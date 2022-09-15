Read full article on original website
Related
A Kenyan woman vanished in Wyoming after meeting boyfriend on Craigslist. Six months on, her family plead for answers
The family of a missing woman are pleading for information for their loved one six months after she vanished. Thirty-two-year-old Irene Gawka was last seen by her family during a video call on 24 February, members of her family told CNN in an interview. Ms Gawka, who had moved from Kenya to the US in 2019 to pursue a career in healthcare, lived with her boyfriend Nathan Hightman, 39, in Gillette, Wyoming. Gillette police have said that after Ms Gawka went missing, Mr Hightman withdrew more than $3,000 from Ms Gakwa’s bank account and maxed out another $3,230 on...
Cop Exchanged Racist Texts for Months Before Shooting Indigenous Teen
Warning: This story contains graphic, racist and offensive descriptions of a deceased First Nations person of Australia heard in court. In November 2019, Kumanjayi Walker was shot three times by Zachary Rolfe, a police officer who was later acquitted of his murder, during an attempted arrest in the Northern Territory.
Comments / 0