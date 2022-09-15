Read full article on original website
ItIsMe09
2d ago
Nothing in the state of Washington makes sense. Glad my kids aren't going to school there.
Reply
10
Troy Jones
17h ago
it's sad that the kids have to suffer but this is the fault of your friends and family members who voted for these idiots
Reply
2
Coolnights Seattle
2d ago
Only in Seattle. Know wonder parents are pulling their kids out of schools
Reply
5
Related
WPMI
New details on contract that ended Seattle teacher strike emerge as school starts
SEATTLE (KOMO) — Seattle public schools welcomed back all grades on Wednesday after educators spent the week walking picket lines while their bargaining team went head-to-head with the district, demanding change. They reached a tentative agreement after 37 straight days of striking. There’s not a single issue we left...
seattleschools.org
ORCA Cards 2022-2023
The district is no longer managing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue working through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023. If...
Narcan to be installed in Pierce County vending machines for free
Pierce County is looking to install three vending machines which will contain Narcan, for free, for those dealing with opioid addiction as part of a $200,000 initiative through Tacoma Needle Exchange. Narcan is a nasal spray prescription medicine used to treat a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency. Significant breathing...
KUOW
King County to buy treatment center as mental health beds are on the decline
King County is in the final stages of purchasing a long term residential mental health treatment center in North Seattle. Cascade Hall, a 64-bed facility, holds about a quarter of the county’s residential treatment beds. This purchase will not increase the county's bed capacity, however, it will preserve the current count which has been declining in recent years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: King County court brings self defense to new level in downtown-shooting judgment
Yesterday in King County Superior Court, a jury found Marquise Tolbert not guilty of murder. According to the Seattle Times, he was so relieved he burst into tears and embraced his defense lawyers. When I read the story, I, too, felt like bursting into tears, but for a different reason.
KUOW
All 3 finalists for Seattle police chief support more civilian crisis responders
Three finalists to become Seattle’s next police chief made their case to the public in a televised interview Thursday. Those finalists are interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Assistant Seattle Chief Eric Greening, and Kevin Hall, assistant chief in Tucson, Arizona. Diaz said he has made progress on recruitment...
NBC Washington
Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker
A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
nypressnews.com
Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates
Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Customs and Border Protection officer from Burien sentenced for sham marriage immigration scheme
A 39-year-old former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer from Burien was sentenced Friday to two years of probation for immigration fraud related to her role in a sham marriage scheme, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Katherine De Leon Evaristo agreed to a fake marriage with an acquaintance from the...
State Official in Hot Water After Allegedly Sending ‘Racist’ Meme From Government Account
A Washington state official is under fire after allegedly sending a racist meme to a colleague from his government account. In an email thread a month ago, a colleague explained that they had been excused from jury duty. Patrick Reed—the public and government affairs manager for the secretary of state and a council member in Sumner—replied with an image of a shirtless white man, wearing a mullet hairstyle, standing in front of a red pickup truck. The image was reportedly captioned: “If they’re in court, they’re guilty…especially if they’re Black or Mexican.” Sumner residents said the meme was “unprofessional,” “concerning,” and that Reed shouldn’t be in office. In a statement, the Washington office of the secretary of the state said it requires “all employees to foster an environment of dignity and respect…those we serve.” Reed has served as a Sumner city council member since 2015.Read it at KIRO 7 Seattle
KUOW
The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on
It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
KUOW
TikTok: The newest corner of the KUOW community
Hello TikTokers, KUOW is your newest to-the-point pal on TikTok. For example, KUOW's Joshua McNichols has been reporting on Seattle's housing woes for some time now. But this is an issue with a lot of nuance and moving parts. So perhaps sitting down with Joshua and a glass of lemonade will help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-City Herald
‘Dangerous place to live’: Why state-run home for vulnerable adults is under fire again
Lawyers are seeking a court order to prevent Rainier School from admitting any new or returning residents, claiming in a recently filed federal lawsuit that the state-run home for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities in eastern Pierce County is “a dangerous place to live.”. The lawsuit, filed on...
KUOW
Week in Review: Wildfire, teacher strikes, and the West Seattle Bridge
Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Seattle Times Amanda Zhou, KUOW’s Mike Davis and Geekwire’s Mike Lewis. The Bolt Creek fire, which covered more than 9,000 acres, shutdown a stretch of Highway 2 and caused evacuations at nearby towns. This is significant because wildfires like this west of the Cascades are rare, and the west side is less prepared for something like this. How would more fires like this change our westside identity?
KOMO News
King County Metro to reduce routes due to staffing shortages
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Bus riders will start seeing fewer bus routes starting Saturday, September 17th as part of a service change by King County Metro but also the result of staffing shortages. Jada Mears is a mom of 5 who heavily relies on the metro to get to important appointments, she worries the reduced bus trips will set her back.
shorelineareanews.com
Renter Protection and Eviction Prevention: Keeping People Housed in North King County
Renters in North King County (NKC) and throughout the region are being squeezed between rising housing costs and a lack of affordable options. Join us as we look at the situation of renters after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn some of the policy solutions that cities around the county are considering to better protect renters and improve housing stability.
The Suburban Times
Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week. On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules...
KOMO News
Harborview Medical Center staff overwhelmed by patient volume
SEATTLE, Wash. — Harborview Medical Center is overwhelmed by record numbers of patients despite the hospital's effort to divert some patients earlier this summer. “We are exhausted. When is help going to come? When can we move patients out so our census can go down?” CEO Sommer Kleweno-Walley said she’s heard those questions from hospital colleagues.
beckersdental.com
Former Washington dentist charged with prescription misuse, pleads not guilty
A former Washington dentist pleaded not guilty to four counts of distributing a controlled substance. Luke Edward St. Marie, of Renton, Wash., allegedly issued prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone under his credential but outside the scope of professional practice with no legitimate medical purpose, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Justice Department. There are four alleged instances that took place between January 2018 and July 2018.
Everett man who stole gun from Seattle police vehicle during George Floyd protests pleads guilty
A 26-year-old Everett man pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a stolen firearm after stealing a high-powered rifle from a Seattle Police Department vehicle during the George Floyd protests in downtown Seattle on May 30, 2020, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. Surveillance images showed Jacob D. Little taking the gun...
Comments / 23