ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Hispanic Heritage Month begins in Charleston

By Forrest Tucker
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0Qqq_0hx7g0YQ00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The growing Hispanic population in Charleston is getting to celebrate a second annual Hispanic Heritage Month in the city.

“We are excited because when I came from California in 2002 it was a completely different situation in Charleston,” said Nilsy Rapalo, a member of Charleston’s Latinx Advisory Board and a former News 2 Remarkable Woman Candidate. “We can reflect on the numbers of the schools. For example the schools now in the district have 60 percent Hispanic kids.”

Over a dozen events will give the growing Hispanic community chances to showcase their culture and work towards progress on common issues.

“This year Hispanic Heritage Month will be full of occasions of celebrate our entire heritage,” said Pedro De Armas, the Editor-In-Chief of El Informador Newspaper.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jWFF_0hx7g0YQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uoMSl_0hx7g0YQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eyqZ9_0hx7g0YQ00

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg invited the hosts of all the events to speak at City Hall on Thursday.

A Charleston Battery match, a speaker series, music performances and festivals will take place over the next month. The full list can be found here.

“(Hispanics) are professionally involved in our community in fields of healthcare, education, business, law, media as well as cultural and performing arts,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nd78b_0hx7g0YQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGf87_0hx7g0YQ00

With members of the Charleston Latinx Advisory Board in attendance, Mayor Tecklenburg pledged to be more inclusive and improve communication by releasing all emergency notices in Spanish and English.

The mayor also wants to push for more Hispanics to serve on city boards beyond the Latinx group.

The changes are welcomed by members like Rapalo with more issues on the table to tackle for the Hispanic community.

“We need to talk with health boards to see if we can adapt some of the requirements for health provider that we are having come from other countries,” said Rapalo. “The standards are so high or so difficult to reach that we can have nurses and doctors in the community do landscaping or construction because the standards that we have to get a license are so difficult.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charleston-rotary.org

9/13: Solicitor Scarlett Wilson

We were back in a live meeting after a two-week hiatus We welcomed Solictor Scarlett Wilson, the first woman to hold the office of Solicitor for the Ninth Judicial Circuit, and having won many re-elections, Lots of events to know about in the coming weeks so check the articles below and/or the Events page on this site.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New 12-story Charleston office building 60% leased as it nears completion

A new 12-story office building under construction on the Charleston peninsula is now more than 60 percent leased. Morrison Yard on Morrison Drive near the Ravenel Bridge recently picked up three new tenants, according to Jeff Mixson, a co-owner of the new office building and founder and principal of Mixson Properties.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local family honors Charleston’s first responders with free lunch

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry family honored law enforcement and first responders with a special lunch this week. Peter and Vicky Martellini served lunch to officers with the Charleston Police Department and Charleston firefighters at the American Legion Post on Folly Road to show their gratitude for keeping the community safe. They said the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
State
California State
Charleston, SC
Sports
abcnews4.com

Charleston’s first trucking expo at Ladson this Saturday

LADSON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston is hosting its first trucking expo at Ladson Exchange Park this Saturday. The expo is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 9850 Hwy 78. "Our vision is to provide educational tools for truck drivers and trucking companies in our community so they can receive real-time information on the cost of goods and services that are available to them."
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Weekend Events

There’s ALWAYS something to do in Charleston – especially on the weekend. If you need help finding plans, just consult Charleston’s best events list below. Be sure to check back throughout the week for updates as information is subject to change at any time.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Another Charleston-area former Bi-Lo supermarket to see new use after $2.9M sale

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Darkened Summerville store bought by Dorchester County for nearly $2.9M. On the edge of Summerville, Dorchester County recently...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders working on solutions for vacant buildings

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking for ways to address vacant buildings in the city. This topic was discussed on Thursday during the Community Development Committee meeting. Over the last decade, the number of vacant buildings in Charleston has been reduced by more than half, but there are still about 200 remaining today. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Charleston Battery#Hispanics#Localevent#Festival#Mayor#El Informador Newspaper
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley deputies and Berkeley County School District to hold active shooter presentations

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) and Berkeley County School District (BCSD) will host active shooter presentations this fall to prepare the public in the case of an emergency.  According to BCSD, the sheriff’s office has partnered with BCSD to hold active shooter educational presentations throughout Berkeley County.  The purpose of […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

October Events with Charleston County Parks

Join us on the scenic trails of Johns Island County Park for our annual Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon and 5K. Beautiful fall foliage, moss-draped oaks, and native wildlife provide a scenic backdrop to the perfect trail run. This is one of four 5K races in our 5K Trail Race Series.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Leadership Dorchester applications are now open for class of 2023

Dorchester County, SC - The Greater Summerville/Dorchester County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Dorchester program is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. Leadership Dorchester is an 11-month intensive and comprehensive study of the political, civic, economic and social dynamics in action within Dorchester County. The class participates in unique...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Fireman retiring after over 23 years with Charleston FD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A longtime South Carolina firefighter is retiring after serving the Lowcountry for nearly 3 decades.  After 29 years as a first responder, Captain Kevin Brophy with the Charleston Fire Department will officially retire.  The captain joined the Moncks Corner Fire Department in 1993.   In 1996 Captain Brophy served with the Lady’s Island […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

Charleston's high-end home market cools from sizzling sales during pandemic

Multimillion-dollar residential deals throughout the Charleston region this year have included historic houses turned into inns, oceanfront condominiums and even a whole island. The high-end home market continued to sizzle, too, even amid rising borrowing costs, escalating prices and a dearth of available housing stock. But recently, Lowcountry real estate...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Retired Educator, Anna S. Bright, Vying for District 4 School Board Seat

PRESS RELEASE- Anna S. Bright’s lifelong motto, If I can help somebody, then my living shall not be in vain, speaks for itself. A personal goal that Mrs. Bright has had for a long time is to become a member of the local school board. Consequently, she is a candidate in District 4 of Colleton County. The election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. She comes with four decades of experience in the public schools of South Carolina and Alabama, with the majority of them being in Colleton County.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

IOP councilman, former mayor fight back against beach parking law

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a year after a state bill was passed that would ensure access to some free parking and give the state control of public roads in beach towns, the former mayor and a current councilman from the Isle of Palms say it is an “unprecedented attack upon the SC State Constitution and rule of law.”
ISLE OF PALMS, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Business Spotlight: How a Mother’s Love Became a Passion for Charleston Real Estate – Kerri Fotta Real Estate

Finding hope under a Palmetto sky is the inspiration for our Charleston Business Spotlight. Kerri Fotta, Pro Agent with TeamWork Realty, LLC is a compassionate, intelligent, and warm real estate agent in the Lowcountry with a focus on connecting the right home with the right buyers. Her love for Charleston and the community is deeply rooted in her commitment to family.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy