Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city attorney: Rice’s BWWB resignation valid
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s city attorney pushed back Thursday against the efforts of Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice to rescind his resignation. In a letter to the BWWB’s attorney, City Attorney Nicole King cites the Water Works Certificate of Incorporation that says “Any director may resign by filing written notice of such resignation with the Board or with the city clerk of the City, stating the effective date thereof.”
City attorney: Chris Rice’s resignation from BWWB ‘may not be withdrawn,’ Woodfin to select new chairperson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city attorney for Birmingham has announced that the resignation by Chris Rice, the former chairperson for the Birmingham Water Works Board, cannot be withdrawn despite efforts from Rice to reverse it. Rice had sent his letter of resignation to Mayor Randall Woodfin back on Sept. 6. Less than a week […]
Chris Rice, former chair of Birmingham Water Works Board, attempting to reverse resignation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Less than a week after resigning as head of the Birmingham Water Works Board, Chris Rice is now trying to get his old job back. In a letter that was addressed by the board during their regular meeting Wednesday, attorney Bruce Gordon wrote that Chris Rice, who stepped down from the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council
By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
The tragedy of North Birmingham
This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
birminghamtimes.com
Frank E. Adams Jr., former CEO of A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club, named to a new position
Frank E. Adams Jr. has been named deputy director of the Negro Southern League Museum. He will serve alongside the museum’s director, Alicia Johnson-Williams, in creating a vision for the world-class facility. “Frank has a strong track record of service and advocacy to the Birmingham community,” said Birmingham Mayor...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ethics trial of suspended Jefferson County Judge Tracie Todd resumes today
The Alabama Court of the Judiciary today resumes its second ethics trial of Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd, who is accused of not returning to work as ordered after a previous conviction of ethics violations and of making false or misleading statements about her return. Todd has asked the...
Cynthia Warrick, 1st female president at Alabama’s Stillman College, to retire
Stillman College’s first female president, Cynthia Warrick, has announced plans to retire after leading the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-based historically Black college for five years. Stillman’s Board of Trustees has launched a national search for Warrick’s replacement. The college plans to find her successor by the June 30, 2023, end of...
Bham Now
Make Birmingham better with the Academy of Civic Engagement—apply by Oct. 5
Birmingham residents, wish you could have more of a say on issues like trash pickup, public safety or neighborhood revitalization? The City’s Division of Racial Equality and Social Justice has put together just the program for you. It’s called Academy of Civic Engagement (ACE) and if you’re 16+ and live in the city, you’re invited to apply by October 5. Keep reading for all the details.
Suspended Jefferson County judge says she did not try to hide long stay in Chicago
Suspended Jefferson County Circuit Judge Tracie Todd testified today that she did not try to hide the fact that she stayed in Chicago for two-and-a-half months after an order to return to work without pay but did not feel obligated to disclose that she was out of state, either. Todd...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Birmingham Water Works repeats history with billing software
Customers have blamed the Birmingham Water Works board and management for billing issues. But the software used to manage billing may deserve scrutiny in the thousands of bills being overestimated or otherwise wrong, current and former officials said. That SAP - System Analysis Program Development – software was brought to...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
Man gets life in prison for 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub
A Lee County jury Thursday sentenced Joshua Russell to prison for the rest of his life for the 2011 murder of Anniston police officer Justin Sollohub, who was 27 at the time of his death. Russell, 35, had been convicted of the crime in 2013, but that sentence was reversed...
Birmingham Museum of Art receives $3 million in two endowment gifts
The Birmingham Museum of Art has received two gifts totaling $3 million for the endowment of two critical museum positions. Dora and Sanjay Singh provided $1.5 million in funding for the director of learning and engagement at the BMA, and the Hugh Kaul Foundation has awarded the museum a grant of $1.5 million to support the role of chief financial officer. The financial gift was given in honor of the late finance executive and arts benefactor Corbin Day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
wbrc.com
Birmingham city leaders looking to crack down on illegal littering
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you how Birmingham Public Works crews spent more than a week in the Wylam neighborhood collecting more than 200 tons of illegally dumped bulk trash. But, city councilors said that everyday littering is also leading to a ton of trash on Birmingham’s streets.
CVB gives $1 million to address World Games $14.1 million deficit
The Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau is contributing $1 million to help address the $14.1 million-plus debt left by The World Games 2022, President and CEO John Oros confirmed Friday. He called the payment by the CVB “extremely unusual” but added: “This is not typically the role and responsibility...
wvtm13.com
WVTM 13 Investigates: Lawsuit could be slowing Ensley development
City leaders said a lawsuit filed by a demolition contractor could be slowing a $12 million Ensley development. The Ramsay McCormack office tower was demolished in Spring 2021, but there is very little physical progress on the site since then. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
58K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0