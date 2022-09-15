Read full article on original website
USC vs. Fresno State football preview, prediction
USC returns home to the Memorial Coliseum with a jump in the polls to host Fresno State in college football's Week 3 action on Saturday. Southern Cal is 2-0 after big wins over Rice and at Stanford and playing behind an offense that looks as skilled and productive as advertised. Fresno comes in 1-1 ...
USC 45, Fresno State 17: Live score recap, highlights, game stats
The USC Trojans are officially 3-0 and will potentially climb higher when the national college football rankings are released Sunday. USC thoroughly beat Fresno State 45-17 on Saturday behind 284 yards passing and four total touchdown from Heisman Trophy candidate Caleb Williams. Here's a full ...
Arizona State vs. Eastern Michigan college football game live updates, analysis, score
The Arizona State football team hosts Eastern Michigan on Saturday in a Week 3 college football game at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Follow our updates on the game, which can be seen at 8 p.m. on Pac-12 Networks. More: How to watch ASU vs. EMU game | Odds, picks, predictions for game ...
Oregon vs. BYU: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Oregon Ducks will stay at home another week and welcome the BYU Cougars at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 17 at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks have the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. Last week, Oregon turned the game against the Eastern Washington Eagles into...
How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU
The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
Welcome to SI’s College Football Top 10, Kansas(!)
This was a (mostly) bad week for the Big Ten, but Penn State is one team climbing our rankings.
College Football Odds: BYU vs. Oregon prediction, odds and pick – 9/17/2022
Week 3 of the college football season is among us! A thrilling top-25 matchup is on tap this weekend as the #12 BYU Cougars make the trip to Autzen Stadium to fight it out with the #25 Oregon Ducks. With that being said, it is time to check out our college football odds series, where our BYU-Oregon prediction and pick will be unveiled.
Pac-12 football on the rise: USC rolling, Washington Huskies upset MSU, Oregon Ducks win big
Led by USC's fast start and No. 7 national ranking, the Pac-12 suddenly has momentum. Last week unranked Washington State (2-0) went on the road and stunned No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14. The Cougars were 17-point underdogs. Then Oregon State scored on the last play of the game to beat Fresno State 35-32 ...
Ohio State Treating Injuries With "An Abundance Of Caution” Ahead Of Big Ten Opener
The Buckeyes held multiple starters out of Saturday's 77-21 win over Toledo, while several others left with injuries.
Instant analysis: Caleb Williams shines in USC's 45-17 victory over Fresno State
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans improved to 3-0 with a 45-17 victory over Fresno State at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night. Here's instant analysis from USC's victory: JAKE HAENER INJURY CHANGED GAME Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener was carted off with what appeared to be a ...
PODCAST: Oregon dominates start to finish against No 12 BYU
The Oregon Ducks came out on fire against No. 12 BYU and dominated the visiting Cougars from start to finish and won the football game 41-20. What went well to allow the Oregon Ducks to do this? Was this the best game Bo Nix has played in college? How Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are starting to form an identity with the Ducks. What's the latest on injuries for the Ducks? Oregon at Washington State just got really interesting next weekend in Pullman.
USC could be on ESPN's 'College GameDay' next week at Oregon State
Are you ready for some prime time exposure, USC fans? The Oregonian/OregonLive is reporting that the USC at Oregon State football game scheduled for Sept. 24 in Corvallis is "certainly on the radar" of ESPN's College GameDay crew. When was the last time USC was featured on College GameDay? It has ...
USC football vs. Fresno State: How to watch, live stream, betting odds
The 2-0 Trojans look the keep their momentum rolling at home against the Bulldogs
GAME DAY: San Diego State vs No. 14 Utah Utes
The No. 14 University of Utah are set to take on the San Diego State Aztecs tonight. After a wild day of college football, the Utes have an opportunity to get a win and improve their outlook this week. The Utes will take on the 1-1 Aztecs tonight with an...
What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon
The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was ...
