'Very Dangerous': 49ers QB Trey Lance a 'Major Concern' vs. Seahawks?
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't hold back praises for Lance, who he said could cause his defense some problems.
Brittany Mahomes Rips Ref in Fiery Tweet During TNF
The family of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t exactly made up of NFL darlings. On the contrary, Mahomes’ wife Brittany and his brother Jackson are known for causing such mayhem on both the sidelines and social media that Pat McAfee dubbed them the “tag team of insufferability” earlier this year.
4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers.
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks knew Russell Wilson’s hand signals in Week 1 win
NFL players change teams all the time. But longtime starting quarterbacks who have led great careers like Russell Wilson? Not
How Tyler Lockett used insider knowledge to beat Russell Wilson, Broncos
The Seattle Seahawks’ week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos was full of storylines. Russell Wilson playing against his longtime teammate Tyler Lockett is just one of them. With the Seahawks’ recent release of their week 1 Mic ’d-up video, a new storyline has been revealed. During...
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Major Update on T.J. Watt’s Injury Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed star linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve after he tore a pectoral muscle in the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of four games during the NFL season. While the Steelers will be without the...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI
At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas. Several hours later, the NFL star was...
WATCH: Houston Receivers Get Into Ugly Sideline Fight During Loss to Kansas
To say things didn’t go well for the Houston Cougars on Saturday would be a massive understatement. Not only did Dana Holgorsen’s team get pummeled by the Kansas Jayhawks in Week 3 of the college football season, two of his wide receivers started pummeling each other during the game.
Troy Aikman Speaks Out About ‘Embarrassment’ of UCLA Playing in Empty Rose Bowl
Count Troy Aikman as one very upset UCLA alum. On the football field, he may be best known as the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, but he also was a record-setting player for the Bruins. So if you’re Troy Aikman, seeing only a smattering of fans at the Rose Bowl,...
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.
