NBC Sports

Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant

The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Zero Respect' News

In his heart of hearts, retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he is "that mother f--ker" Tom Brady was referring to in his famous 2021 quote. During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Fitzpatrick said Brady showed him "zero respect" as an NFL opponent. "It had to...
NBC Sports

How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?

The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
Tom Brady
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season

It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Devin McCourty acknowledges Patriots are moving into new era

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to renew their rivalry for the first time in three seasons on Sunday, which will feature many new faces since the last time the two teams played in 2019. Sunday’s game will mark the first Patriots-Steelers matchup to...
NESN

NESN

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

