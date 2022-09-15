Read full article on original website
2 men shot in Brooklyn while trying to rent car: NYPD
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man died and another man was injured in a shooting in Brooklyn, police said on Saturday. The men, ages 24 and 29, were on Glenwood Road near Brooklyn Avenue to rent a car to someone at around 2:40 a.m., police said. Two men approached them and fired multiple rounds, […]
He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor
An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
Teens broke into N.J. home with large rock, led cops on high-speed chase, authorities say
Police are looking for two teenagers who allegedly smashed their way into a home in Bergen County early Thursday before leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car they later dumped in Essex County. A home surveillance camera captured two teens — believed to be between ages 13...
Newark girl, 13, critically injured in apparent accidental shooting: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — Police in Newark launched an investigation Friday night after a young teen apparently accidentally shot herself, authorities said. Police found the 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot injury inside a home on Schley Street around 11:30 p.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé. She was taken to a hospital […]
Westchester Man Arrested in Putnam with Crack Cocaine and Fentanyl
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville reports the arrest of a Somers, NY, man on narcotics possession charges. On September 2, 2022, members of the Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing a Vehicle and Traffic Law violation on Route 6 in the Town of Southeast. After further investigation, the driver of the car was found to have a quantity of fentanyl and crack cocaine, both controlled substances.
Woman attacked, called anti-Black slurs by pedicab driver in Manhattan: NYPD
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A pedicab driver attacked a woman and made anti-Black statements in Manhattan last week, police said on Saturday. The 52-year-old victim witnessed an argument between the suspect and a taxi driver near Broadway and West 46th Street at around 8 a.m. on Sept. 7, police said. When the victim offered to […]
Teen Girl Accidentally Shoots Herself, Remains Critical: Newark PD
A 13-year-old girl was in critical condition after accidentally shooting herself Friday, Sept. 16 in Newark, authorities said. The girl was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a home on the 200 block of Schley Street around 11:30 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. the girl...
Police: Man wanted for robbing Bronx Home Depot, flashing knife at loss prevention officer
The NYPD is searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at Home Depot in the Bronx.
2 shot, 1 fatally, during Brooklyn car deal gone wrong
Two men were shot, one fatally, in East Flatbush early Saturday morning while trying to sell an SUV, according to police. The victims had agreed to meet with two men to sell a gray Toyota Rav 4.
NJ man arrested for beating girlfriend to death with hammer
Police arrested a 33-year-old man for beating his girlfriend to death with a hammer in an Elizabeth apartment on Sept. 10. The Union County Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of Victor H. Rodriguez Gomez for the murder of Carmen Lopez Barahona
9-year-old pedestrian killed by driver in Brooklyn: police
A 9-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver in Sheepshead Bay on Friday, according to police. A 35-year-old woman driving an SUV was reportedly turning into a driveway on 12th Street near Gravesend Neck Road.
Authorities Try To ID Man Struck, Killed By Train In Rutherford
A man was rendered unidentifiable when he was struck and killed by a commuter train in Rutherford. Police found the dismembered body after responding to the call near the intersection of Park and East Erie avenues just west of the Rutherford train station shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Family of woman killed by cop in love triangle shooting sues NYPD for not taking officers’s gun away, per report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The family of Jamie Liang, a former Concord woman who was fatally shot by a Staten Island NYPD officer last October in a love triangle dispute, has filed a wrongful death suit against the NYPD for not taking the officer’s gun away before the deadly incident, according to a report.
Sobriety Checkpoint Results In Four Arrests
POINT PLEASANT – A sobriety checkpoint conducted in town over the weekend lead to four drivers arrested, police said. The Point Pleasant Beach Police Department performed a DWI/DUI Sobriety Checkpoint on September 10 on Route 35 South in Point Pleasant Beach Officers. During that time, about 650 cars passed through with officers screening drivers for any signs of impairment.
WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation
A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NYPD School Safety Agent, Kimberly Bennett, 50, Arrested
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 1826 hours, the following 50-year-old female New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 103rd Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Kimberly Bennett. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
GOTCHA! Thieves Captured After Crashing Stolen Car Into Stopped Traffic At Routes 17 And 4
Two out-of-state teens were captured after crashing a stolen car into two vehicles -- sending a driver to the hospital -- while trying to cross from one busy Paramus highway to another, authorities said. Parris Lamont Dennis, 18, of Jamaica, Queens, and Shahiem X. McCrimmon, 19, of the Bronx bailed...
Two Arrests Made In Double Weekend Shooting: Somerset Prosecutor
Two arrests were made in a shooting that left two people wounded over the weekend in Somerset County — one for obstruction of evidence and the other for pulling the trigger, authorities said. Dewitt Gilmore, 32, of New Rochelle, NY, was charged with attempted murder while Ainslee J. Clark,...
Bronx assailant puts woman in chokehold, tries to rape her: NYPD
CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant placed a woman in a chokehold and attempted to rape her on a Crotona Park East street, according to authorities. The attacker approached the victim, 24, from behind near Bryant Avenue and Jennings Street around 3 a.m. Tuesday and put her in a chokehold until she […]
9-year-old dies after being struck by car in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn
The child was on the sidewalk when they were struck by a driver who was turning into a driveway.
