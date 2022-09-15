Read full article on original website
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
Voting rights groups launch campaign to oppose voter ID proposal
A coalition of voting rights groups Monday announced opposition to a proposed constitutional amendment that would require Nebraska voters to show a valid photo ID before they could cast a ballot in future elections. Nebraskans for Free and Fair Elections, which includes ACLU of Nebraska, Civic Nebraska, Black Voters Matter,...
New Hampshire lawmakers uphold Sununu's vetoes
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers have upheld Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes of several controversial bills, including proposals to weaken COVID-19 precautions, reduce the amount of trash going into landfills and blunt the authority of the governor's office. Meeting in Concord last Thursday, the Republican-controlled Legislature reconvened for...
New California law puts limits on employer drug testing and policies
(The Center Square) – California employers will soon be unable to disqualify job applicants or fire a worker based on off-the-job cannabis use under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Experts say proving discrimination could prove difficult. Starting in 2024, Assembly Bill 2188 will make...
Missouri tax cut plan continues to evolve under Capitol dome
JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate panel scrapped a plan Monday to give Missourians tax rebate checks but signed off on an income tax cut being pushed by Gov. Mike Parson. The Senate Appropriations Committee’s action was the latest step taken by lawmakers to comply with a call by Parson to reduce state income tax rates from 5.3% to 4.8%.
Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling
(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
Governors aim to center future hydrogen industry in Midwest
The leaders of seven Midwestern states, including the governors of Indiana and Illinois, have agreed to jointly explore the economic development opportunities associated with hydrogen production. Hydrogen technology, used for decades by NASA to send rockets into space, has the potential to fuel vehicles operating on Earth, generate power and...
South Dakota ranks 18th in analysis of state's religious liberties
(The Center Square) - A new report evaluating how well states are safeguarding religious liberty ranked South Dakota 18th among the 50 states. The Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy – which published the report with parent organization First Liberty Institute – said the project was undertaken to understand the current status of religious freedom in the nation.
North Dakota ranks 37th in analysis of religious freedoms
(The Center Square) - North Dakota ranked 37th among the 50 states for its preservation of religious liberties, according to a new report measuring statutory safeguards for the free exercise of religion. Religious Liberty in the States 2022, from the Center for Religion, Culture and Democracy, examines the states using...
IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'
(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
Ballot measure Proposition 30 would fund climate action, firefighting
With wildfires, poor air quality and record heat plaguing California, Sacramento environmental, labor, public health, business and elected leaders have launched a campaign for passage of Proposition 30, the California Clean Air Initiative. Leaders speaking in support of the measure in Sacramento were: Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento); Battalion Chief John...
Recovery in Kentucky, but not all are the same
(The Center Square) – A recent analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the state was able to make up for all the jobs it lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in just 30 months. However, not all industries have recovered equally. Using seasonally...
Pennsylvania gets millions for drug addiction programs
(The Center Square) – Grants from the federal Department of Health & Human Services will provide millions of dollars for Pennsylvania organizations focused on addiction treatment and overdose prevention. Of the roughly $79 million in grants, HHS will send $1.6 million to three projects in Pennsylvania and an unspecified...
Does Beto have a path to victory? Poll casts doubt
DALLAS – Beto O’Rourke has made courting independents and Republicans whose votes could be up for grabs a critical component of his campaign to unseat GOP incumbent Greg Abbott. A new poll from The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler reveals O’Rourke’s strategy may...
Electric vehicle charging plan gains federal approval
(The Center Square) – A Rhode Island plan to install electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state has gained federal approval. The Biden administration green-lighted the state’s plan to build electric vehicle infrastructure that was filed by the state’s Department of Transportation, Gov. Dan McKee said. “Electric...
Nebraska Pardons Board denies request to commute man's prison sentence
The Nebraska Board of Pardons took less than two minutes Monday to dash the hopes of Earnest Jackson and his family and friends. The three board members — Gov. Pete Ricketts, Attorney General Doug Peterson and Secretary of State Bob Evnen — voted unanimously to deny Jackson's request for a sentence commutation. The vote was taken without discussion or testimony.
Report: Most North Carolina public employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021
(The Center Square) — Most of North Carolina’s employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021, according to a recent state auditor’s report. State Auditor Beth Wood issued a report last month detailing membership counts of domiciled employees’ associations, as required by state law. The report...
Tennessee adjusts online sportsbook accounting requirements, leading to increase in taxes collected on earnings
(The Center Square) — After Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas and the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council took over the management of online sports betting in the state to start 2022, Thomas vowed to review how sportsbooks were reporting their earnings and therefore paying taxes. That accounting review led to...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Michigan using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Some Michigan schools keep mum on COVID relief spending
(The Center Square) – Theoretically, taxpayers should be able to see how Michigan schools are spending $5.7 billion of taxpayer money to recover from COVID-19-related learning loss. But an investigation by The Center Square through more than 80 records requests to schools statewide shows how difficult it can be...
