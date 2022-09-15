ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fryeburg, ME

WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW 94.7

3 Bed Bath & Beyonds Are Closing in MA, But Not In the Berkshires

What's not to love at Bed Bath & Beyond? They have stuff for your bedroom, your bedroom, and everything else beyond that, hence the name. But recently, Bed Bath & Beyond unfortunately announced that it was closing three of its stores across Massachusetts. However, none of those three are the location in the Berkshires that remains open.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Police Arrest Two Men For Armed Robbery Outside Dunkin’

I'm sure this must be a terrifying ordeal. Imagine, if you will, that you're an employee(or owner) of a business and you're leaving with that day's cash deposits(or those from the night before) when suddenly you're held up by someone(or more than one) at gunpoint, threatened, scared to death until you give them what they're after.
WNAW 94.7

The Oldest Bar In Massachusetts

Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants In Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on the link.
BOSTON, MA
Pittsfield, MA
WNAW 94.7 is your source for all things local to the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

