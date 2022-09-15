ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen Beach, FL

Fort Pierce PD: Saturday Hit and Run on Virginia Avenue Sends a Bicyclist to the Hospital

Fort Pierce - Monday September 19, 2022: A cyclist riding a bicycle after 1 am Saturday was struck and injured by a hit and run motorist. It happened in the 700 block of Virginia Ave near U.S. 1. Fort Pierce Police responded at 1:40 a.m. and learned that a silver-rose gold-colored Cadillac, model XT5, between the years of 2017 to 2019, was traveling westbound on Virginia Avenue and sideswiped the bicyclist who was also heading westbound on Virginia Avenue. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
FORT PIERCE, FL
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys

ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Woman Arrested For Vandalizing Ex-Boyfriend’s Car in Margate

A woman angry over her ex-boyfriend’s new flame smashed out both tail lights of his car and etched the word “whore” into the side of the vehicle, court records allege. Jennifer Sessler, 46, of 9720 Shadow Wood Blvd., was caught on video carrying out the Aug. 10 crime, causing $2,732 in damage, according to an arrest affidavit.
MARGATE, FL
2 shot during argument outside of IRC home, deputies say

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two people were both injured after firing shots at each other during an argument outside of a residence Saturday, deputies said. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. at the home in the 4800 block of 61st Court. The individuals, including one who was the homeowner, got into a verbal altercation earlier in the yard, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

