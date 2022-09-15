Read full article on original website
Related
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce PD: Saturday Hit and Run on Virginia Avenue Sends a Bicyclist to the Hospital
Fort Pierce - Monday September 19, 2022: A cyclist riding a bicycle after 1 am Saturday was struck and injured by a hit and run motorist. It happened in the 700 block of Virginia Ave near U.S. 1. Fort Pierce Police responded at 1:40 a.m. and learned that a silver-rose gold-colored Cadillac, model XT5, between the years of 2017 to 2019, was traveling westbound on Virginia Avenue and sideswiped the bicyclist who was also heading westbound on Virginia Avenue. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.
cbs12.com
Three separate DUI arrests within 48 hours in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police arrested three different people this weekend for driving under the influence. It began on Saturday night when a concerned citizen reported a black truck swerving and striking curbs. Officers found the vehicle and arrested the 24-year-old driver. Two open...
cbs12.com
Fort Pierce hit-and-run driver found after sideswiping bicyclist, fleeing scene
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is in the hospital after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Pierce. Fort Pierce Police responded to the 700 block of Virginia Ave. around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday in reference to a traffic crash involving a car versus a bicyclist. Once on scene,...
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cw34.com
Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
10NEWS
Florida man, 20, dies following snorkeling trip in Keys
ISLAMORADA, Fla. — A 20-year-old man from Boynton Beach died following a snorkeling trip Friday off the Florida Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Harry Jeanniton lost consciousness and was seen struggling just before 1:30 p.m. in the water on Aligator Reef off Islamorada, the sheriff's office said in a statement.
One person killed, three injured in Highlands County crash
A passenger was killed in a vehicle collision yesterday afternoon in Highlands County, three others were injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs12.com
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
margatetalk.com
Woman Arrested For Vandalizing Ex-Boyfriend’s Car in Margate
A woman angry over her ex-boyfriend’s new flame smashed out both tail lights of his car and etched the word “whore” into the side of the vehicle, court records allege. Jennifer Sessler, 46, of 9720 Shadow Wood Blvd., was caught on video carrying out the Aug. 10 crime, causing $2,732 in damage, according to an arrest affidavit.
Boynton man, 68, killed in two-car crash at city intersection
BOYNTON BEACH — A 68-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a two-car collision at a city intersection, police said Saturday. Jorge M. Castro of Boynton Beach was traveling west on Woolbright Road in his 2017 Nissan Rogue at 4:35 p.m. Friday when he turned left onto Wingfoot Drive and into the path of an oncoming car, Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputies said.
veronews.com
2 shot during argument outside of IRC home, deputies say
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Two people were both injured after firing shots at each other during an argument outside of a residence Saturday, deputies said. Indian River County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 2 p.m. at the home in the 4800 block of 61st Court. The individuals, including one who was the homeowner, got into a verbal altercation earlier in the yard, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Joe Abollo said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs12.com
Homeowner and tenant shoot each other in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — According to authorities, at 2 p.m. today a homeowner and tenant shot each other during an argument outside of their home. Both of them were shot and taken to Lawnwood Medical Center. One of the shooters was identified as the homeowner. Detectives and...
Suspect, 18, arrested after woman killed in Riviera Beach
An 18-year-old man is in custody following a deadly Riviera Beach shooting in June that claimed the life of a woman.
cbs12.com
Construction worker hits gas line, north and southbound lanes on US1 closed
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that the north and southbound lanes of US1 in Jensen Beach are closed after a construction worker hit a gas line near Eugenia street. Traffic is being diverted to West Moreland and Goldenrod and should be taken into...
cw34.com
Abandoned building burns in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are responding to a fire at an abandoned building near the Moose Lodge in Indian River County. Cres shut down 43rd Avenue from 2nd Street to 4th Street while Indian River County Fire Rescue handles the fire. No word on whether there...
20-Year-Old Florida Man Dies After Losing Consciousness While Snorkeling
A 20-year-old Florida man has died after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling on Friday. According to deputies, Harry Jeanniton, 20, of Boynton Beach, Florida died Friday after losing consciousness in the water while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada.
cbs12.com
Unseen and inattentive: Sergeant accused of neglecting search for missing 12-year-old boy
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Getting a fast start is important for law enforcement, but a sergeant with the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was accused of hanging out at home “for approximately 30 minutes into a priority call” — and it didn’t get much better after that.
Missing West Palm Beach boy reunited with parents
West Palm Beach police say that a missing 8-year-old boy has been found safe. Police spokesman Mike Jachles said the child was located safely just before 6 p.m.
cbs12.com
Man from Boynton Beach dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys
BOYNTONBEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boynton Beach man died while snorkeling with three others on Alligator Reef off Islamorada on Sept. 16. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's office, Harry Jeanniton, 20, lost consciousness. Jeanniton was struggling in the water around 1:23 p.m. when a good Samaritan picked him...
Comments / 0