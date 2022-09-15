ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

freightwaves.com

Boeing CEO says 787 freighter remains strong candidate to succeed 767F

WASHINGTON — Boeing CEO David Calhoun suggested Thursday the aerospace manufacturer is leaning toward developing a freighter version of its 787 Dreamliner as a replacement for the 767 freighter and said the cargo market is on a strong upward trajectory that will boost sales of all-cargo aircraft well into the future.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
International Business Times

Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out

In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
The Hill

How to cut ties with China once and for all

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
The Associated Press

US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures.”...
The Hill

Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?

Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
The Independent

China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
Newsweek

U.K. Bans Chinese Officials From Seeing Queen's Coffin as Tensions Rise

A Chinese delegation will not be permitted to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, has refused a request from the delegation to view the queen's coffin because of sanctions China has imposed on British citizens, BBC News reported early on Friday.
24/7 Wall St.

Nations Buying the Most Weapons and Their Biggest Suppliers

The U.S. defense budget and global military expenditures have been increasing in recent years, reaching a record of over $2 trillion worldwide, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Still, based on actual deliveries of major arms, the volume of international arms deals between 2017 to 2021 declined 4.6% from 2012 to 2016.  To […]
International Business Times

Missiles Over Taiwan Fly Over Our Territory: Chinese Analysts Hit Back at US Commander

Chinese defense analysts have lashed out at US Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas for his "groundless and meaningless" comments on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) firing missiles over Taiwan. In a press briefing in Singapore on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Thomas called out China for the recent live-fire drills,...
