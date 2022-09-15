Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Tyler Booth heading out on headline tour, will make two stops in Kentucky
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most well-known musicians is heading out on his first tour as the headliner!. Tyler Booth announced the “Country Gang Tour” on social media earlier this week. The first stop on the tour will be in Nashville on October 26th....
WATCH: Travis Tritt Shocks Zac Brown Band Fans With Surprise Appearance at OC BikeFest
Travis Tritt and the Zac Brown Band were both featured performers at a Maryland bike rally this weekend. Seems reasonable the two country music acts might bump into each other back stage. But on stage? The Zac Brown Band social media account shared a video clip Saturday to show fans...
townandtourist.com
25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Kentucky (Elegant & Original!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next treehouse vacation, Kentucky might prove to be the perfect location with its southern charm and natural beauty. Kentucky is home to a multitude of treehouses suited for any occasion.
WTVQ
Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
WLKY.com
New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat
KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022
Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
Meet Two Guys Traveling the Kentucky River on a Homemade Houseboat, or Shantyboat
If Mark Twain were alive today, he might just make a pilgrimage to Kentucky and hang out with Art Baltes and Jerry Steimel. They would seem to be right up his alley. Heck, he'd probably even ask if he could join them. And I bet another classic novel would be the result.
spectrumnews1.com
A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl
MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
wkdzradio.com
Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky
For the first time in months, parts of Kentucky are experiencing gas prices lower than $3 per gallon. During his Thursday “Team Kentucky” update, Governor Andy Beshear noted the reprieve at the pump is a welcome sight during inflationary times. Specifically in west central Kentucky, gas prices opened...
Extremely Rare Red Wolves in North Carolina Filmed Howling to the Sky: VIDEO
Humans have had a detrimental impact on our planet’s natural environments and its wild inhabitants. Worsening climate change has sent many of the globe’s most intriguing and elusive creatures to the brink of extinction. Recently though, three extremely rare red wolves were spotted in North Carolina. And new footage shows the gorgeous creatures howling at the sky.
Unprecedented Texas Drought Results in $2 Billion Losses
Following a record-breaking dry summer, a Texas drought reportedly resulted in more than $2 billion in losses to the cotton crop. According to the Texarkana Gazette, temperatures reached more than 100 degrees for 40 days this summer. This, in return, dried up the crops for Lone Star State farmers. The drought may impact next year’s crops as well. The media outlet shared that Texas Tech University predicted the unprecedented weather is going to cause a $2.1 billion hit in the 2022 cotton harvest.
Kentucky Exposition Center’s $180 million renovation will bring big changes
Plans include expanding the north wing and tearing down the west wing to create room for more green space and parking.
How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY
Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
spectrumnews1.com
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners
KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
WKYT 27
Execs with company offered contract for Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
mountvernon.org
Mount Vernon, KY
Do you think this resembles Mount Vernon? Do you know something about this place? Tell us in the comments. Published by the University of Virginia Press in 2016, First in the Homes of His Countrymen chronicles Mount Vernon’s role in historic preservation and popular American culture since George Washington’s death in 1799. Diving deep into America’s obsession with the building, Lydia Mattice Brandt explains how and why people copy Washington’s home more often than any other historic place in the United States and reveals the astonishingly wide range of interpretations of this singular mansion.
WATCH: Oklahoma Alligator Carries Mouthful of Its New Hatchlings to Water
A video of an 8-foot alligator carrying some new hatchlings to water is making waves on social media. And, it is an adorable sight!. The video was shared earlier this week by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC). The black and white trail cam video shows the dedicated gator working tirelessly to care for the young hatchlings.
Wave 3
Ky. to receive nearly $70M to develop statewide electric vehicle charging network
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state received approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production capital of the United States, which is helping us create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians,” the governor said in a release on Thursday. “Today, we are further cementing the state’s status as a leader in the EV revolution by beginning to build the charging station infrastructure that will enable EV travel in every corner of our commonwealth.”
Arizona Husky That Runs on Rooftops Becomes Local Celebrity ‘Watchdog’: VIDEO
Some dogs live for their regular walks around the neighborhood. You know, those nice strolls enjoying the sights and sounds of the block or even a quick run at a local park. However, one Arizona husky named Nala has a bit of a unique interest that is making her quite a star. All as she keeps watch over her beloved neighborhood perched from her favorite rooftop spot.
