Fort Pierce - Monday September 19, 2022: A cyclist riding a bicycle after 1 am Saturday was struck and injured by a hit and run motorist. It happened in the 700 block of Virginia Ave near U.S. 1. Fort Pierce Police responded at 1:40 a.m. and learned that a silver-rose gold-colored Cadillac, model XT5, between the years of 2017 to 2019, was traveling westbound on Virginia Avenue and sideswiped the bicyclist who was also heading westbound on Virginia Avenue. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

FORT PIERCE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO