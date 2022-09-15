ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wbrc.com

UAB defeats Georgia Southern, 35-21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB running back DeWayne McBride rushed for a career high 223 yards and four touchdowns to lift UAB to a win over Georgia Southern, 35-21. The Blazers looked to bounce back after their first loss of the season to Liberty the week before. Although they were outgained, UAB’s defense forced Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease to throw three interceptions in the game, winning the turnover margin.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Alabama’s Nick Saban shows he’s superstitious - and has a vertical - prior to Louisiana Monroe game

Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t much different than anyone else in football. That may surprise you when many consider him the GOAT. Yet, not long before the start of Alabama’s game with Louisiana Monroe, the Alabama coach appeared to take part in his own pre-game ritual. The Alabama football Instagram account posted a video of Saban, which was captioned “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Alabama looks solid in all three phases, defeats Louisiana-Monroe 63-7

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After a close win against Texas the week before, the Alabama Crimson Tide made a statement at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide scored at least one touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams, rolling over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-7. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished the game...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
vsuspectator.com

Blazers look to bounce back against Miles College

The No. 15 VSU football team (1-1) hits the road for the first time this season as they try to rebound from their first loss of the season, facing winless Miles College (0-2). Though the Blazers are still licking their wounds following last week’s upset loss to Virginia Union, head coach Tremaine Jackson has said that the team is looking forward.
VALDOSTA, GA
Calhoun Journal

Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football

Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football scores from around Alabama CLASS 7A Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7 Austin 47, Albertville 10 Daphne 25, Baker 14 Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43 Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6 Fairhope 55, Davidson 28 Florence 38, James Clemens 20 Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7 Huntsville 28, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations

Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
HOOVER, AL
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Butler Snow Welcomes Sarah E. Rawls in Birmingham Office

BIRMINGHAM, AL—Butler Snow LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah E. Rawls who has joined the firm’s Commercial Litigation group in the Birmingham, Alabama, office. Rawls represents clients in commercial litigation matters and routinely handles cases pending in federal courts, state courts and arbitration tribunals. Prior...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
uab.edu

ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know

Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast

Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Sports

