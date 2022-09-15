ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans

Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury. During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP...
Seahawks Reportedly Make Signing After Jamal Adams Decision

Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in a stunning result. Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return, but it came with a cost. Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first half against the Broncos. Seattle officially placed Adams on injured reserve...
Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys

Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury downplayed QB Kyler Murray‘s frustrations following the team’s week 1 loss. “Have you ever seen him not frustrated after a loss postgame?” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “Is that new? I’ve seen him frustrated after wins, too.”
