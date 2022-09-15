ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

angyca3
1d ago

I doubt he was hissing at his brothers since he didn’t do it at the shelter! These are horrible people that returned him! I feel bad for his siblings too! Probably miss their brother! 😢🐾

Michael Kurse
1d ago

I had a feral cat that got into my basement to have her kittens.She had 4, but 2 died within the month. I was able to capture her to get her spayed, but her and the kittens stayed around. They were friendly, but she was scared and stand-offish. Finally, after 2 years, she let me pet her and became a loving cat with the softest fur I ever felt. She stayed with me for 12 years before she stopped eating and had to be put asleep.Her 2 kittens still are with me, and hopefully will be for a longtime. She taught me the value of patience.... I miss you, Gaea.😩😩😩😥😥😥😭😭😭

Edward Walters
1d ago

I don't know what to do but I would take him. That is no reason to do the little fella that way. I have one that came up from the woods and he hissed at the others for a while but he is okay with them now

