The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) have another set of demons to exorcise in Week 2 when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) at TIAA Bank Field. It’s nothing new to know the Colts haven’t had success when traveling to Duval County. Even though they’ve opened the week as slight favorites over the Jaguars, they haven’t won in Jacksonville since the 2014 season.
Houston Texans defensive end Jerry Hughes has been fined by the NFL because his pants did not cover his knees in the opening game of the season against the Indianapolis Colts. The Texans tied 20-20 with the Colts at the NRG stadium on Sunday but Hughes caught the eye of officials for the wrong reasons.
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, a crossover episode with Locked On Jaguars examines the biggest storylines, key matchups, and score predictions for Sunday's game.
Colts HC Frank Reich shared what his approach was to pitching QB Matt Ryan on why Indianapolis was the best trade destination for him this offseason. “I showed some of our core runs with Nyheim and JT,” Reich said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “And he was like ‘Oh, I get to play quarterback in an offense that runs the ball this well?’ And then I said, ‘Now, watch what we do with play-action off of this, and the defense’s reaction.’ And naturally, I’m showing him all the best plays. I’m not showing him the plays where we messed up. We were on for two hours, but it literally felt like we were on the phone for 15 minutes. And I think for all of us who were on the call, we knew it was something special. We all keep talking about it, even now.”
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos.
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) are both looking for their first win of the season when they match up at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. While the experts see the Colts as road favorites and the Vegas line has Indy coming away with a win, we all know this game is far from decided. The Colts are likely the better team on paper, but it hasn’t mattered for the last seven trips down to Duval County.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) and Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) are moving in two different directions in terms of injuries. While the Colts have several key players set to miss the game and several others listed as questionable, the Jaguars have had zero players on the injury report this ...
The Indianapolis Colts (0-0-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1) released their final injury report Friday ahead of the Week 2 matchup at TIAA Bank Field. The Colts already ruled out two starters before the game while three other starters will be listed as questionable. The Jaguars didn’t have any players on the final injury report.
This week, we talk to Horeshoe Huddle's Jake Arthur to preview the Week 2 home opener.
McLaughlin, 26, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois in 2019. He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and caught on with the Vikings’ practice squad. From there, McLaughlin had stints with the Chargers, 49ers, Colts,...
Donaven McCulley is on one to start Indiana’s Week 3 battle against Western Kentucky. He took a pass from Connor Bazelak for a huge gain across midfield, setting up Indiana’s first touchdown of the day. The sophomore receiver threw quite the stiff arm too. Here’s the eventual score...
The Indiana Pacers are currently setting the pace at rebuilding in the NBA after trading Malcolm Brogdon to the Boston Celtics. The Pacers finished with a 25-57 record last season while also ending the season on a ten game losing streak. Fortunately, Indiana had three picks in this year's NBA Draft. Here is a look at who the Pacers selected.
