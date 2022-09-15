ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcadia, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
Arcadia, CA
Society
City
Ontario, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Arcadia, CA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Discrimination#Black People#Forever 21#Racism
The Conversation U.S.

Must a wedding website designer serve LGBT clients? A groundbreaking Supreme Court judgment could decide

A simmering, difficult, and timely question returns to the Supreme Court this fall: What happens when freedom of speech and civil rights collide? The court took up similar questions four years ago in the famous “gay wedding cake” case, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Ltd. v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, about a baker who refused to provide services for a same-sex couple based on his religious beliefs. The justices ruled in his favor, but did so on narrow grounds, sidestepping the direct constitutional questions over freedom of religion and free speech. Now, another case from Colorado about free speech and same-sex marriage has made its...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Community Policy