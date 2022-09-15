Read full article on original website
Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
wmay.com
State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants
(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1
In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act
Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
walls102.com
State distributes $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to Illinois communities
SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Ottawa will have received a total of $2.4 million from the program. Peru and LaSalle each have received over $1.2 million. Streator will have collected $1.7 million in funds.
Illinois Business Journal
Herald & Review
What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?
SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Jan. 1, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois. The measure that will eliminate it has been on the books since early 2021, giving the justice system two years to plan for the major overhaul of the state’s pretrial detention system. It’s also given time...
Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025.
foodsafetynews.com
Illinois county announces second outbreak in one week; causes under investigation
Officials in an Illinois county are reporting an outbreak of gastrointestinal illness linked to a D.C. Cobb’s restaurant. The McHenry County Department of Health issued a statement saying that the restaurant at 1204 N. Green Street in McHenry is implicated in the outbreak, which has sickened at least 13 people.
fox32chicago.com
Kankakee County State's Attorney sues Gov. Pritzker, AG Raoul over SAFE-T Act
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - Kankakee County State's Attorney has filed a lawsuit to stop the SAFE-T Act. Attorney Jim Rowe is suing Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul. Rowe wants the controversial law to be declared unconstitutional. The SAFE-T Act will go into effect Jan. 1, and...
Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?
With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
Illinois eliminates cash bail under new act
Paul Mauro, a retired NYPD investigator, joins Mark Reardon to talk about the Illinois SAFE-T Act which is set to take effect in January 2023. Mauro blames the “trifecta of Democratic control.”
Illinois law eliminating cash bail faces criticism, but supporters say it makes system fairer
The Safe-T Act, a criminal justice reform bill that eliminates cash bail in Illinois, is coming under increasing scrutiny.
Effingham Radio
kbsi23.com
Illinois payroll jobs on the rise
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 4.5 percent, while non-farm payrolls increased by 4,100 in August, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES.
WAND TV
Conflicts arise amongst area coroners over "Jelani Day Bill"
(WAND)- Central Illinois coroners are concerned about the new "Jelani Day Bill." The bill, which became law back in May 2022, now requires coroners to notify the FBI three days after an unidentified body is found. The legislation was passed following the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University...
Approximately half of the inmates in Illinois to be released under new SAFE-T Act
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Hain joined the Mark Reardon Show to discuss the new “SAFE-T Act” signed into law by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and set to take effect in January 2023.
KWQC
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
fox32chicago.com
More political pressure mounts to amend Safe-T Act which will end cash bail in Illinois
CHICAGO - Republican nominee for Illinois attorney general Tom DeVore, along with other political leaders, are calling on changes to be made to the Safe-T Act. DeVore joins a list of other nominees and politicians pushing for the law to be amended before it takes effect come January 1, 2023.
