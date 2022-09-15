A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Wenatchee Police found a stockpile of tools Wednesday night after serving a search warrant on a hotel room believed to have been occupied by a burglary suspect and The East Wenatchee pharmacist who helped two firefighters avoid their required COVID vaccinations will pay a fine and undergo retraining, in order to keep his license.

