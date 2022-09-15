Read full article on original website
Related
PICTURED: Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes vacationing with a beer on a boat in France two weeks after staging fake arrest live on podcast
Proud Boys founder Gavin McInnes has popped up in the south of France two weeks after faking his own arrest live on a podcast. The Canadian writer was seen shirtless and wearing floral swimming shorts while holding a bottle of beer on a boat just off the coast on Monday.
Racism in America is real and here is the proof.
March for Equality(via americamagazine.org) When people are actively attentive to issues of racial and social justice, MAGA republicans classify them as ‘woke’ as a way of dismissing and denigrating their concerns. Earlier this year in Florida, the governor signed into law the ‘Stop WOKE act’, that amends the Florida Civil Rights Act to make it unlawful for employers to host mandatory employee trainings that promote certain concepts related to discrimination, diversity, equity, and inclusion. The law targets diversity trainings that promote ideas such as unconscious bias, racial colorblindness, and white privilege.
Washington Examiner
NBC wants to censor videos of John Fetterman's incoherent ramblings
Democrat John Fetterman’s Senate campaign in Pennsylvania is floundering down the stretch. It has become apparent that, having suffered a stroke recently, he is not well enough to serve in the U.S. Senate. Now, NBC News has tried to help his campaign by censoring videos of Fetterman’s struggles on...
AOL Corp
Former Fox News editor claims viewers have been 'deceived' and 'coddled' over the years
Former Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt joined CNN Tonight on Wednesday and spoke about being let go from Fox in January 2021 following outrage from viewers after the network's Decision Desk called the state of Arizona for President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. While Stirewalt didn’t blame Fox for his termination, he did say that the network has not served its viewers well.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Book of Revel-ations
Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine has sparked an enormous crisis across Europe. A new war on its borders would be challenging enough on its own, but the unwise decisions by member states to neglect their militaries and depend on Russia for energy has placed the European Union in a precarious position. As they absorb the millions of Ukrainians fleeing the Russian onslaught, Europeans are desperately trying to secure enough fuel for the winter amid Russian gas cuts while dealing with rampant inflation and other political and economic challenges. France is even worse off than its neighbors in some respects: This summer, reactionary firebrand Marine Le Pen placed second in the presidential election, and in the ensuing parliamentary elections, her party and a far-left alliance picked up enough seats to deny the ruling Ensemble party a majority.
Moonage Daydream review – cosmic Bowie doc is a mind-blowing labour of love
American director Brett Morgen’s kaleidoscopic collage of David Bowie’s life is a dazzling mashup of elegy, celebration and intimate portrait
Stanley Tucci: ‘We could all potentially kill somebody. I do believe that’
The actor Stanley Tucci, 61, was born in Westchester, New York, to parents of Italian descent. His debut film role was in John Huston’s Prizzi’s Honor (1985). He later starred in The Devil Wears Prada, The Lovely Bones, Spotlight and The Hunger Games and has directed five films, including cult comedy Big Night. Tucci has also written two cookbooks and food memoir Taste and hosted the Emmy-winning culinary travel series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. He now stars in new BBC One drama Inside Man, written by Steven Moffat.
Less Is Lost by Andrew Sean Greer review – diminishing returns
Have you ever been on a holiday where you spend the whole time coveting your companion’s book? A few years ago, I spent a long weekend in France with a friend who smirked and hooted each time she picked up Less by Andrew Sean Greer, a satirical novel about a globetrotting “minor American novelist” who will attend any minor literary event in order to avoid his ex-boyfriend’s wedding. I was making my way through a piece of experimental prose about chemical castration that I was reviewing, casting envious glances from my sunlounger.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-A new Kia spot drives right into the clouds. Two people are driving their Telluride X-Pro in the mountains above the actual town of Telluride, up towards Imogene Pass, situated over 13,000 feet above the town. With no paved roads in sight, they traverse up the mountain on treacherous, narrow dirt and rock paths and—throughout their journey—encounter oddities, including a man in a painter’s outfit pulling along his donkey carrying buckets of paint and further up the mountain. As they near the top, they find two painters on scaffolding painting clouds in the sky. The spot, “Clouds,” was created by David&Goliath.
CARS・
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
On this Friday edition of CNN 10, we’re exploring the latest efforts to avoid a strike among rail workers that could have sweeping effects on the supply chain, and we’re going deep sea diving off the coast of Central America.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Megyn Kelly slams The View’s Sunny Hostinfor fueling racism
Media personality Megyn Kelly blasted The View co-host Sunny Hostin for fueling racism with a call to accountability over racial divides that go back to the United States’s founding. During The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM earlier this week, Kelly played a clip from an episode of The View...
Bill Maher roasts woke 'presentism': 'A magic moral time machine' where you always win
Liberal comedian Bill Maher roasted the woke concept of "presentism," where historical figures and events are judged in the prism of the present – further arguing against the oft-claimed leftist position that White people are usually to blame for history's lesser moments. "New rule: You can get creative with...
Comments / 0