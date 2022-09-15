Read full article on original website
Hometown Burger, Best in Dough: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Also among this week's top food news is a first look at Double Standard's new $1 martini lunch.
A Person Swam In Texas’ Famous San Antonio River Walk & Locals Are Super Grossed Out (VIDEO)
Most Texans have probably taken a trip to San Antonio's iconic River Walk for a pleasant experience of walking, eating, and shopping along the stream through downtown. The river is not like Texas' many crystal clear blue water locations where you can lazily float down in a tube; it's rather a scenic, Mexican colonial-style area set on the San Antonio River with water that regularly appears quite dark.
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
San Antonio car clubs talk street racing stigmas this Mexican Independence Day
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a tradition, every September 16, car clubs from around the city gather to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, cruising the streets as a way to pay homage to their heritage. But the meet-ups have been mistaken as takeovers, that's when people decide to race in the...
San Antonio offering Park & Ride VIA service to fans attending Saturday's Rammstein show
The city anticipates 44,000 head-banging fans will swarm the Alamodome area this weekend.
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Viral Video Shows Woman Swimming Illegally At River Walk: 'Oh Hell No!!!'
"she definitely ain't from here cuuuuz we know better not to evvvvvvvver"
Sheriff's Office horse gets San Antonio's notorious 'Edgar' haircut
'Change his name to Edgar.'
The Diez y Seis Parade returns Saturday
The Diez y Seis parade marking Mexican Independence Day returns to the West Side after a two-year pandemic hiatus. The nearly two-mile parade kicks off at 11 a.m. at Guadalupe and Brazos Streets, turns onto Guadalupe, then turns onto Navidad, and then again onto Cesar Chavez. The parade is organized...
Rammstein: Boys from Berlin set to invade San Antonio
The most extreme pyro-theatrical spectacle in live music is about to come our way!. Rammstein brings its first ever full-scale North American stadium tour to San Antonio on Saturday, September 17 at The Alamodome. The Berlin sextet will be performing material spanning their eight-album discography, including songs from this year's rapturously received Zeit.
San Antonio Spotlight: July & June Women's Boutique
We are shining the spotlight on a local boutique making big strides in hard times. July & June Women's Boutique got its start during the pandemic, survived personal tragedy and continues to grow even in tough economic times. Owner Abby Colbath joins us with more. July & June Women's Boutique.
Disappearance of San Antonio girl Lina Khil to be subject of upcoming show on Investigation Discovery
Khil has been missing since December 2021, and her family said they no longer believe she is in Texas.
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
King Charles visited the 'real' San Antonio and its Westside decades ago
Before he took the throne, the British royal took a trip to San Antonio.
Texas teacher firing, Abbott attack ad: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
This week's top stories also included an article about a San Antonio man who was hospitalized after shooting himself in the ass.
Intense Video Shows Train Smashing Into Truck At Texas Intersection
No one was hurt in the incident.
The Alamo kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with 'Tejanos at the Alamo'
SAN ANTONIO - The Alamo will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month tomorrow; with a program, they're calling "Tejanos at the Alamo." It's a gathering honoring the Alamo defenders, as well as non-combatants who played important roles in making Texas history. It's free, and it's family-friendly with live performances, plus free food...
Border town bakery brings community together
In South Texas, having cafecito and pan (coffee and sweet bread) every morning is a staple in Hispanic culture.
