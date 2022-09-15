ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Amtrak worker strike is averted, but WA train riders will still be affected

By Alyse Messmer-Smith
 2 days ago

Many have been following Amtrak’s recent union news in hopes that their routes would not be suspended as a potential worker strike was warned.

Amtrak suspended West Coast train services on Thursday as workers threatened to strike on Friday, Sept. 16, according to previous reporting from McClatchy.

Trains across the country were affected as the freight railroad worker unions sought to find an agreement with their employers.

But on Thursday a tentative agreement was made, halting the potential strike and further train cancellations.

Amtrak’s CEO, Stephen Gardner released a statement about the tentative agreement and how it will keep trains running as usual:

“This tentative agreement will keep our trains moving, stations bustling, and employees proudly serving customers as we move them across this great country, stimulating local economies in more than 500 communities we serve. Railroads play a vital role in the nation and we thank President Biden, Secretaries Buttigieg, Walsh and Vilsack, the major freight railroads and rail labor unions for their hard work and commitment to get this deal done. Thank you also to our customers for their patience and understanding, and we look forward to welcoming them back on the rails starting today and tomorrow.”

The statement also said that Amtrak is working to restore canceled trains and will reach out to customers to accommodate those who have been affected.

For Amtrak riders in Washington state, the Amtrak Cascades tweeted how routes will be affected on Friday:

Amtrak posts real-time and recent route alerts on Twitter and their website .

The resolution and tentative agreement were announced by President Joe Biden on Thursday, who negotiated a 24% pay raise for the freight railroad workers, according to reporting from McClatchy.

