Read full article on original website
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Murder, mayhem, mystery headed to Jennings theater stage
Theater buffs and movie goers will have plenty of murder, mayhem and mystery at the Strand Theatre as local acting groups kick off the fall season this October. The season also includes holiday stage productions from children and youth theater groups and a series of family movie nights at the historic Strand Theatre.
cenlanow.com
Doce Vida: The Brazilian Bakery down the block
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Once upon a time, there was a little girl who wanted a bakery. So, that is exactly what she did. Neila Craig made this fairytale her life’s work. Growing up in Juiz de Fora Brazil, she found herself baking with her mother often, and became fascinated by the craft. “On my mother’s birthday,” Neila recounts, “I wanted to bake everything. They enjoyed what I made so much, that I became the person to bake for many family occasions.” That nostalgia and wonderment are very much evident in each of Doce Vida’s extraordinarily hand-crafted baked goods.
bestofswla.com
Pat’s Of Henderson
Many rejoiced across Southwest Louisiana as Pat’s of Henderson announced their reopening. Hurricane Laura gutted the building, leaving little more to salvage than countless memories and a brick exterior. However, after a long and arduous two years, Nicholas and Amanda Perioux, Nick’s sister Natalie and the entire Pat’s of...
KPLC TV
Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market. The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana. COVID-19 vaccinations and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kalb.com
Annual pancake fundraiser to help students returns after 2-years
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After taking a two-year break, A Perfect Fit Foundation is raising funds again to help purchase shoes for elementary school students in Rapides Parish. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the foundation held its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at St. James Episcopal Church. One hundred percent of the...
kalb.com
Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
KPLC TV
Work underway at Capital One Tower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
kalb.com
Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou
Mary Margaret Ellison previews our Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary's!. Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. New carbon monoxide detector requirement for La. residents. Updated: 6...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPLC TV
‘He was my baby’: Ryan Heflin’s family mourns after remains found
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Remains found on a hunting lease have been identified as a man missing since January of this year. Ryan Heflin, 32, was reported missing by his family in January 2022. Now, they are thankful to have closure. “He was my baby,” Ryan’s mother, Gayla Heflin,...
cenlanow.com
The Brazilian Bakery shares top picks
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Neila Craig, the owner of Doce Vida is sharing her personal favorites from their menu. Passion Fruit Mousse – Made from real passion fruit pulp. Palha Italiana – Chocolate truffle with layers of graham crackers. Gramma’s Cookies – Shortbread cookie with orange zest...
cenlanow.com
Robbie G’s closes doors after 28 years of service
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – After 28 years of dishing crawfish to Alexandria, Robbie G’s is closing down shop. According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the owners will be “celebrating the Alexandria icon [tonight]” at the same spot you will always remember. Stop by tonight, and dine over fried crab and crawfish with the pwners, Kelly and Toby Brazzel.
westcentralsbest.com
Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Hosting Free Adoption Event
Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is pleased to announce that they are hosting a free adoption event this weekend. All adoption fees will be waived, Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 8 am until noon. They would also like everyone to know that they are now a participant in the TNR program which stands for Trap Neuter Release. Unfortunately not all trapped animals would make good pets, so this program is designed to trap the animal, safely sterilize them, and release them back into the wild without having to worry about the animal reproducing. For more information you can contact the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Young woman survives brain bleed caused by cancer treatment
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If being told she had cancer wasn’t bad enough, one young lady in the prime of her life was almost killed by the drugs used to save her. Ali Bello believes being in the right place at the right time saved her life. She was 23 and living her dream - new job, great friends, and having a good time - until the unthinkable happened.
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
KPLC TV
TDL WEEK 3: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets travel to the Leesville Wampus Cats tonight in KPLC’s Game of the Week. Both teams are undefeated, having won their first two games. Tonight’s schedule also features a pair of District 3-5A games: Sulphur at Lafayette and Barbe at Sam...
KPLC TV
Frasch Elementary 1 of 7 schools in state to receive National Blue Ribbon
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Education has recognized Frasch Elementary School as a National Blue Ribbon. Frasch is one of seven schools in the state to be named a Blue Ribbon school. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators,...
beauregardnews.com
Beauregard School Superintendent announces retirement
Beauregard Parish School Board Superintendent Timothy J. Cooley announced last week he will be retiring in January. Cooley made his announcement without warning at the end of the board’s Sept. 8 regular session, stopping board president David Vidrine just before he adjourned the meeting. “Before you adjourn, I would...
KPLC TV
SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
beauregardnews.com
City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory
All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
Lake Charles American Press
Bishop: ‘We take a lively interest in Sacred Heart parish’
Parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lake Charles gathered Wednesday to hear responses from Diocese of Lake Charles officials regarding the recent controversy surrounding their church. This summer, a series of Letters to the Editor were published in the American Press that discussed frustrations over hurricane recovery throughout the...
Comments / 1