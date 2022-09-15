ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

theadvocate.com

Authorities searching for Denham Springs man accused of soliciting a minor, contractor fraud

Authorities are searching for a Denham Springs man accused of trying to lure a minor to a motel for sex in Concordia Parish and contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. According to a post on the Concordia Sheriff Facebook page, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began an investigation into Earl Curtis Achord III, 39, after he allegedly initiated sexual conversations with a minor online.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

1-year-old killed in fatal crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road, police say

A Wednesday morning crash on I-12 near Pumpkin Center Road left a one-year-old child dead, according to Louisiana State Police. Two cars were traveling eastbound on I-12 at about 7:15 a.m. when one struck the rear end of the other for reasons still unknown, said police. Benjamin DeLaune, the infant, of Livingston was properly restrained in the front car but sustained serious injuries in the crash.
LIVINGSTON, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's how Destrehan overpowered East Ascension Friday night

Coming off of two consecutive victories where they beat their opponents by a combined 91-6, the Destrehan Wildcats weren’t interested in slowing that momentum during Friday’s 42-2 win over East Ascension. After two games of stagnant offensive performances, the Spartans (1-2) had their worst outing of the season,...
DESTREHAN, LA

