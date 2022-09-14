Read full article on original website
Related
WCVB
Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
You Can Get Married at the Picturesque Boston Public Library for Just $200
What an incredible, picturesque opportunity to walk through the hallowed halls of the Boston Public Library filled with murals and spectacular paintings, marble, and sculpture, into a lovely room set aside for you and your loved one to get married, all for just $200. Whether you're budget-conscious, want something simple...
Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run
According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers
BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
everettleader.com
Everett residents to participate in Boston Marathon® Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai
Holly Dow, Sheila Irizarry, and Walk Hero Stephanie Lafontaine will join thousands in the iconic fundraising walk for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to support all forms of cancer. Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options: 5K Walk (3.1 miles from Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), 10K Walk (6.2 miles from...
WMUR.com
Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire
Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
hot969boston.com
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
universalhub.com
People stumbling out of the Andrew T stop late at night with a hunger for pizza will have to go home and order from there, board says
The Boston Licensing Board yesterday ordered Red Line Pizza, 582 Dorchester Ave. in South Boston, to start complying with its license and close its doors to walk-in customers at 11 p.m. The pizza place currently has permission to stay open for walk-in trade until 11 p.m., with it allowed to...
RELATED PEOPLE
baystatebanner.com
A long-fought-for festival comes to Pope John Paul II Park
Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. On Sept. 18, Pope John Paul II Park along the Neponset River in Dorchester will come alive with the sights, sounds and movements of the African diaspora. “Project Misik: A Neponset RiverYard,” is a celebration of Afro-diasporic artwork pioneered by local musician Kera Washington with the help of one of the Olmsted Equity grants intended to diversify Boston’s green spaces.
msonewsports.com
Friday, Sept. 16 – Analogic in Peabody is not Moving – Lynn VA Clinic to Stay Open – Car Backs into Henry’s Market
Weather – National Weather Service – Canadian high pressure provides dry and fall-like conditions today (70s) and Saturday. Some unsettled weather with a period or two of showers or thunderstorms possible Sunday night into Tuesday. Community News Notes – Photos – Sports. Beverly – There were...
Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers
BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
WCVB
Watch: Employee of Massachusetts coffee shop jumps for joy as he receives first paycheck
MELROSE, Mass. — The moment of pure joy experienced by a Massachusetts coffee shop employee upon receiving his first paycheck is going viral. Bitty & Beau's Coffee in Melrose opened in August 2021 and employs people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. When the coffee shop opened last year, Joe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nshoremag.com
6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall
It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
NHPR
The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation
A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday
Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
radiokmzn.com
AEROSMITH BREAK FENWAY PARK ATTENDANCE RECORD
Legendary rock band Aerosmith broke the attendance record at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park after selling over 38,700 tickets. The Grammy-winning band kicked off their 50th anniversary celebrations at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 8. The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field.
Roof of tractor-trailer sheered off after hitting bridge on Cambridge road that doesn’t allow trucks
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The roof of a tractor-trailer was sheered off after it struck a footbridge on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Thursday morning. Video from the scene showed he truck’s roof completely peeled back, exposing what appeared to be frozen foods destined for Trader Joe’s. All...
carlislemosquito.org
Eco-zone: Whatever happened to those hostas, anyway?
It’s not really a mystery. Lisa and I have lived in town for close to 40 years. During the first 20, we never saw a deer – winter or summer. I can remember the first time I saw a deer, jumping through the woods, and was struck by how graceful it was. I remember the tracks in the snow, and the deer beans. We had deer!
Comments / 0