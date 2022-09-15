ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 23

ItIsMe09
2d ago

Nothing in the state of Washington makes sense. Glad my kids aren't going to school there.

Reply
10
Troy Jones
17h ago

it's sad that the kids have to suffer but this is the fault of your friends and family members who voted for these idiots

Reply
2
Coolnights Seattle
2d ago

Only in Seattle. Know wonder parents are pulling their kids out of schools

Reply
5
Related
seattleschools.org

ORCA Cards 2022-2023

The district is no longer managing ORCA cards for students. Student ORCA cards issued to Seattle Public Schools students in the 2021-22 school year will continue working through 2022-23, even if there is an expiration date printed on the back. Please register your ORCA card by June 30, 2023. If...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

King County to buy treatment center as mental health beds are on the decline

King County is in the final stages of purchasing a long term residential mental health treatment center in North Seattle. Cascade Hall, a 64-bed facility, holds about a quarter of the county’s residential treatment beds. This purchase will not increase the county's bed capacity, however, it will preserve the current count which has been declining in recent years.
KING COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
NBC Washington

Family of Teen Stabbed on Arlington Trail Searching for Attacker

A teenager who was stabbed while running on a trail in Arlington, Virginia, is trying to help authorities, along with his family, find his attacker. Max, 17, of Arlington, said he was out for a run near Curtis Trail in the area of Washington Boulevard and Interstate 66 late at night in August when he was blindsided by the attack.
ARLINGTON, WA
nypressnews.com

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State#Seattle Public Schools
TheDailyBeast

State Official in Hot Water After Allegedly Sending ‘Racist’ Meme From Government Account

A Washington state official is under fire after allegedly sending a racist meme to a colleague from his government account. In an email thread a month ago, a colleague explained that they had been excused from jury duty. Patrick Reed—the public and government affairs manager for the secretary of state and a council member in Sumner—replied with an image of a shirtless white man, wearing a mullet hairstyle, standing in front of a red pickup truck. The image was reportedly captioned: “If they’re in court, they’re guilty…especially if they’re Black or Mexican.” Sumner residents said the meme was “unprofessional,” “concerning,” and that Reed shouldn’t be in office. In a statement, the Washington office of the secretary of the state said it requires “all employees to foster an environment of dignity and respect…those we serve.” Reed has served as a Sumner city council member since 2015.Read it at KIRO 7 Seattle
SUMNER, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
KUOW

TikTok: The newest corner of the KUOW community

Hello TikTokers, KUOW is your newest to-the-point pal on TikTok. For example, KUOW's Joshua McNichols has been reporting on Seattle's housing woes for some time now. But this is an issue with a lot of nuance and moving parts. So perhaps sitting down with Joshua and a glass of lemonade will help.
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KUOW

Week in Review: Wildfire, teacher strikes, and the West Seattle Bridge

Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with Seattle Times Amanda Zhou, KUOW’s Mike Davis and Geekwire’s Mike Lewis. The Bolt Creek fire, which covered more than 9,000 acres, shutdown a stretch of Highway 2 and caused evacuations at nearby towns. This is significant because wildfires like this west of the Cascades are rare, and the west side is less prepared for something like this. How would more fires like this change our westside identity?
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County Metro to reduce routes due to staffing shortages

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Bus riders will start seeing fewer bus routes starting Saturday, September 17th as part of a service change by King County Metro but also the result of staffing shortages. Jada Mears is a mom of 5 who heavily relies on the metro to get to important appointments, she worries the reduced bus trips will set her back.
KING COUNTY, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Renter Protection and Eviction Prevention: Keeping People Housed in North King County

Renters in North King County (NKC) and throughout the region are being squeezed between rising housing costs and a lack of affordable options. Join us as we look at the situation of renters after more than two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and learn some of the policy solutions that cities around the county are considering to better protect renters and improve housing stability.
KING COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Multiple Neglected Animals Receiving Emergency Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is currently providing emergency medical care for multiple neglected animals that arrived last week. On Monday, Sept. 5, a 14-week-old puppy was brought to the shelter nearly hairless, with scabs, bumps, and pustules...
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Harborview Medical Center staff overwhelmed by patient volume

SEATTLE, Wash. — Harborview Medical Center is overwhelmed by record numbers of patients despite the hospital's effort to divert some patients earlier this summer. “We are exhausted. When is help going to come? When can we move patients out so our census can go down?” CEO Sommer Kleweno-Walley said she’s heard those questions from hospital colleagues.
SEATTLE, WA
beckersdental.com

Former Washington dentist charged with prescription misuse, pleads not guilty

A former Washington dentist pleaded not guilty to four counts of distributing a controlled substance. Luke Edward St. Marie, of Renton, Wash., allegedly issued prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone under his credential but outside the scope of professional practice with no legitimate medical purpose, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the Justice Department. There are four alleged instances that took place between January 2018 and July 2018.
RENTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy