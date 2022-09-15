ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tennessee man indicted in deaths of girlfriend, newborn

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A grand jury indicted a Tennessee man on charges of killing his girlfriend and their 2-day-old daughter, officials said Thursday.

Brandon Isabelle, 25, of Memphis, is accused of fatally shooting Danielle Hoyle, 27, and throwing the newborn into the Mississippi River, said Steve Mulroy, Shelby County district attorney.

He was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse and neglect, and aggravated kidnapping. He is being held without bond.

Jail records did not indicate whether he is represented by a lawyer who could comment on the case. He pleaded not guilty to murder and kidnapping charges after his arrest in February.

Authorities searched the river for five days in frigid temperatures but never found the infant, Kennedy Hoyle, Mulroy’s office said in a news release.

Hoyle was found shot to death Feb. 1 near an abandoned car with a broken window.

Relatives said Hoyle had the baby in a car seat and was going to meet with Isabelle, the release said.

Isabelle told police he had thrown the baby into the river, the prosecutor’s office said.



