views on over an acre! In Broadkill Beach's premier gated community of Back Bay Cove, any home on this lot will have stunning sunrise views over the Delaware Bay and sunsets that rival them over Prime Hook Wildlife Refuge. Your beach home dreams await you here, where your home design elements can take advantage of stunning views of the Delaware Beaches and Wildlife areas. Located at the northern section of Broadkill Beach, Back Bay Coves private beach stretches from the north end to the south end of the community and features custom built homes in a community like no other in Sussex County Delaware. If you are looking for acreage in a waterfront community close to the beach towns, but want to have that slower, relaxing feel with extra, privacy and fewer crowds this is a lot you must consider. 15 Minutes to downtown Milton, 20 minutes to historic Lewes and Cape Henlopen State Park and 30 minutes to Rehoboth Beach and Boardwalk. Great location in a truly one-of-a-kind private beach front community!
Cape Gazette
The endless round of buying, cooking, eating – ain’t it grand!
We cook. We eat. We buy stuff. We eat some more. It’s what we do. Our very own Culinary Coast (thank you, Southern Delaware Tourism, for coining that perfect description) is rife with James Beard Foundation Award winners, nominees, finalists and semifinalists. We even have a few chefs who have whomped up vittles for Michelin-starred eateries. Also, international restaurant reviewer Zagat sends me their annual local pick hits for editing and updating before they are published. All in all, this tiny resort town has earned an impressive reputation not only with diners, but also with home cooks.
WBOC
Tiny Home Village Construction Underway in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md.- The Tiny Home Village is up on Anne Street in Salisbury. The tiny homes are for the chronically homeless. Salisbury's Housing and Homelessness Manager Christine Chestnutt says housing is critical for one's mental health. "Living in fight or flight mode, constantly, that's the chaos they are living in...
Ocean City Today
Three-story condo building coming to 15th Street in Ocean City
The owner of a pair of resort jewelry stores and several other pieces of Ocean City real estate is developing a three-story condominium building at 15th Street with spacious units and waterside views. Todd Ferrante, the owner of Park Place Jewelers, bought two lots at 1505 and 1507 St. Louis...
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza to renovate Grand Slam in Lewes
Since 1986, Grotto Pizza’s Grand Slam restaurant has greeted southbound visitors to the beach with its Route 1 location just south of the Five Points intersection near Lewes. This fall, the 10,500-square-foot landmark is getting a facelift. “We will remain operational throughout the renovation,” said Jeff Gosnear, vice president...
WBOC
Silver Lake residents express fountain frustrations
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near Silver Lake in Rehoboth Beach are fed up with decorative fountains installed by city officials and have asked that they be removed for good. According to Rehoboth Beach mayor Stan Mills, the two fountains, located on either side of the bridge, were installed...
WMDT.com
Salisbury’s village for those experiencing homelessness will be up and running soon
SALISBURY, Md.- Pallet homes will be putting roofs over people’s heads that are experiencing homelessness at Anne Street Village, in Salisbury’s East Church Street neighborhood. This initiative has been in the making for about two years. But, in late October, unsheltered people will now have access to these 24 temperature-controlled units.
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Beach Eateries Offer a Taste of the Middle East
Delaware’s culinary coast offers flavors of the Middle East at restaurants like Aroma Mediterranean Cuisine, Kabab Falafel Addiction and more. For more than 600 years, the Ottoman Empire ruled vast areas of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, including Turkey, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria. Islam spread throughout the region—and so did the cuisine.
WMDT.com
Mandala Pies opening their Berlin location on Saturday
BERLIN, Md.- If you have a sweet tooth and want to try some tasty treats, a new Berlin bakery will be opening Saturday. This will be Mandala Pies second spot and they’ll be located on Williams Street. After falling in love with the Berlin community during the town’s farmers markets, they were happy when this space became available. Now, after months of working hard to get this space ready the owners can’t wait to share it with everyone.
Cape Gazette
25 homes in Lewes have new addresses, none have moved
Up until a few weeks ago, the homes along Cape Henlopen Drive were numbered consecutively, beginning at 6. According to residents, the addresses had been like this for at least 80 years. While straying from the traditional odd/even rotation, the arrangement made sense because there were not many homes built on the other side of Cape Henlopen Drive. The road started out as every other did, alternating odd/even on either side of the street, but ended bay side addresses of Cape Henlopen Drive at 5.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z acts on site plans
During its Sept. 8 meeting, the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission approved several site plans, including an expansion at Surfing Crab Restaurant and Bar, a new boat and RV storage area, and an amended amenities plan at one of the largest communities in Sussex County. The commission approved a...
Comments / 0