ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody

By News 9
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7CyT_0hx7koyr00

Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday.

Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students.

Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack.

The student was taken into custody on a complaint of possession of a firearm on school property.

There are no indications that the student planned to use the weapon.

Comments / 4

Related
okcfox.com

Father accidentally shoots 2 children in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City on Friday evening that left two children in the hospital. Reports say a father was cleaning his gun when it discharged, striking two children. A 6-year-old and a 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with non-life...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
guthrienewsleader.net

Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot

Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
GUTHRIE, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy