Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Double Murder/Suicide of Gig Young and His Troubled, Tortured, and Tumultuous LifeHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
These Men Are Missing In AlaskaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedUnalaska, AK
The Mysterious Death of a Canadian Student at the Cecil Hotel Fueled Rumors of a Ritual Game That Originated in KoreaYana BostongirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
These are the Best Free Food and Foodie Deals in Los Angeles for the next 5 DaysCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Black ambulance driver who sued his employers claiming the phrase 'ten a penny' was 'racist' and linked to slavery loses discrimination claim
A black ambulance driver who sued for racism after his boss used the phrase 'ten a penny' has had his case thrown out by a judge. DHL boss Dan Price used the phrase to Matthew Johnson after the employee told him he was going on a month-long honeymoon just a month after joining the company.
LAW・
A Black former AAMCO executive is suing the company over pay and racial discrimination
A Black former executive of the transmission repair chain AAMCO who says he was featured in marketing materials showcasing "diversity" is suing the company over alleged racial discrimination, allegations the company denies.
Lawsuit claims fellowship for minorities is illegal for banning White applicants: ‘Blatant discrimination’
EXCLUSIVE -- Nonprofit organization Do No Harm filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Health Affairs and Project Hope, claiming a fellowship for minorities is illegal because of "blatant discrimination" against White applicants. The complaint, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that Health Affairs, a prominent...
LAW・
Migrant woman who accused her manager of rape loses her lawsuit against him and Sbarro Pizza
A woman who accused her manager at Sbarro Pizza of repeatedly raping her in 2016 lost a federal lawsuit against him and Sbarro on all counts Friday. Her lawyers are now pushing for a mistrial on the grounds that the company alleged she fabricated the claims to win legal immigration status.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amy Duggar and husband Dillon King heading to court trial after pair is accused of owing thousands in unpaid rent
AMY Duggar and her husband, Dillon King, are heading to trial after the business owners were accused of owing thousands in unpaid rent for their clothing store. Amy, 35, and Dillon, 34, own 3130 Clothing, as their first store was located in Springdale, Arkansas before the boutique moved to the Rogers area in 2021.
A Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers has filed a federal lawsuit
(CNN) — Attorneys for Michael Jennings, a Black pastor arrested while watering his neighbor's flowers, filed a lawsuit in federal court on Friday alleging that the three Childersburg, Alabama, police officers who arrested him violated his rights under the First and Fourth amendments. In the lawsuit, Jennings' attorneys also...
Care home manager told Black nurse she should ‘be used to’ racial slurs, feds say
The Vermont care home allowed Black nurses and workers to endure racial harassment from patients, according to a federal lawsuit.
A man is awarded a $4.4 million settlement after being racially profiled in Walmart
In a lawsuit filed against the company, Michael Mangum says he was followed around a Walmart in Wood Village, Ore., by one of the store's asset protection associates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Scrubs Magazine
NC Supreme Court Rules Nurses Can Face Legal Liability for Following Doctor’s Orders
In a split decision, the North Carolina Supreme Court ruled that nurses can be held liable for medical errors and mistakes – even if they were carrying out the doctor’s orders. The ruling strikes down a 90-year-old legal precedent protecting nurses and healthcare workers from prosecution related to these kinds of incidents.
A teen ordered to pay $150,000 to the family of her rapist is flooded with donations
A GoFundMe account set up by Pieper Lewis' former math teacher has surpassed the amount of the court-ordered restitution — and people are still giving.
Federal civil rights charges won't be filed against a Kansas police officer who killed teenage driver
Federal prosecutors announced Friday that they will not pursue criminal civil rights charges against a Kansas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in 2018 during a wellness check. The Department of Justice's decision comes almost two years after an investigation was opened into the killing of John Albers, 17,...
Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide
A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
White police detective facing charges for using power to prey on Black women
A former police detective in Kansas who has been suspected of terrorizing and raping Black women in the city has been indicted on federal charges that he repeatedly sexually assaulted two women while on duty. Former police offer and captain Roger Golubski was arrested on Sept. 15 and faces six...
Woman Gets Prison Sentence And Is Fined For Acting Out On Flight
In 2021, a woman caused a ruckus on board an American Airlines flight. It was apparently so bad that the pilot had to divert the plane to Arizona. Today, as reported by several news outlets, a US district judge handed down a sentence to the defendant, Kelly Pichardo of New York.
'First class passengers are not immune': Woman sentenced to four months in prison and must pay over $9,000 to American Airlines after 'unruly and intimidating' behavior on diverted flight
"There is a line between boorish behavior on an airplane and criminal activity, and the defendant clearly crossed it," US Attorney Gary Restaino said.
Supreme Court refuses for now to shield Yeshiva University in battle with LGBTQ club
The high court voted 5 to 4 to stand aside while a legal battle goes on in New York
freightwaves.com
Appellate court upholds ex-Roadrunner CFO’s conviction in $245M securities fraud scheme
A federal appellate court has upheld the conviction of ex-Roadrunner Transportation Systems CFO Peter Armbruster for his role in a securities and accounting fraud scheme that cost its shareholders $245 million. The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals’ three-judge panel wrote in the opinion that there was “no reason to...
Yeshiva University halts clubs amid high court LGBTQ ruling
Yeshiva University suspended student club activity after a U.S. Supreme Court decision that ordered the school to recognize an LGBTQ student group.
Supreme Court temporarily blocks ruling that required Jewish university to recognize LGBTQ group
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday temporarily allowed an Orthodox Jewish university in New York to deny official recognition to an LGBTQ student group, the latest in a series of decisions in favor of religious rights. Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a brief order granted an emergency request made...
Comments / 0