ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Monday, September 19: Hidden in Plain Sight

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Ted Reinstein is looking up, down, around, and above to discover quirky systems, codes, and features around Boston that are “hiding in plain sight!” Parts of the city are encircled by a high-wire “eruv” – Ted will tell you what that is. We meet a Boston man who makes art in out-of-the-way places (and manages to live rent-free in the city). Boston officials share the story behind those tiny colored plastic disks embedded in city streets. And while the 1,200 fire alarm boxes in Boston may look like a relic - they work! We meet the team charged with maintaining them.
BOSTON, MA
102.9 WBLM

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Seal in Beverly pond draws crowd of curious onlookers

BEVERLY, Mass. — An unusual sight for a North Shore community after a seal was spotted in a Beverly pond on Thursday afternoon. Beverly Animal Control and Police Department responded to Shoe Pond after residents reported a seal was swimming around. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the seal...
BEVERLY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlestown, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Everett, MA
Everett, MA
Government
WMUR.com

Kelly's Roast Beef plans to open more locations in New Hampshire

Kelly's Roast Beef is planning to expand to more locations in New Hampshire before it opens its first Granite State restaurant. The restaurant on North Broadway in Salem is set to open in October. Now, Kelly's says it wants to open 12 more locations in New Hampshire in the next six years. There is no word yet on where those locations will be.
SALEM, NH
hot969boston.com

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!

National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
baystatebanner.com

A long-fought-for festival comes to Pope John Paul II Park

Celina Colby is an arts and travel reporter with a fondness for Russian novels.... VIEW BIO. On Sept. 18, Pope John Paul II Park along the Neponset River in Dorchester will come alive with the sights, sounds and movements of the African diaspora. “Project Misik: A Neponset RiverYard,” is a celebration of Afro-diasporic artwork pioneered by local musician Kera Washington with the help of one of the Olmsted Equity grants intended to diversify Boston’s green spaces.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massive water main break turns Boston streets into rivers

BOSTON — A massive water main break on Friday morning turned a number of streets in downtown Boston into rivers shorty before the morning commute ramped up. Video from Washington and Lagrange streets near The Kensington apartments in Chinatown showed gushing water cascading down the road. Tufts Medical Center is located nearby.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Blue Suit Personal#The Blue Suit#Jewish
nshoremag.com

6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall

It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
BOSTON, MA
NHPR

The N.H. surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list

BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website.   "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021.  Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Roche Bros. puts 'price lock' in place to mark its 70th birthday

Roche Bros. Supermarkets’ 70th anniversary is this fall, and to celebrate, the locally owned and family-operated grocer put a price lock on 500 of its most popular items until Nov. 17 to help shoppers tackle higher food prices. In 1952, brothers Pat and Bud Roche built their business that...
WELLESLEY, MA
radiokmzn.com

AEROSMITH BREAK FENWAY PARK ATTENDANCE RECORD

Legendary rock band Aerosmith broke the attendance record at Boston’s iconic Fenway Park after selling over 38,700 tickets. The Grammy-winning band kicked off their 50th anniversary celebrations at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Thursday, September 8. The crowd of 38,700 set a new record for the most tickets sold for a concert at the iconic baseball field.
BOSTON, MA
carlislemosquito.org

Eco-zone: Whatever happened to those hostas, anyway?

It’s not really a mystery. Lisa and I have lived in town for close to 40 years. During the first 20, we never saw a deer – winter or summer. I can remember the first time I saw a deer, jumping through the woods, and was struck by how graceful it was. I remember the tracks in the snow, and the deer beans. We had deer!
CARLISLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy