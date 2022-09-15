Read full article on original website
CBS 58
MPD: Homicide investigation near 12th and Keefe
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide near 12th and Keefe. The Medical Examiner confirms the victim is an adult male. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
CBS 58
Shorewood police investigate shooting incident at Metro Market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Shorewood police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at Metro Market today, on Sept. 17. Police say the suspect was arrested and is in police custody. We are working to get more information. This is a developing story. Check back on our website for updates.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Derrick Watkins guilty; Commerce and Pleasant fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury found Derrick Watkins guilty on Friday, Sept. 16 of two charges associated with the fatal shooting of a man at a residence near Commerce and Pleasant in February 2021. Watkins was found guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a firearm by a...
CBS 58
Quintuple shooting Friday night, MPD seeking possible suspects
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating reports of a shooting involving five victims near 13th and Fiebrantz. According to officials, the five individuals who were shot received non-fatal injuries. These include a 25-year-old male, 26-year-old male, 31-year-old male, as well as a 67-year-old female. A 26-year-old female was also treated at an area hospital as a shooting victim and police note that she was taken into custody regarding the investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shorewood Metro Market shooting; suspect arrested after police chase
MILWAUKEE - The Shorewood Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that happened at Metro Market on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police were called to the store around 6:45 p.m. Two males allegedly got into a fight, during which one of them shot the other in the arm. The suspected...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MPD shooting; man charged competent for trial
The Milwaukee man accused of opening fire inside Police District 5 has been found competent to stand trial. He is charged with attempted homicide.
CBS 58
Intruder killed by homeowner, Kenosha police investigating
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A death investigation is underway in Kenosha after officers responded to an area of a suspicious subject damaging vehicles at random and attempting to enter several homes that were unknown to him. Police say around 7:20 p.m. tonight, on Sept. 16, the subject forced his...
CBS 58
'It could have happened to any of us': Neighbors react after Kenosha homeowner kills intruder during attack
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Some residents in a typically quiet Kenosha neighborhood are shaken up, after a man allegedly tried to break into several homes Friday night, on Sept. 16. According to the Kenosha Police Department, a homeowner at the intersection of 69th Street and 64th Avenue in Kenosha...
CBS 58
Man charged in shooting at Milwaukee police station pleads not guilty by mental disease or defect
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with opening fire inside Milwaukee Police District 5 in February entered a special plea of not guilty by mental disease or defect Friday, Sept. 16. Darreon Parker-Bell originally pleaded not guilty to eight charges, including attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety, back...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings injure 2 within about an hour
MILWAUKEE - A man and woman were hurt in separate shootings in Milwaukee Thursday night, Sept. 15. The first happened around 6:30 p.m. near 37th and Meinecke. Police said the 31-year-old man who was shot was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. About an hour later, police...
WISN
Suspect dead after officer involved shooting in Slinger
Washington County — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Village of Slinger on Industrial Drive just south of Highway 60 at around 7:00 am. A news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the incident occurred after two...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha drug house shut down; located next to Frank School
KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Police Department's Special Investigative Unit (SIU) and Kenosha SWAT served a search warrant on a drug house early on Friday morning, Sept. 16. Officials say the house was discovered to be right next to Frank School. Officials say a convicted felon was in possession of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa police: Motorcycle crash, driver dead
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Wauwatosa police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash near Swan and Menomonee River Parkway Saturday morning, Sept. 17. Officers responded to the area around 5:25 a.m. It is believed the driver was headed southeast on the parkway when they left the road and hit the tree, police said.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: Milwaukee man missing, has dementia
MILWAUKEE - A Silver Alert was issued Saturday, Sept. 17 as the Milwaukee Police Department asked for help in the search for critically missing 75-year-old Dennis Pastorius. Pastorius was last seen Saturday, Sept. 17 around 5 a.m. near 22nd and Atkinson. Police described Pastorius as 5 feet, 2 inches tall...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal hit-and-run on Brady Street, suspect vehicle sought
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 32, was taken to the hospital in grave condition after he was hurt in a hit-and-run crash near Brady and Franklin Place Sunday night, Sept. 11. He later died from his injuries. Police are looking for the driver who hit the man. Police said he...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls attempted jewelry theft; Racine man charged
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - A Racine man is charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property for allegedly smashing a jewelry display case with a brick in Menomonee Falls. The accused is 33-year-old David Juarez. According to the criminal complaint against Juarez, police were dispatched to the Kay Jewelers store on...
WBAY Green Bay
Two homes damaged in Fond du Lac shooting
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are investigating a shooting early Thursday morning on 6th Street. At about 1:25 a.m., officers were called to the 200 block for multiple reports of gunshots in the area. Police located handgun casings on 6th Street east of S. Park Avenue. Two homes...
seehafernews.com
Search Is On For Shooter Who Wounded Four People On Milwaukee East Side
People who live nearby say they are a loud crash at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, then they heard several gunshots and at least one scream. Authorities are searching for the shooter who wounded four people on Milwaukee’s east side. Witnesses say one of the victims ran to a nearby...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding suspects involved in retail theft at Metro Market
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking help in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at Metro Market. Police say it happened at 8:33 p.m. yesterday, on Sept. 15. According to police, a suspect left the store with $453.99 worth of unpaid alcohol and...
