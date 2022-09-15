ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Comments / 1

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Murder, mayhem, mystery headed to Jennings theater stage

Theater buffs and movie goers will have plenty of murder, mayhem and mystery at the Strand Theatre as local acting groups kick off the fall season this October. The season also includes holiday stage productions from children and youth theater groups and a series of family movie nights at the historic Strand Theatre.
JENNINGS, LA
cenlanow.com

Doce Vida: The Brazilian Bakery down the block

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Once upon a time, there was a little girl who wanted a bakery. So, that is exactly what she did. Neila Craig made this fairytale her life’s work. Growing up in Juiz de Fora Brazil, she found herself baking with her mother often, and became fascinated by the craft. “On my mother’s birthday,” Neila recounts, “I wanted to bake everything. They enjoyed what I made so much, that I became the person to bake for many family occasions.” That nostalgia and wonderment are very much evident in each of Doce Vida’s extraordinarily hand-crafted baked goods.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
bestofswla.com

Pat’s Of Henderson

Many rejoiced across Southwest Louisiana as Pat’s of Henderson announced their reopening. Hurricane Laura gutted the building, leaving little more to salvage than countless memories and a brick exterior. However, after a long and arduous two years, Nicholas and Amanda Perioux, Nick’s sister Natalie and the entire Pat’s of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Second Harvest Food Bank mobile market returns to SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank partnered with Comprehensive Care Center of SWLA to provide low-priced healthy food items to people in the community for the mobile market. The grocery store on wheels aims to tackle hunger in under served areas throughout southwest Louisiana. COVID-19 vaccinations and...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deridder, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
kalb.com

Annual pancake fundraiser to help students returns after 2-years

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After taking a two-year break, A Perfect Fit Foundation is raising funds again to help purchase shoes for elementary school students in Rapides Parish. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the foundation held its annual pancake breakfast fundraiser at St. James Episcopal Church. One hundred percent of the...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Robbie G’s closing after 28 years in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the Alexandria restaurant that has been in business for 28 years is shutting its doors. The post said that Friday night (September 16) will be the last night to enjoy Robbie G’s food and visit with owners, Kelli and Toby Brazzel.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KPLC TV

Work underway at Capital One Tower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Work is underway at the hurricane-damaged Capital One tower. Crews were out at Lake Charles’ tallest building today, removing the boards covering the broken windows from the mezzanine area. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Laura two years ago, but the owner of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kalb.com

Woman saves motorcyclist while searching for cat near bayou

Mary Margaret Ellison previews our Game of the Week: Menard vs St. Mary's!. Representatives from CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital hosted a medical career day for juniors and seniors at Peabody Magnet High School interested in medical careers after graduation. New carbon monoxide detector requirement for La. residents. Updated: 6...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Nutcracker#World Premiere#Performing#Musical Theater#Impromptu Players
cenlanow.com

The Brazilian Bakery shares top picks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Neila Craig, the owner of Doce Vida is sharing her personal favorites from their menu. Passion Fruit Mousse – Made from real passion fruit pulp. Palha Italiana – Chocolate truffle with layers of graham crackers. Gramma’s Cookies – Shortbread cookie with orange zest...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Robbie G’s closes doors after 28 years of service

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – After 28 years of dishing crawfish to Alexandria, Robbie G’s is closing down shop. According to Robbie G’s Facebook page, the owners will be “celebrating the Alexandria icon [tonight]” at the same spot you will always remember. Stop by tonight, and dine over fried crab and crawfish with the pwners, Kelly and Toby Brazzel.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Vernon Parish Animal Shelter Hosting Free Adoption Event

Vernon Parish, La - The Vernon Parish Animal Shelter is pleased to announce that they are hosting a free adoption event this weekend. All adoption fees will be waived, Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 8 am until noon. They would also like everyone to know that they are now a participant in the TNR program which stands for Trap Neuter Release. Unfortunately not all trapped animals would make good pets, so this program is designed to trap the animal, safely sterilize them, and release them back into the wild without having to worry about the animal reproducing. For more information you can contact the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter.
VERNON PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KPLC TV

Health Headlines: Young woman survives brain bleed caused by cancer treatment

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If being told she had cancer wasn’t bad enough, one young lady in the prime of her life was almost killed by the drugs used to save her. Ali Bello believes being in the right place at the right time saved her life. She was 23 and living her dream - new job, great friends, and having a good time - until the unthinkable happened.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead

When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 3: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Iowa Yellow Jackets travel to the Leesville Wampus Cats tonight in KPLC’s Game of the Week. Both teams are undefeated, having won their first two games. Tonight’s schedule also features a pair of District 3-5A games: Sulphur at Lafayette and Barbe at Sam...
IOWA, LA
beauregardnews.com

Beauregard School Superintendent announces retirement

Beauregard Parish School Board Superintendent Timothy J. Cooley announced last week he will be retiring in January. Cooley made his announcement without warning at the end of the board’s Sept. 8 regular session, stopping board president David Vidrine just before he adjourned the meeting. “Before you adjourn, I would...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA arrest report - Sept. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 16, 2022. Joseph Charles Flowers, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Angela Jolene Rodriguez, 42, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; possession of a Schedule II drug. Louis Morgan Hebert, 35, Lafayette: Issuing worthless checks less than $1,000; instate...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

City of DeRidder water customers under boil advisory

All City of DeRidder municipal water customers are under a boil advisory ordered just after noon on Sept. 16, that will remain in effect until further notice. City officials said the advisory was ordered after a contractor struck a main water line on Hwy. 190. The advisory applies to businesses...
DERIDDER, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bishop: ‘We take a lively interest in Sacred Heart parish’

Parishioners of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Lake Charles gathered Wednesday to hear responses from Diocese of Lake Charles officials regarding the recent controversy surrounding their church. This summer, a series of Letters to the Editor were published in the American Press that discussed frustrations over hurricane recovery throughout the...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy