Read full article on original website
Related
Texas sherif opens criminal investigation into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas county sherif said he has opened a criminal investigation into two flights that transported 48 documented migrants from a San Antonio immigration center to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard. Bexar County Sherif Javier Salazar announced the opening of the investigation during a press conference Monday, stating...
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent hours inside a restricted area of the local elections office on the day voting systems there were breached, newly obtained surveillance video shows.
Comments / 0