USPS starts same-day shipping program for Albuquerque businesses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The United States Postal Service has started a new program in Albuquerque to provide same-day and next-day deliveries for local businesses. The USPS Connect Local program provides four shipping options for small businesses including same-day delivery for packages dropped off before 7 a.m. “Basically, we’re trying to level the playing field for the smaller shippers so they can take advantage of the discounts that the larger shippers get,” said Brock Swindle, USPS Territory Executive.

Registered businesses will be able to bypass the usual shipping processes and directly drop off packages at 19 post offices in the state.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.