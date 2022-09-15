ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Colts vs. Jaguars: Staff picks and predictions for Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are both looking for their first win of the season when they match up at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. While the experts see the Colts as road favorites and the Vegas line has Indy coming away with a win, we all know this game is far from decided. The Colts are likely the better team on paper, but it hasn’t mattered for the last seven trips down to Duval County.
Colts Promote WR Keke Coutee & K Chase McLaughlin For Week 2

McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts,...
Indiana's Donaven McCulley sparks scoring drive with huge reception

Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.
