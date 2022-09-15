Read full article on original website
Great Food And Fun At Muscatine’s Food Truck Fight This Weekend!
Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
KWQC
Bettendorf Trails Committee, Tangled Wood hold Bike Safety Fest
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Trails Committee held the 2nd Annual Bike Safety fest Saturday at Tangled Wood in partnership with the restaurant. Families got the chance to bring in their bikes, and get them checked for any issues. Several experts advised kids and parents on riding local trials and how to stay safe while biking.
A New Gyro Restaurant Just Opened In Bettendorf If You Want Greek For Dinner
A new place for you to get gyros and burgers has officially opened its doors in Bettendorf. We told you earlier this summer about L&B Gyros. This week they have opened up their doors in the location that used to be Freshii, over by Twin Span Brewing. They're the newest restaurant that's by the BettPlex.
espnquadcities.com
Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You
It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
KWQC
Egg Man’s Pickled Eggs
CONESVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) -Eggs are truly one of the world’s best foods, used in cakes and breads, in soups and soufflés, meatloaf, and, of course, in countless egg dishes--from omelets to frittatas. But on its own, the humble egg does not have much flavor, which is why you may want to expand your idea of how to enjoy eggs---as in pickled eggs that burst with flavor!
KWQC
Autumn style and coziness with La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Seventeen years ago, two Quad Cities’ brothers opened a store that has been furnishing local homes ever since. La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery, 4774 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, was open and has continued to provide homeowners with quality furnishings and design services. Nancy Klemme, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery Senior Designer,...
KWQC
Free ‘Porch Party’ celebration of arts and culture hosted by Butterworth Center is Sunday
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -The 2022 Porch Party at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House will be held Sept. 18 from noon to 5 p.m. Event is rain or shine with activities and music moved inside if weather becomes inclement. Stacy Klinger, Executive Director at Butterworth Center & Deere-Wiman House, discusses the...
ourquadcities.com
Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters
Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection
It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
KWQC
Preparing lawns and gardens for fall
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s feeling like the middle of summer just as the season transitions to fall. So how do we prepare our lawns and gardens for the changes ahead?. Beverly Broughton, a master gardener, joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
KWQC
Riverssance to fill Lindsay Park with art, music, and family fun this weekend
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, joins QCL to talk about Riverssance Festival of Fine Art set for Sept. 17-18 at Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport. He also shows off some of the unique art pieces that will be on display and available for purchase.
KWQC
Palmer College of Chiropractic announces largest campaign
Strong to severe storms expected for much of the region this afternoon and evening, and again on Sunday. Strong to severe storms possible through the weekend. Stay "Sky Aware" over the next few days.
KWQC
Senior Moment with CASI 9/12
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy
(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
KWQC
New nutrition guidelines at Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September happens to be “Hunger Action Month” and another area food pantry is taking steps toward offering more nutritious food items to families in need. Michael Sigwalt from the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Hours:. Monday: 9 a.m. - 7...
KWQC
Muscatine boat launch to close Monday for cleanup
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The boat launch in the downriver portion of Riverside Park will be closed to the public starting Monday. The entire boat launch area will be taped off for dredging operations to clean mud and debris from the area of the old launch. City officials ask that...
agupdate.com
Family fills many roles on shared farms
GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa
Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
KWQC
Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
KWQC
The 2022 Gather for the Cure is Oct. 8th at Scott Co. Park
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Registration is underway now for the second annual Gather for the Cure event to be held Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Shelter, Scott County Park. Gather for the Cure is an opportunity to celebrate breast cancer survivorship, remember those lives lost to breast cancer, learn about available programs and resources and raise money to support the Genesis Voucher Program. The program provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients. Participants will be able to visit vendor tables and the Pink Heals firetruck, participate in Living Proof art sessions and join in a one-mile casual walk in the park. There will be live music, food and beverages and prize drawings.
