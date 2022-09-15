Read full article on original website
Related
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Going Viral Tonight
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in what promised to be one of the best games of the year. Before the festivities kicked off, the Chiefs top brass met with an important figure in tonight's game. No, it wasn't a player. Clark Hunt and the rest of the Chiefs ownership met with billionaire Jeff Bezos.
Richard Sherman’s brutal Thursday Night Football comments resurface now he’s on Amazon broadcast team
RICHARD SHERMAN may be part of Thursday Night Football now - but he wasn't always a fan. The former defensive back has signed up for a career in the media with Amazon. Sherman, 34, is part of Amazon Prime Video's team for their coverage of Thursday Night Football. But the...
Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers
Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Are Reportedly Living In Separate Homes After Blowout Fight
After Gisele Bündchen and husband Tom Brady got tangled up in what a source labeled an "epic fight," the model furiously took off to Costa Rica on her own. And though she's since returned to Florida, she reportedly hasn't been back to their Tampa home, opting to stay in Miami instead.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Look: Daughter Of NFL Owner Shares New Beach Photo
On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs played host to the Los Angeles Chargers in a game that captured the nation's attention. Before the game kicked off, though, the Chiefs top brass met with billionaire Jeff Bezos. With Bezos' company taking over Thursday night games, he was on full display.
IN THIS ARTICLE
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Cowboys Signing Steelers Ex Ben Roethlisberger? Zany Rumor, Odds
“Big Ben” has 50/1 odds to sign with the Cowboys, per a gambling site.
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
How to watch the NFL’s new Thursday Night Football live online for free—and without cable
Amazon, which will broadcast Thursday Night Football in 2022, plans to offer the games a bit differently than fans are used to. Thursday night football, for the past few years, has been the domain of the NFL Network and Fox. But starting Sept. 15, change is in the air. Just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Serena Williams’s Husband Has Problem With Tom Brady
Ohanian doesn’t want the 23-time Grand Slam champion coming out of retirement quite yet.
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
Cowboys vs. Bengals: Coach Change with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore for QB Cooper Rush?
Gimme Jimmy? Nab Newton? Nope. The Cowboys' best solution lies within in Cooper Rush. But coach Mike McCarthy is hinting at a change involving Kellen Moore.
Sam Ponder's Tweet About Kirk Herbstreit Going Viral
Leading up to kick off of Thursday night's showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, fans were looking forward to an incredible quarterback matchup. Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Chargers star Justin Herbert were the main stars of tonight's game. However, fans were also interested to see how the broadcast crew would do.
The lesson from the Dolphins’ Kohou pursuit. And updates on Armstead and new injuries
There’s a reason that NFL teams ask their assistant coaches to watch tape and offer feedback on draft prospects every spring.
A position switch the Dolphins are thrilled with. And Dolphins, Ravens injury updates
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins on a Friday afternoon:
Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors
Listen as former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is now part of the media, got extremely annoyed at a light-hearted question in an interview. The post Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tua draws more praise, some skepticism from national pundits. Dolphins coaches weigh in
You turn on your TV and you’re likely to see someone trying to sell you car insurance. Or talking about Tua Tagovailoa.
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0