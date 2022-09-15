Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
firststateupdate.com
Rider Airlifted Upstate After Bethany Beach Motorcycle Crash Early Friday
Just before 2:45, Friday morning rescue crews from the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County medics, and Trooper 2 responded to Coastal Highway and Assawoman Street for reports of a motorcycle crash. First arriving reported a rider down in the median with serious injuries. Due to the serious nature...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Victim in Georgetown Royal Farms attack dies from injuries
GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police say the victim of an attack at the Royal Farms in Georgetown last week has died from his injuries. The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. on September 7th. Investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by an unknown man with a baseball bat inside the convenience store, located at 20579 DuPont Boulevard.
firststateupdate.com
Driver Succumbs After Striking Harrington-Area Home, Tree Friday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning, according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
WMDT.com
Seaford Police investigating string of vehicle thefts
SEAFORD, Del. – Seaford Police are investigating a string of stolen vehicle reports. Saturday, police say they also found several stolen vehicles from other jurisdictions. The thefts appear to be focused on newer model Kia and Hyundai models, according to police. Owners of these types of vehicles are strongly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMDT.com
Beebe announces amended visitor policy for COVID-19 positive patients
LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced additional visitation adjustments for patients who are COVID-19 positive or under investigation. Patients may have one healthy visitor per day. Visitors to COVID-19 patients must be over the age of 18, which is consistent with visitations throughout the hospital. Personal protective equipment must be worn in and out of the rooms, as well as practicing hand hygiene frequently. Visitors should stay in the patient room as much as possible during the visit and should avoid general public areas such as cafeterias and waiting rooms.
WMDT.com
Lake Forest triumphant in “Battle of the Bell” over Milford
FELTON, Del- Lake Forest steamrolls Milford 52-26 to win The Battle of the Bell for the second straight year. The Spartans, energized by their home crowd, came out the gate on fire, jumping out to a 28-8 lead in the first half before blowing out the Buccaneers. Lake Forest moves...
WBOC
Victim Dies After Brutal Beating at Georgetown Royal Farms
GEORGETOWN, De. - Delaware State Police say the victim who was assaulted with a baseball bat at a Royal Farms convenience store in Georgetown last week has died. Troopers say the case has now been handed over to the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit and upgraded charges are now pending against the suspect, 24 year-old Kevin Shorter of Georgetown.
WMDT.com
Delaware Team Hope Walk raising awareness for Huntington’s Disease on Oct. 1
LEWES, Del.- If you’re looking for a way to get your exercise in but also raise money for a good cause, the Delaware Team Hope Walk is the perfect event to attend. The Huntington Disease Society of America’s Northeast Region will host the walk on October 1. This will happen at Cape Henlopen State Park at 11 a.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOC
Man Dies in Worcester County Motorcycle Crash
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Maryland State Police say a motorcyclist died in a Thursday afternoon crash on Route 50 near Whaleyville. The crash was reported around 4:40 p.m. at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 610. Troopers say a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling south on Route 610 attempted...
WBOC
Police Warn of Increased Vehicle Thefts in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del.- People in Seaford are asked to lock their car doors after several vehicles were reported stolen in the area. Seaford Police say the thefts have been mostly newer model Kia and Hyundai vehicles. Officers have found several cars that were stolen outside of Seaford Police jurisdiction. In the...
WMDT.com
Man dies in Harrington crash, police investigating
HARRINGTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating an early morning fatal crash in Harrington. Shortly after 6 a.m., police say a Ford pickup truck being driven by a 64-year-old man was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. For unknown reasons, the vehicle drifted off the roadway and hit a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in the Harrington area this morning. On September 16, 2022, at approximately 6:12 a.m., a Ford pickup truck, operated by a 64-year-old male of Delaware, was traveling northbound on Prospect Church Road and had passed the intersection of Hammondtown Road. The vehicle then drifted off the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a private residence, followed by a wooden clothesline post and a tree.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBOC
Disease Causing Deer Die-off in Wicomico, Worcester Counties
These deer are victims of epizootic hemorrhagic disease, or "EHD." EHD is caused by a deadly virus transmitted by small biting flies.
Person Hospitalized, Cat Rescued After Fire Breaks Out In 'Historic' Maryland Dwelling
One person was hospitalized in Maryland when a bedroom blaze broke out in a three-story “historic dwelling,” the fire marshal announced. In Wicomico County, first responders were dispatched to an East Isabella Street home in Salisbury shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, when an occupant of the residence noticed a fire in a rear bedroom on the first floor.
firststateupdate.com
Road Closed Near Harrington Due To Serious Crash
At approximately 6:15 Friday morning rescue crews from the Harrington Fire Company, Kent County Paramedics, and Tropper 2 responded to Hammondtown Road and Prospect Church Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident. While en route crews learned that a single vehicle had struck a tree and the driver was...
WMDT.com
Week 3 Bayside Final Scores
SALISBURY, Md. – Week 3 in the Bayside saw another WiHi blowout, an incredible last-second score in Salisbury, and a huge road win for Kent Island.
WBOC
Investigation Underway After Fire at Thompson Island Brewery Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out over the weekend at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach. At around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by the Lewes Fire Department, responded to a report of fire coming from the roof of the business, located on Coastal Highway. Arriving units found smoke and flames issuing from an exhaust hood on the roof.
WMDT.com
Eden man dies following morning crash
SALISBURY, Md. – Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Eden man Friday morning in the Salisbury area. Wicomico County Sheriff’s Deputies and EMS were called to the 26000 block of Riverside Drive Extended at around 7:50 a.m. for a report of a traffic crash with serious injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a tractor-trailer was stopped on the roadway preparing to unload when it was hit in the rear by a 1999 Dodge Dakota pickup.
chestertownspy.org
Compass Closet Announces Annual Fashion Show to Benefit Compass
On October 17, 2022, Compass Closet will host their annual Fashion Show to benefit Compass’ hospice care, supportive care, and grief support services in Caroline, Kent, & Queen Anne’s counties. With this year’s theme, A Maryland Road Trip, spend the afternoon enjoying fashion, food, and exploring all the great activities around Maryland all while supporting a great cause!
WMDT.com
Dover man arrested for Millsboro area armed robbery
MILLSBORO, Del. – A Dover man is behind bars following an armed robbery in the Oak Orchard area of Millsboro. At around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the River Winds community for a reported shooting. It was learned that the suspects had entered a residence and confronted several victims inside, demanding money from them and threatening to shoot them if they did not comply. While the two suspects were inside the home, a concerned citizen approached the residence to check on the incident, at which point one of the suspects shot several rounds towards him and his vehicle. The victim was not hit by any projectiles but suffered minor injuries from shattered windshield glass. The two suspects then fled the area on foot.
Comments / 0