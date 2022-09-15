Read full article on original website
Related
China plans sanctions on CEOs of Boeing Defense, Raytheon over Taiwan sales
BEIJING, Sept 16 (Reuters) - China will impose sanctions on the chief executives of Boeing Defense and Raytheon over their involvement in Washington's latest arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday.
freightwaves.com
Boeing CEO says 787 freighter remains strong candidate to succeed 767F
WASHINGTON — Boeing CEO David Calhoun suggested Thursday the aerospace manufacturer is leaning toward developing a freighter version of its 787 Dreamliner as a replacement for the 767 freighter and said the cargo market is on a strong upward trajectory that will boost sales of all-cargo aircraft well into the future.
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Chang sounds alarm on Taiwan: US military must be ready for war with China in hours, not years
Gatestone Institute Senior Fellow Gordon Chang warned the U.S. military is not prepared for war with China, urging Biden to prepare Americans for war after a Chinese drone was shot down over the Taiwan Strait. Chang joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss why he believes war could be coming in a matter of hours, as opposed to years.
RELATED PEOPLE
Taiwan's military warns it will counterattack without exception if Chinese forces enter its waters or airspace as Beijing's ships and planes move nearby
The remarks from a Taiwanese military official come one day after Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone for the first time.
International Business Times
Taiwan Tensions: Philippines May Allow US Military To Use Its Bases In Case War Breaks Out
In the event of a China-Taiwan conflict, Philippines may allow the U.S. forces access to its military bases, the Philippine ambassador to the U.S. has said. In an interview to Japan's Nikkei, Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said U.S. forces may be given access to Philippines' military bases provided "it is important" for the country "own security."
americanmilitarynews.com
Iran’s tech is so bad they didn’t notice Israeli F-35s infiltrate their airspace: Report
Israeli F-35 stealth fighter jets infiltrated Iranian airspace numerous times in recent months, but Iran never noticed, according to a report by the Saudi Arabian Elaph newspaper on Tuesday. An unnamed source told Elaph that the Israeli F-35s flew over Iranian airspace more than once in the past two months,...
How to cut ties with China once and for all
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. China presents the greatest threat to the United States today, and that threat is increasing at an ever-accelerating rate. We need to stop feeding the beast. China’s economy has grown more than anything else due...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US: Russia running into problems with Iran-made drones
WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to Biden administration officials. The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the U.S. intelligence assessment, did not detail the “numerous failures.”...
Could China invade South Korea after Taiwan?
Taiwan and South Korea both invite comparisons with Ukraine. If Russia’s President Vladimir Putin could order his troops into his neighbor with impunity, surely China’s President Xi Jinping might finally decide to recover Taiwan, the island province that has remained staunchly independent ever since Mao Zedong’s Red Army finished his conquest of the mainland in 1949.
U.S. angers China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved a potential $1.1 billion sale of military equipment to Taiwan, including 60 anti-ship missiles and 100 air-to-air missiles, with China threatening to take counter measures.
Britain: Russia 'almost certainly' buying more weapons from Iran, North Korea
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Russian forces are increasingly sourcing weaponry from sanctioned Iran and North Korea as its own stockpiles dwindle amid its ongoing war with Ukraine, British intelligence said Wednesday. The daily intelligence update from Britain's ministry of defense said Russia was "almost certainly increasingly" arming itself with weapons...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Shipping container suppliers abandon $987 million deal after U.S. probe
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Global shipping container suppliers China International Marine Containers and Maersk Container Industry in a joint statement on Thursday said they have abandoned a merger plan, citing significant regulatory challenges.
China, Russia, Central Asia leaders hold security summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.The meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization comes at a time when Putin is isolated abroad following his invasion of Ukraine. Beijing's relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India are strained by disputes over technology, security and territory.The event in the ancient sultanate of Samarkand is part of Xi's first foreign trip since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic 2 1/2 years...
U.K. Bans Chinese Officials From Seeing Queen's Coffin as Tensions Rise
A Chinese delegation will not be permitted to attend Queen Elizabeth II's lying in state at Westminster Hall in London. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the House of Commons, has refused a request from the delegation to view the queen's coffin because of sanctions China has imposed on British citizens, BBC News reported early on Friday.
Russia says private satellites could become 'legitimate target' during wartime
As the United States continues to leverage more commercial satellites for intelligence and communications work, Russia has warned these craft may become a "legitimate target" for wartime operations.
Nations Buying the Most Weapons and Their Biggest Suppliers
The U.S. defense budget and global military expenditures have been increasing in recent years, reaching a record of over $2 trillion worldwide, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Still, based on actual deliveries of major arms, the volume of international arms deals between 2017 to 2021 declined 4.6% from 2012 to 2016. To […]
70 years later, China and South Korea exchange the remains of Korean war dead
The Chinese and South Korean soldiers stood face to face, the wind whipping through their ranks and their national flags flapping in the gusts. A Chinese military transport jet nearby on the runway of Incheon International Airport opened its rear door to receive precious cargo.
International Business Times
Missiles Over Taiwan Fly Over Our Territory: Chinese Analysts Hit Back at US Commander
Chinese defense analysts have lashed out at US Seventh Fleet Commander Vice Admiral Karl Thomas for his "groundless and meaningless" comments on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) firing missiles over Taiwan. In a press briefing in Singapore on Tuesday, Vice Admiral Thomas called out China for the recent live-fire drills,...
Russia and the U.S. are entering ‘dangerous and uncharted’ nuclear territory
When President Joe Biden and Russian leader Vladimir Putin met face to face last year, they proudly touted how, “even in periods of tension,” Washington and Moscow could cooperate on nuclear issues. A year and a war later, even such existential-level cooperation appears shaky. Most urgently, ongoing fighting...
Comments / 0