Maine School District 6 School Board Makes Decision on Removing Controversial Book from School LibraryThe Maine WriterStandish, ME
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires
What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Men For Armed Robbery Outside Dunkin’
I'm sure this must be a terrifying ordeal. Imagine, if you will, that you're an employee(or owner) of a business and you're leaving with that day's cash deposits(or those from the night before) when suddenly you're held up by someone(or more than one) at gunpoint, threatened, scared to death until you give them what they're after.
The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
Buckle Up: Here Are Massachusetts’ Costliest Crash Locations
It takes skill to drive in Massachusetts as the pace is fast and often unruly. One wrong move or failure to use your turn signal can result in unwanted accidents, injury or death. According to MassDOT, in the past 12 years,1,630,592 crashes have occurred in Massachusetts, 4,397 of them fatal.
5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The North Shore Of Boston
Before I moved to Pittsfield in the fall of 2010, I spent, with the exception of just one calendar year, in Boston's North Shore. Lynn, Wakefield, and Melrose, to be exact, I even sold cars at Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield. Speaking of Rt. 1... 5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up...
