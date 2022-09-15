ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WCIA

Illinois lifts COVID ‘vaccine or test’ requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Unvaccinated school and childcare workers no longer need to get tested twice a week for COVID-19 to work in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday he is repealing that part of his executive orders surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he based his decision on guidance from the CDC. “Vaccination continues […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

State program allows Illinois prisoners to take college courses with federal grants

(The Center Square) – Classes have begun at college campuses around the state, but also at an Illinois prison. There are about 30 students enrolled in the Augustana Prison Education Program (APEP) inside East Moline Correctional Center, a minimum-security facility. The program is the first Second Chance Pell Experimental Site in the state to draw upon Second Chance Pell awards from the U.S. Department of Education to pay for tuition.
ILLINOIS STATE
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Illinois to end cash bail, make it harder to keep dangerous criminals off streets January 1

In the closing hours of the 2021 lame duck session of the legislature, Democrats rammed through dangerous legislation which will make Illinois less safe. The bill, known as the SAFE-T Act, was opposed by almost every law enforcement group in the state, but their objections and concerns were ignored and the bill passed anyway.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Sheriff Candidly Shares Concerns And More About SAFE-T Act

Many Illinois residents fear the ramifications of a new bill that will go into effect on January 1, 2023. The information about Illinois' SAFE-T Act (Pretrial Fairness Act) is unclear, which might be why conversation is flooded with misconceptions and questions. One thing is sure, it isn't a "purge law" and those who commit crimes can be arrested and will face a judge.
ILLINOIS STATE
walls102.com

State distributes $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to Illinois communities

SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency or to its negative economic impacts on households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest-hit by the crisis. Ottawa will have received a total of $2.4 million from the program. Peru and LaSalle each have received over $1.2 million. Streator will have collected $1.7 million in funds.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Business Journal

Illinois to distribute $371 million in COVID-19 relief funds to small local governments

State to distribute second round of federal coronavirus recovery funding to more than 1,200 Illinois cities, towns, and villages. Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) has announced that more than 1,200 small cities, towns, and villages across Illinois – Non-Entitlement Units (NEUs) – will receive $371 million as part of the second round of funding through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) specifically designated for NEUs.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

What happens when cash bail ends in Illinois?

SPRINGFIELD — Beginning Jan. 1, cash bail will be abolished in Illinois. The measure that will eliminate it has been on the books since early 2021, giving the justice system two years to plan for the major overhaul of the state’s pretrial detention system. It’s also given time...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker, Attorney General Raoul sued by 2 Illinois counties claiming the Safe-T Act is unconstitutional

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Kankakee and Will County State's Attorneys are suing Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul to declare the Safe-T Act unconstitutional.The Safe-T Act, which will go into effect in January, brings major criminal justice reform. A few of the biggest changes include cash bail, which will be completely eliminated, "use-of-force" policies will be standardized across the state and all police departments must have body cameras for officer by 2025. 
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Which Halloween Candy Is Most Popular in Illinois?

With Halloween just over a month away, many families will be heading to the candy aisle soon to stock up for trick-or-treaters. A recent survey of 1,000 Americans conducted by Byte looked to find out what candy was the most popular in each state, and Illinois ended up being alone in their choice.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Illinois Distributing Second Round Of Federal COVID Recovery Funding

Illinois is distributing a second round of federal COVID-19 recovery funding. More than 12-hundred cities, towns, and villages in the state will be receiving 371-million-dollars as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The funds can be used to cover revenue losses and the costs of responding to the pandemic.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

Illinois payroll jobs on the rise

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced today that the unemployment rate rose 0.1 percentage point to 4.5 percent, while non-farm payrolls increased by 4,100 in August, based on preliminary data provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and released by IDES.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Conflicts arise amongst area coroners over "Jelani Day Bill"

(WAND)- Central Illinois coroners are concerned about the new "Jelani Day Bill." The bill, which became law back in May 2022, now requires coroners to notify the FBI three days after an unidentified body is found. The legislation was passed following the death of Jelani Day, an Illinois State University...
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
ILLINOIS STATE

