Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is pleased to announce that they are hosting a free adoption event this weekend. All adoption fees will be waived, Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 8 am until noon. They would also like everyone to know that they are now a participant in the TNR program which stands for Trap Neuter Release. Unfortunately not all trapped animals would make good pets, so this program is designed to trap the animal, safely sterilize them, and release them back into the wild without having to worry about the animal reproducing. For more information you can contact the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter.

VERNON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO