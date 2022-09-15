Read full article on original website
NTSB: Pipeline explosion in Lincoln Co. that killed one caused by manufacturing defect
A 2019 pipeline explosion in Lincoln County that killed one person and destroyed five homes occurred when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas that caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about 30 acres in the Moreland...
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
WKYT Investigates | Lexington residents, businesses concerned over potential permit for incinerator
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People in several Lexington neighborhoods have mobilized in an effort to prevent a nearby business from getting a permit required to operate an incinerator. C&R Asphalt and Mulch is applying for a permit from the Kentucky Division for Air Quality in order to operate an air...
Help ID these 7 State Street property damage suspects
On Thursday, Lexington police and UK police announced a partnership to increase patrols around the campus in a response to a shooting at an off-campus party and the damages caused by the post-game celebrations. Detectives are asking anyone with information, knowledge of the suspects’ identities, photographs, and/or video footage to...
CPD closes at least four cases with arrest
Story originally appeared in Sept. 8 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-94545. The Columbia Police Department followed several leads that resulted in the discovery of thou- sands of dollars in stolen proper- ty Friday that came from several thefts in Adair County. Chief Jr. Murphy said...
Lexington police looking for help in identifying State Street suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department says it’s looking for help in identifying numerous suspects wanted for questioning in connection to recent criminal activity on State Street. According to investigators, officers responded to the area of State Street and Crescent Avenue on September 10, after large...
Fatal Crash in Elizabethtown
A fatal motor vehicle accident in Elizabethtown occurred yesterday. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department Chris Denham stated, “shortly before 7am, Thursday morning, we were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John road, in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle, 39 year-old Giovanni Collazo Agosto, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.” Preliminary investigations revealed that a bus owned by the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky or TACK was involved in the crash. Denham continued,” a transport bus was southbound on Ring Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Five Star Food Mart. While doing so, the bus crossed into the path of the northbound motorcycle being operated by Agosto.” The investigation is ongoing.
Georgetown, Scott Co. fire departments giving one young Kentuckian a big opportunity
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Fire Department created a bit of buzz on social media this week with a post about a big announcement they had to make. The announcement was revealed Friday afternoon. The Georgetown Fire Department and the Scott County Fire Department are partnering to give one Scott County student an opportunity to play a pivotal role within their department.
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
Lexington police searching for escaped inmate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped Thursday morning. Lexington police said they are searching for an inmate who was let out on a pass but never returned. Samantha Collins, 19, was allowed out of the Fayette County Detention Center...
FATAL SHOOTING IN WHITLEY COUNTY, KENTUCKY SPARKS KSP MURDER INVESTIGATION AND SEARCH FOR SUSPECT FROM WILLIAMSBURG
WILLIAMSBURG, KY (September 15, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 11:45 PM, KSP Post 11, London was notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting which took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
Lexington attorney, former councilman says city’s public safety is ‘in crisis’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington attorney, and former councilman, is raising red flags after hearing claims that Lexington’s E-911 center is facing staffing challenges. Monday, the FOP told WKYT the Lexington Police Department was down 115 officers. Chief Lawrence Weathers says the number is actually in the 80s because some new cadets are in training.
Two people killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
Taking to the skies for the second annual Lake Cumberland Airshow
The show featured vintage military aircraft, World War II warbirds, and some of the nation's top aerobatic performers.
Ordinance to help protect Scott Co. parks moves forward
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - An ordinance is moving forward in Scott County to protect the county’s parks and the people who use those parks. Earlier this week, the Scott County Fiscal Court had a first reading for the ordinance which, if passed, will bring punishments for people who use ATVs, mini bikes or other motorized vehicles on Scott County Parks and Recreation property.
Kentucky players filled time cards inaccurately at UK HealthCare prompting investigation, per report
Kentucky football players in February were investigated after filling out inaccurate timecards while working as patient transporters for UK HealthCare in Lexington, per a report released on Friday by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Hale filed an open records request with the University of Kentucky, with the records revealing that the investigation...
North Central District Health Department holding vaccine clinic
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The North Central District Health Department is hosting a vaccine clinic this weekend. You'll be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot, as well as the flu shot and monkeypox vaccine. It goes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Henry Clay Street in...
