FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
14th and Concordia shooting; Milwaukee police say man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a man was shot Saturday, Sept. 17 near 14th and Concordia. The shooting happened around 2:25 p.m. The victim, 19, was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; 2 wounded in separate incidents just minutes apart
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were wounded in separate incidents late Friday, Sept. 16. Around 10:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man was shot and wounded near 12th and Wright in Milwaukee. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Less than 15 minutes, later, police were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Fiebrantz shooting; Milwaukee police say 5 wounded, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said five people were shot near 13th and Fiebrantz Friday night, Sept. 16 – but they don't know why it happened. What one man considers a quiet street turned into a crime scene around 8:15 p.m. "This is a nice neighborhood, before yesterday," said Nathan,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Derrick Watkins guilty; Commerce and Pleasant fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Derrick Watkins guilty on Friday, Sept. 16 of two charges associated with the fatal shooting of a man at a residence near Commerce and Pleasant in February 2021. Watkins was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a...
Silver Alert for Milwaukee man last seen early Saturday
MILWAUKEE, Wis. — A Silver Alert was issued Saturday for a Milwaukee man police say was last seen earlier that morning. Dennis Pastorius, 75, is a white man with blue eyes, long white hair but bald on the top of his head and a white beard. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white writing and grey pants.
WISN
5 shot in Milwaukee after fight; woman arrested
MILWAUKEE — Five people are recovering from gunshot wounds after a fight escalated into gunfire, according to Milwaukee police. According to police, the shooting started at 8:14 p.m. on N 13th Street, near Fiebrantz. Three men, ages 25, 26 and 31, along with a woman, 67 were wounded. All four are expected to survive.
wtmj.com
Milwaukee woman sentenced for hiding baby’s death in 2009
JUNEAU, Wis. (AP) — A Milwaukee woman convicted of hiding the death of her newborn baby more than a dozen years ago has been sentenced to six months in jail. but can avoid prison time if she completes terms of her probation. A judge on Friday ordered 46-year-old Karin Luttinen must serve three years of probation, during which time she must spend time in a Dodge County jail and perform 60 hours of community service. Luttinen can avert an 18-month prison term if she follows those instructions. The complaint in the “Baby Theresa” case says Luttinen gave birth to the baby girl in a bathtub in April 2009. She put the baby in a trash bag and left it in the woods outside of the town of Theresa.
CBS 58
Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD shooting; man charged competent for trial
The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. He is charged with attempted homicide.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls attempted jewelry theft; Racine man charged
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing a jewelry display case with a brick in Menomonee Falls. The accused is 33-year-old David Juarez. According to the criminal complaint against Juarez, police were dispatched to the Kay Jewelers store on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; Body found near 12th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found near 12th and Keefe on Saturday morning, Sept. 17. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms it has been dispatched to the scene. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police district shooting; man charged competent for trial
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. Darreon Parker-Bell, 24, was charged March 1 with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, and seven counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha drug house shut down; located next to Frank School
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and Kenosha SWAT served a search warrant on a drug house early on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Officials say the house was discovered to be right next to Frank School. Officials say a convicted felon was in possession of...
Police pursuit leads to two crashes in Milwaukee, one arrested
Milwaukee police are searching for three suspects involved in a police pursuit that happened Wednesday night. The pursuit led to two crashes that left two injured.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 Thursday night incidents, 2 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two people were hurt in separate incidents Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said a 31-year-old man was cut and taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Initially, police reported the incident as a shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Metro Market alcohol theft, Menomonee Falls police seek 2
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking for two men allegedly involved in a Metro Market theft on Thursday, Sept. 15. The alleged theft happened at the store near Appleton and County Line around 8:30 p.m. A suspect stole $439.99 worth of alcohol and clothing items.
CBS 58
Man charged in shooting at Milwaukee police station pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5 in February entered a special plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect Friday, Sept. 16. Darreon Parker-Bell originally pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, back...
Fatal shooting: Milwaukee medical examiner responds to 41st and Burleigh
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) responded to a death near 41st and Burleigh on Friday.
