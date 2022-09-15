Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Ex-NFL player rips Patriots coach Bill Belichick in passionate rant
The New England Patriots opened the 2022 NFL season with a lackluster performance in a 20-7 loss to the rival Dolphins in Miami, and the schedule doesn't get any easier for them Sunday with a Week 2 matchup versus a quality Pittsburgh Steelers team on the road. The Patriots defense...
Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?
As New England readies for the Steelers, does Patriots owner Robert Kraft need answers from Bill Belichick on the decision to bench Kendrick Bourne?
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Zero Respect' News
In his heart of hearts, retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick believes he is "that mother f--ker" Tom Brady was referring to in his famous 2021 quote. During a recent appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take, Fitzpatrick said Brady showed him "zero respect" as an NFL opponent. "It had to...
NBC Sports
How do the Krafts feel about Patriots being 'just another team'?
The New England Patriots ain't what they used to be. Even if you believe the Patriots will rebound from a Week 1 loss in Miami to defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, their ceiling in 2022 isn't very high as the team adjusts to a new offensive coaching staff and scheme.
Ex-NFL star LeSean McCoy rips into Bill Belichick, says Patriots look 'so regular' without Tom Brady
The New England Patriots season-opening loss to the Miami Dolphins was yet another thorn in the side of head coach Bill Belichick, whose troubles continue to mount in the absence of Tom Brady. On Tuesday, former NFL running back LeSean McCoy tore into the legendary coach, making it clear where...
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady facing ultimatum after season
It’s been well documented in recent weeks that Tom Brady’s decision to un-retire and return to the NFL this season put a serious strain on his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Now comes word that while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is committed to grinding through this year, he’s going to have to make it his last if he wants to stay married.
Former All-Pro Blasts Patriots Coach: ‘It’s Over for Belichick’
Is the era of playoff football in New England coming to an end?
Devin McCourty acknowledges Patriots are moving into new era
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to renew their rivalry for the first time in three seasons on Sunday, which will feature many new faces since the last time the two teams played in 2019. Sunday’s game will mark the first Patriots-Steelers matchup to...
Patriots Roster Moves Ahead Of Showdown With Steelers
New England will be without the services of a versatile member of their defensive backfield for their Week 2 matchup with Pittsburgh.
