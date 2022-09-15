Related
Free Agent Wide Receiver Cole Beasley Reportedly Has "Multiple" Offers
Since being released by the Buffalo Bills in March, wide receiver Cole Beasley has had a devil of a time finding a new NFL team. But he could be on the verge of finally signing a contract. According to ProFootballNetwork, Beasley is drawing "serious interest and contract offers from multiple...
Stephen Jones Has Message For Frustrated Cowboys Fans
Dallas Cowboys fans are understandably frustrated after a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Not only did the Cowboys lose their season-opening matchup to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they also lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a significant injury. During an appearance with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Cowboys VP...
3 moves the Seattle Seahawks could make to replace Jamal Adams on defense
The Seattle Seahawks might have earned a huge upset win over the Denver Broncos to open their season Monday night.
Seahawks Reportedly Make Signing After Jamal Adams Decision
Just a few days ago, the Seattle Seahawks upset the Denver Broncos in a stunning result. Seattle spoiled Russell Wilson's return, but it came with a cost. Star safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending leg injury during the first half against the Broncos. Seattle officially placed Adams on injured reserve...
Former LSU Safety Jamal Adams Suffers Season-Ending Injury
Adams injured his quad against the Broncos, still talking with doctors to determine timing of surgery
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Says Chase of Diggs: 'He’s not too technically sound ... You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit-or-miss.'' Bengals at Cowboys is on.
Dak Prescott's Broken Thumb Creates Chaos for the Cowboys
Wave the white flag, Jerry Jones. The single-game start Cooper Rush ain't your answer and you know it. Though he did *get swaggy* for one primetime game (while surrounded with no shortage of stars), Rush isn't in the same position to excel this time around. Dak Prescott's diagnosis will have him out until about Week 10 with a broken thumb, meaning that the Dallas Cowboys will have to figure out eight games without their most important player.
NFC Notes: Kyler Murray, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury downplayed QB Kyler Murray‘s frustrations following the team’s week 1 loss. “Have you ever seen him not frustrated after a loss postgame?” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team’s official website. “Is that new? I’ve seen him frustrated after wins, too.”
Seahawks Fans Boo Russell Wilson In Return To Seattle: 'Uncalled For' Says RG3
Russell Wilson's return to Seattle wasn't a welcome one, as he was boo'd heavily throughout warmups and the game.
