SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Ottawa will have received a total of $2.4 million from the program. Peru and LaSalle each have received over $1.2 million. Streator will have collected $1.7 million in funds.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO