Loaded Gun Found At Putnam City North, Student Taken Into Custody
Putnam City North High School administration alerted parents of a situation at the school Thursday.
Based on a tip from students and staff that was not specifically about a firearm, campus police conducted a search students.
Police located a firearm and ammunition in a students backpack.
The student was taken into custody on a complaint of possession of a firearm on school property.
There are no indications that the student planned to use the weapon.
