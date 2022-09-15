ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

How to Watch: No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 12 BYU

The No. 25 Oregon Ducks (1-1) welcome their first ranked opponent at Autzen Stadium in four years in No. 12 BYU (2-0), as the Ducks look to rebound from an early season loss to No. 1 Georgia and prove their competitiveness with another ranked team. Oregon heads into the game...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon dominates start to finish against No 12 BYU

The Oregon Ducks came out on fire against No. 12 BYU and dominated the visiting Cougars from start to finish and won the football game 41-20. What went well to allow the Oregon Ducks to do this? Was this the best game Bo Nix has played in college? How Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are starting to form an identity with the Ducks. What's the latest on injuries for the Ducks? Oregon at Washington State just got really interesting next weekend in Pullman.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

GAME DAY: San Diego State vs No. 14 Utah Utes

The No. 14 University of Utah are set to take on the San Diego State Aztecs tonight. After a wild day of college football, the Utes have an opportunity to get a win and improve their outlook this week. The Utes will take on the 1-1 Aztecs tonight with an...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CougsDaily

What College GameDay Said About No. 12 BYU vs No. 25 Oregon

The College GameDay crew is in Boone, North Carolina to feature App State-Troy. As one of just two ranked matchups this weekend, it is anticipated that no. 12 BYU at no. 25 Oregon will get a lot of screen time on Saturday's edition of College GameDay. This article will recap everything that was ...
EUGENE, OR

