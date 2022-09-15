ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

City of Birmingham responds to BWWB chair's attempt to rescind resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The city of Birmingham has responded to an attorney who's seeking to reverse the resignation of Birmingham Water Works Board chair Christopher Rice. "An unconditional resignation of a public official is effective immediately, cannot be withdrawn, and need not be accepted to be effective," city attorney Nicole King wrote in a letter to Rice's attorney, Mark Parnell.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city attorney: Rice’s BWWB resignation valid

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s city attorney pushed back Thursday against the efforts of Birmingham Water Works Board Chair Chris Rice to rescind his resignation. In a letter to the BWWB’s attorney, City Attorney Nicole King cites the Water Works Certificate of Incorporation that says “Any director may resign by filing written notice of such resignation with the Board or with the city clerk of the City, stating the effective date thereof.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Jefferson County Sheriff Pettway addresses Center Point City Council

By Loyd McIntosh, For The Tribune CENTER POINT — Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Levie Pettway addressed the Center Point Council to discuss contract negotiation concerns during its city council meeting Thursday, September 14. Relocated to the Center Point Community Center on Sun Hill Road while City Hall undergoes mold mitigation, Pettway and several council members […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Grist

The tragedy of North Birmingham

This story was originally published by ProPublica. By the spring of 2020, the century-old industrial plant on Birmingham’s 35th Avenue was literally falling apart. Chunks of the metal doors fronting several of the 1,800-degree ovens — which heat coal to produce a fuel called coke — had broken off and tumbled to the ground.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Make Birmingham better with the Academy of Civic Engagement—apply by Oct. 5

Birmingham residents, wish you could have more of a say on issues like trash pickup, public safety or neighborhood revitalization? The City’s Division of Racial Equality and Social Justice has put together just the program for you. It’s called Academy of Civic Engagement (ACE) and if you’re 16+ and live in the city, you’re invited to apply by October 5. Keep reading for all the details.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Water Works repeats history with billing software

Customers have blamed the Birmingham Water Works board and management for billing issues. But the software used to manage billing may deserve scrutiny in the thousands of bills being overestimated or otherwise wrong, current and former officials said. That SAP - System Analysis Program Development – software was brought to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham police chief talks gang violence, homicides in the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — With more than 100 homicides already this year, 2022 is shaping up to be one of the deadliest years in Birmingham in recent history. But who's committing these crimes? Mayor Randall Woodfin called out specific gangs as a part of the problem. The police chief hasn't been as willing to use that term. WVTM 13's Lisa Crane reports in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham Museum of Art receives $3 million in two endowment gifts

The Birmingham Museum of Art has received two gifts totaling $3 million for the endowment of two critical museum positions. Dora and Sanjay Singh provided $1.5 million in funding for the director of learning and engagement at the BMA, and the Hugh Kaul Foundation has awarded the museum a grant of $1.5 million to support the role of chief financial officer. The financial gift was given in honor of the late finance executive and arts benefactor Corbin Day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation

Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham city leaders looking to crack down on illegal littering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We told you how Birmingham Public Works crews spent more than a week in the Wylam neighborhood collecting more than 200 tons of illegally dumped bulk trash. But, city councilors said that everyday littering is also leading to a ton of trash on Birmingham’s streets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

CVB gives $1 million to address World Games $14.1 million deficit

The Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau is contributing $1 million to help address the $14.1 million-plus debt left by The World Games 2022, President and CEO John Oros confirmed Friday. He called the payment by the CVB “extremely unusual” but added: “This is not typically the role and responsibility...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM 13 Investigates: Lawsuit could be slowing Ensley development

City leaders said a lawsuit filed by a demolition contractor could be slowing a $12 million Ensley development. The Ramsay McCormack office tower was demolished in Spring 2021, but there is very little physical progress on the site since then. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

AL.com

