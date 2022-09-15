Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
wbrc.com
UAB defeats Georgia Southern, 35-21
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB running back DeWayne McBride rushed for a career high 223 yards and four touchdowns to lift UAB to a win over Georgia Southern, 35-21. The Blazers looked to bounce back after their first loss of the season to Liberty the week before. Although they were outgained, UAB’s defense forced Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease to throw three interceptions in the game, winning the turnover margin.
Alabama’s Nick Saban shows he’s superstitious - and has a vertical - prior to Louisiana Monroe game
Alabama coach Nick Saban isn’t much different than anyone else in football. That may surprise you when many consider him the GOAT. Yet, not long before the start of Alabama’s game with Louisiana Monroe, the Alabama coach appeared to take part in his own pre-game ritual. The Alabama football Instagram account posted a video of Saban, which was captioned “A Tradition Unlike Any Other.”
wbrc.com
Alabama looks solid in all three phases, defeats Louisiana-Monroe 63-7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - After a close win against Texas the week before, the Alabama Crimson Tide made a statement at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide scored at least one touchdown on offense, defense, and special teams, rolling over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 63-7. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young finished the game...
vsuspectator.com
Blazers look to bounce back against Miles College
The No. 15 VSU football team (1-1) hits the road for the first time this season as they try to rebound from their first loss of the season, facing winless Miles College (0-2). Though the Blazers are still licking their wounds following last week’s upset loss to Virginia Union, head coach Tremaine Jackson has said that the team is looking forward.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin hilariously trolled Mike Locksley during 'low point' in former Alabama assistant's career
During last week’s ESPN College GameDay, Gene Wojciechowski had a story on Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s pattern of hiring maligned coaches before they get a second chance as a head coach. Two of those coaches were Mike Locksley and Lane Kiffin and after the piece Wojciechowski joined...
Friday Scoreboard for Alabama High School Football
Calhoun County, AL – Here is a list of Friday night’s high school football scores from around Alabama CLASS 7A Auburn 58, Lee-Montgomery 7 Austin 47, Albertville 10 Daphne 25, Baker 14 Dothan 57, Smiths Station 43 Enterprise 50, Rehobeth 6 Fairhope 55, Davidson 28 Florence 38, James Clemens 20 Hoover 17, Hewitt-Trussville 7 Huntsville 28, […]
wbrc.com
Plays That Matter: Meet the Vestavia senior noseguard who helped lady escape a fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -WBRC is bringing you the Plays That Matter. This week a Vestavia football player used his instincts to potentially save a life. John Michael Chandash is being deemed a hero in the Mountain Brook Community after alerting his grandmother’s neighbor her house was on fire. On...
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
wbrc.com
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
Samford University seizure of fraternity house challenged in court
Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter after a hazing incident. It shut down and took over the building without paying the non-profit corporation run by alumni that owned it, according to a lawsuit filed in Jefferson County Circuit Court. Samford renovated the...
birminghamtimes.com
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic tailgating spots sell out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re looking for indications that Birmingham is ready for its first Magic City Classic without COVID pandemic restrictions, try getting a tailgating spot. The City of Birmingham said the 400 parking passes they made available online to tailgaters on September 15 sold out in...
Bham Now
Alabama Goods to add a new store in Hoover, expand operations
Alabama Goods, the popular Alabama-made specialty store, is expanding its operations and opening a new Hoover store in the summer of 2023. According to the Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ), Alabama Goods is expanding its operations center in West Homewood so it can handle online and corporate sales. “Our website and...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Butler Snow Welcomes Sarah E. Rawls in Birmingham Office
BIRMINGHAM, AL—Butler Snow LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Sarah E. Rawls who has joined the firm’s Commercial Litigation group in the Birmingham, Alabama, office. Rawls represents clients in commercial litigation matters and routinely handles cases pending in federal courts, state courts and arbitration tribunals. Prior...
uab.edu
ER, urgent care or your doctor? What experts really want you to know
Emergency departments across the state are experiencing high occupancy with all-time-high numbers of patients waiting on beds in the hospital. This is part of a growing trend in health care following the height of the COVID pandemic. Determining the right place to receive care when someone is sick can be difficult. Primary care clinics, urgent care and emergency departments offer various resources to treat the sick and injured, all serving as a resource for different levels of illness.
6 Birmingham-area restaurants to grab a good breakfast
Birmingham suffered a major blow to its culinary scene this month. The beloved Bogue’s Restaurant shut its doors after 84 years. The iconic eatery, known for its breakfast offerings and Miss Ella’s sweet rolls, first opened its doors in downtown Birmingham in 1938. No restaurant can replace the...
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
Food Truck Thursday: Chubbfather’s
Chloewinski says that when he was 7-years-old, the lord told him he would be responsible for feeding people and he’s been doing so ever since.
Trussville Milo’s Hamburgers hosts Hometown Heroes Eating Contest
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Milo’s Burger, located in Trussville, is hosting a Hometown Heroes Eating Contest on Friday, September 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the eating contest will start at 11:30 a.m. There are currently four contestants from the local area competing in the contest: Matt Richardson (Fire/EMT); […]
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
