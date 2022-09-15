ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged victim of Roger Golubski 'relieved' over his arrest

By Bryant Maddrick
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
Former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski was arrested Thursday at his Edwardsville home by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The former detective is accused of using his power in law enforcement to rape women.

He was charged with six counts of deprivation of civil rights.

Court documents identified two alleged victims of Golubski.

Ophelia Williams is one of them. She said then-detective Golubski visited her home while her sons were locked up.

"I thought he was investigating, going to tell me something," Williams said. "And he end up raping me."

Williams said the alleged attack left her with trauma and distrust of law enforcement.

“I couldn’t stand law enforcement. I get nervous, even over here," said Williams, who now lives in Kansas City, Missouri. "I get nervous when the police ride up beside me. Behind me. I just get real, real nervous.”

Despite the trauma, she said she never lost hope justice would come and was happy to hear of Golubski's arrest.

“It makes me feel good. It makes me feel relieved," she said.

Williams had a message to the former detective: "You thought you was going to get away, but you didn’t," she said. "It’s over Golubski. It’s over.”

