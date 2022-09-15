ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Wenatchee looks to snap a 6-game skid at Eastmont in Bridge of Sportsmanship

The cross-river rivalry is renewed tonight when Eastmont hosts Wenatchee in Big-9 Football. The game was renamed the “Bridge of Sportsmanship” in 2006. Since then, Wenatchee leads the series 10-7 but Eastmont has won the last six straight. Wildcat coach Michael Don says they don’t think about those things anymore…
WENATCHEE, WA
Huskies take on #11 Michigan State Saturday

Here’s a look at the college football schedule for tomorrow. Central Washington is on the road north of the border to face Simon Fraser at 1 o’clock. Washington State has a 2 o’clock kickoff at Martin Stadium against Colorado State on the Pac-12 Network. Washington takes on No. 11 Michigan State at 4:30 on ABC.
ELLENSBURG, WA
Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District looking at big fee increases

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District, which brings water to about 10,000 acres of orchards and homes from East Wenatchee to Chelan, is considering fee hikes of up to 77 percent. District manager Craig Gyselinck says most users will see a substantial increase if the irrigation board approves the 2023 budget...
WENATCHEE, WA
Moses Lake suspect found in bathroom stall

Moses Lake police officers, Grant County sheriff’s deputies, a K9 and drones searched unsuccessfully Tuesday afternoon for a wanted felon in Moses Lake. They finally found him Wednesday evening in a bathroom stall. The Moses Lake Police Department had been seeking 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar on outstanding warrants for...
MOSES LAKE, WA
NCWLIFE Evening News September 15th, 2022

A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Wenatchee Police found a stockpile of tools Wednesday night after serving a search warrant on a hotel room believed to have been occupied by a burglary suspect and The East Wenatchee pharmacist who helped two firefighters avoid their required COVID vaccinations will pay a fine and undergo retraining, in order to keep his license.
WENATCHEE, WA
Grant sheriff employee investigated for role in altercation

An investigation into an altercation involving a Grant County Sheriff’s Office employee has been completed but the prosecutor’s office has not yet announced what, if any, action it will be taking. The sheriff’s office said on Aug. 6 deputies responded to a call in the 10000 block of...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot

WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
WENATCHEE, WA

