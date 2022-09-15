ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

QuadCities.com

Great Food And Fun At Muscatine’s Food Truck Fight This Weekend!

Food Truck Fight® is coming back to Riverside Park in Muscatine, Iowa on Saturday, September 17!. Join us for a day of food trucks, live music, kids activities, game-day broadcast, beverage tent, and more! Enjoy food from local and regional food trucks and cast your vote for your favorite truck! We will crown a new Food Truck Fight Champion® at 7:00pm.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Bettendorf Trails Committee, Tangled Wood hold Bike Safety Fest

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Bettendorf Trails Committee held the 2nd Annual Bike Safety fest Saturday at Tangled Wood in partnership with the restaurant. Families got the chance to bring in their bikes, and get them checked for any issues. Several experts advised kids and parents on riding local trials and how to stay safe while biking.
BETTENDORF, IA
espnquadcities.com

Top 10 Best Cider Donuts Near The QC, According To You

It's fall and cider donuts have returned with their warm, melt-in-your-mouth fall flavor. But where can you get them in the QC? We told you about some of the best places to go apple picking near the QC and for some of your favorite cider donut stops, you may have to take a short trip out of the QC too.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Egg Man’s Pickled Eggs

CONESVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) -Eggs are truly one of the world’s best foods, used in cakes and breads, in soups and soufflés, meatloaf, and, of course, in countless egg dishes--from omelets to frittatas. But on its own, the humble egg does not have much flavor, which is why you may want to expand your idea of how to enjoy eggs---as in pickled eggs that burst with flavor!
CONESVILLE, IA
KWQC

Autumn style and coziness with La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Seventeen years ago, two Quad Cities’ brothers opened a store that has been furnishing local homes ever since. La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery, 4774 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, was open and has continued to provide homeowners with quality furnishings and design services. Nancy Klemme, La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery Senior Designer,...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Landlord: Happy Joe’s abandons Bettendorf headquarters

Happy Joe’s, which has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, has vacated its former Bettendorf headquarters at 2705 Happy Joe Drive. “They vacated their building in Bettendorf with no notice,” landlord Justin Sloan said Saturday via text. “I found out about their bankruptcy when we received their keys instead of their rent check.”
BETTENDORF, IA
98.1 KHAK

Happy Joe’s Pizza Files For Bankruptcy Protection

It's safe to say that things aren't so 'happy' right now at Happy Joe's Pizza. Earlier this month we told you that two more Eastern Iowa locations had closed their doors for good. Restaurants in Maquoketa and Eldridge have shut down. Now, lovers of Happy Joe's pizza got even more bad news.
MAQUOKETA, IA
KWQC

Preparing lawns and gardens for fall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s feeling like the middle of summer just as the season transitions to fall. So how do we prepare our lawns and gardens for the changes ahead?. Beverly Broughton, a master gardener, joins Morgan on QCT at 11.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Senior Moment with CASI 9/12

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - CASI will be on QCT at 11 weekly to highlight some of the things that are important and pertinent to the seniors living in our community. Laura Kopp, President and CEO, Center for Active Seniors joins Morgan on QCT at 11. CASI Information:. Address: 1035 W....
DAVENPORT, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

New nutrition guidelines at Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - September happens to be “Hunger Action Month” and another area food pantry is taking steps toward offering more nutritious food items to families in need. Michael Sigwalt from the Geneseo-Atkinson Food Pantry joins Morgan on QCT at 11. Hours:. Monday: 9 a.m. - 7...
GENESEO, IL
KWQC

Muscatine boat launch to close Monday for cleanup

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The boat launch in the downriver portion of Riverside Park will be closed to the public starting Monday. The entire boat launch area will be taped off for dredging operations to clean mud and debris from the area of the old launch. City officials ask that...
MUSCATINE, IA
agupdate.com

Family fills many roles on shared farms

GALESBURG, Ill. — As a young girl, Liz Hulsizer was impressed to see her mother, Sally Bomwan, drive a 2-ton grain truck at the family’s western Illinois farm during harvest. Now as a grown woman, Hulsizer attributes her confidence in driving the high-tech, modern combine to that inspiration,...
GALESBURG, IL
104.5 KDAT

An “Influx” of Bats are Entering Homes in Part of Eastern Iowa

Just about three weeks ago, we shared an article regarding an 'alarming' amount of bats entering homes in western Iowa -- the Sioux City area specifically. According to SiouxlandProud.com, "Sioux City Animal Control has been experiencing 8-14 bat calls each night," regarding bat home entries. Chris Wall, vice president at Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center, said this to the site:
SIOUX CITY, IA
KWQC

Illinois farm donates more than 7,000 pounds of corn to River Bend Food Bank

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The River Bend Food Bank received a special delivery this week from an Illinois farm designed to give back to others. The Nayak Farms Sweet Corn Initiative was created to tackle food insecurity in the Midwest by donating large amounts of fresh, delicious, sweet corn to the States of Illinois and Iowa, according to a media release.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

The 2022 Gather for the Cure is Oct. 8th at Scott Co. Park

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Registration is underway now for the second annual Gather for the Cure event to be held Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Whispering Pines Shelter, Scott County Park. Gather for the Cure is an opportunity to celebrate breast cancer survivorship, remember those lives lost to breast cancer, learn about available programs and resources and raise money to support the Genesis Voucher Program. The program provides free breast imaging to qualifying patients. Participants will be able to visit vendor tables and the Pink Heals firetruck, participate in Living Proof art sessions and join in a one-mile casual walk in the park. There will be live music, food and beverages and prize drawings.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA

