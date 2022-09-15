ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Hill

The Supreme Court and the uses of history

Sept. 17 is designated by federal law as Constitution Day to commemorate the signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787. The U.S. Supreme Court is responsible in the American system of separation of powers for deciding what the Constitution means in specific cases. The first Monday in October marks the beginning of a new Supreme Court term.
CBS Minnesota

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law, citing First Amendment

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional.Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague. Walker also refused to issue a stay that would keep the law in effect during any appeal by the state.The law targets what DeSantis has called a "pernicious" ideology exemplified by critical race theory — the idea that racism is systemic in U.S. institutions that serve to perpetuate white dominance in...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Elena Kagan Thinks The Supreme Court Completely Blew Its Legitimacy In The Dobbs Case

The legitimacy — or lack thereof — of the Supreme Court seems to be on everyone’s mind lately (or at least on the minds of Supreme Court justices). Recently, Chief Justice John Roberts gave a desperate plea, practically begging folks to see the Court as legitimate. This was followed shortly by Elena Kagan’s speech which is pretty much as a direct response to Roberts’s take on the current state of the Court.
Fox News

'Ultraconservative' Supreme Court undermines science, Nature magazine reports

Nature, a British scientific journal, was the latest media outlet to attack what it called the "ultraconservative supermajority" on the Supreme Court on Wednesday. The piece on "the US Supreme Court’s war on science," claimed the conservative majority on the court is "undermining science’s role in informing public policy" and "could be disastrous for public health, justice and democracy itself."
AFP

US Supreme Court does about-face in religion case

The US Supreme Court did an about-face Wednesday on a ruling in which it had granted temporary permission for an Orthodox Jewish university in New York to deny official recognition to an LGBTQ student group.  In 2018, a group of LGBTQ students formed YU Pride Alliance and sought formal recognition as a student association so they could organize lectures and hold meetings, among other activities.
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force loses appeal in federal vaccine exemption lawsuit

A federal appeals court has denied the Air Force’s attempt to overturn class certification and a class-wide preliminary injunction that protects Airmen from discipline as a lawsuit continues against the Department of Defense mandate requiring members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the...
Missouri Independent

Abortion-rights groups alarmed by St. Louis moving AG lawsuit to federal court

When the attorney general’s lawsuit challenging St. Louis’ plan to use federal funds to support abortion access was moved to federal court, it didn’t draw much attention. The city requested the change in venue — from St. Louis Circuit Court to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri — in late July […] The post Abortion-rights groups alarmed by St. Louis moving AG lawsuit to federal court appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
AL.com

AL.com

