Los Angeles, CA

Councilman Cedillo Criticized Over Handling of Eviction Moratorium Discussion

City Councilman Gil Cedillo faced criticism from several members of the public during Friday’s council meeting over how he conducted Wednesday’s Housing Committee meeting, during which the committee took up recommendations to end the COVID-19 eviction moratorium in Los Angeles. Several members from the tenants’ rights group Alliance...
Pair Accused of Burglarizing Karen Bass’ Home Plead Not Guilty

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 30 for the two men charged with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty Friday in a downtown...
Ex-USC Social Work Dean to Plead Guilty in Ridley-Thomas Corruption Case

The former dean of the USC School of Social Work has agreed to plead guilty to a federal bribery charge in a political corruption case involving suspended Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas, prosecutors announced Thursday. Marilyn Louise Flynn, 83, is expected to plead guilty in the coming weeks to...
ACLU and LA County Agree on Changes at Jail Inmate Reception Center

Representatives of Los Angeles County and the American Civil Liberties Union Thursday agreed on a proposal to quickly address what the civil rights group called “abysmal” conditions at the jail system’s booking center, where mentally ill detainees were said to have been shackled to chairs for days at a time and others were crammed together, sleeping head-to-foot on concrete floors.
LA County Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly in August

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in August, up from a revised 4.9% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. The 5.2% rate was well below the 8.5% rate in August 2021. In Orange County, where seasonally adjusted...
Pair Charged with Burglary at Home of Karen Bass

Two men were charged Friday with breaking into the home of mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass in the Baldwin Vista section of Los Angeles and stealing two guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, pleaded not guilty to one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
Woman Settles Suit Alleging Kaiser Employee Recorded Her Undressing

A woman has reached a settlement of a lawsuit she filed against Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Inc. and Southern California Permanente Medical Group, alleging an employee’s cell phone recorded the plaintiff undressing during a visit to the Downey facility in 2020. The plaintiff is identified only as Jane Doe...
More Than 11K Pounds of Trash Picked Up in Orange County Event

More than 11,000 pounds of trash was collected Saturday at over 40 sites along Orange County beaches and channels and in parks in an event aimed at keeping it out of the ocean. More than 2,500 volunteers took part in the cleanup coordinated by Orange County Coastkeeper as part of...
Reports: Teen Detained in Probe of Drug Overdoses at Bernstein High School

Three students believed to have overdosed on apparently fentanyl-laced pills obtained in a Hollywood Park were continuing to recover Thursday amid reports that a teenage suspect had been detained in connection with the investigation into the drug sales that also led to the death of a 15-year-old girl at Bernstein High School.
Little Change in Countywide COVID Hospitalizations

The overall number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County barely budged this week, though the number of patients under intensive care dropped to the lowest level in months, the Riverside University Health System said Friday. A comparison of data over the last seven days showed that...
Man Holding Rifle Shot to Death by LAPD in Vermont Knolls

Los Angeles police fficers responding to a family dispute fatally shot a man holding a rifle Saturday in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called about 1:20 p.m. to a home at Grand Avenue and 102nd Street on a report of a family dispute, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison told City News Service.
LAPD Officers Shoot Suspect in Vermont Knolls

A suspect was shot Saturday by Los Angeles police in the Vermont Knolls area of South L.A. Officers were called to the 400 block of 102nd Street about 12:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic violence incident, according to CBS2. The LAPD confirmed an officer-involved shooting investigation was underway...
Woman Reported Missing in Lancaster Found

An 85-year-old woman who went missing in Lancaster has been found, authorities said Friday. Shizue Koyona was last seen at 3:17 p.m. Thursday in the 6000 block of West Avenue J-4, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Friday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
OC Firefighters Contain Apartment Fire

Orange County firefighters put out an apartment fire in Lake Forest Saturday before it could spread to adjacent units. The fire was reported just after 3 p.m. in a second-story apartment of a complex in the 23000 block of Village Drive, according to the Orange County Fire Authority. The firefighters...
Authorities ID Worker Killed at Construction Site in South Gate

Authorities Thursday identified a worker who died after becoming trapped in a ditch at a construction site in South Gate. Firefighters were sent to the 10000 block of West Frontage Road at about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Douglas Castillo, 34, died at the...
SOUTH GATE, CA

