Kentucky State

25 Top Treehouse Rentals in Kentucky (Elegant & Original!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When planning your next treehouse vacation, Kentucky might prove to be the perfect location with its southern charm and natural beauty. Kentucky is home to a multitude of treehouses suited for any occasion.
Team Kentucky update: economic growth, EKy flooding, gas prices

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — In his Thursday Team Kentucky address, Gov. Andy Beshear updated the state on numerous topics, including economic growth, the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, COVID-19, National Recovery Month, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project, declining gas prices and public safety. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team Kentucky All-Stars.
New tour offers chance to see Kentucky's bourbon country by boat

KENTUCKY — Kentucky's popular Bourbon Trail is blazing a new path, this time by water. Tourists can take a new bourbon tour by boat and learn how the Kentucky River played a vital role in the bourbon boom. The Bourbon Boat offers a two-hour water tour and teaches visitors...
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
Persimmon Seed Winter Prediction for Kentucky, Illinois, and Indiana 2022

Recent persimmon seeds have told us what we might be in store for this winter in the Tri-State. Did you know that you can tell how bad winter will be by looking at a persimmon seed, according to weather folklore? One in particular that I remember was in regards to how bad of winters we will have based on Wolly Worms. If you spot a Wolly Worm that is all black, blonde, or even white, that means a harsh and severe winter is in store. I have yet to see any Wolly Worms this year, however, recently a post has gone viral based on another winter weather folklore, the persimmon seed.
A Kentucky family warns about the deadly dangers of fentanyl

MEADE COUNTY, Ky. — Fentanyl is killing Kentuckians. In fact, a state report says a concerning trend of increasing overdose deaths is because of several contributing factors. What You Need To Know. The 2021 Kentucky Overdose Fatality Report says there were 2,250 overdose deaths in 2021. That is a...
Gas Prices Continue To Plummet In West Kentucky

For the first time in months, parts of Kentucky are experiencing gas prices lower than $3 per gallon. During his Thursday “Team Kentucky” update, Governor Andy Beshear noted the reprieve at the pump is a welcome sight during inflationary times. Specifically in west central Kentucky, gas prices opened...
Extremely Rare Red Wolves in North Carolina Filmed Howling to the Sky: VIDEO

Humans have had a detrimental impact on our planet’s natural environments and its wild inhabitants. Worsening climate change has sent many of the globe’s most intriguing and elusive creatures to the brink of extinction. Recently though, three extremely rare red wolves were spotted in North Carolina. And new footage shows the gorgeous creatures howling at the sky.
Unprecedented Texas Drought Results in $2 Billion Losses

Following a record-breaking dry summer, a Texas drought reportedly resulted in more than $2 billion in losses to the cotton crop. According to the Texarkana Gazette, temperatures reached more than 100 degrees for 40 days this summer. This, in return, dried up the crops for Lone Star State farmers. The drought may impact next year’s crops as well. The media outlet shared that Texas Tech University predicted the unprecedented weather is going to cause a $2.1 billion hit in the 2022 cotton harvest.
How to Get FREE Cheeseburgers This Sunday in IL, IN, & KY

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger...especially when they are free?!. I know that it is hard to keep up with all of these "national days" that pop up all throughout the year. Some of them are so random and really have no benefit, however, there are a few of them that I can get behind, especially when the thing we celebrate that day is free. Case in point: this Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day. Restaurants all over will be offering specials on September 18th on their burgers that you might want to take advantage of.
U.S. Department of Education names five Kentucky schools as Blue Ribbon winners

KENTUCKY — Five Kentucky public schools are now recognized as Blue Ribbon Schools, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday. Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves County) Frankfort High School (Frankfort Independent) Longbranch Elementary School (Boone County) Samuel Woodfill Elementary School (Fort Thomas Independent) In...
Mount Vernon, KY

Do you think this resembles Mount Vernon? Do you know something about this place? Tell us in the comments. Published by the University of Virginia Press in 2016, First in the Homes of His Countrymen chronicles Mount Vernon’s role in historic preservation and popular American culture since George Washington’s death in 1799. Diving deep into America’s obsession with the building, Lydia Mattice Brandt explains how and why people copy Washington’s home more often than any other historic place in the United States and reveals the astonishingly wide range of interpretations of this singular mansion.
Ky. to receive nearly $70M to develop statewide electric vehicle charging network

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state received approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production capital of the United States, which is helping us create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians,” the governor said in a release on Thursday. “Today, we are further cementing the state’s status as a leader in the EV revolution by beginning to build the charging station infrastructure that will enable EV travel in every corner of our commonwealth.”
