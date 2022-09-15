A fatal motor vehicle accident in Elizabethtown occurred yesterday. Public Information Officer for the Elizabethtown Police Department Chris Denham stated, “shortly before 7am, Thursday morning, we were called to the area of Ring Road near St. John road, in reference to a collision involving a motorcycle. Sadly, the operator of the motorcycle, 39 year-old Giovanni Collazo Agosto, passed away as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.” Preliminary investigations revealed that a bus owned by the Transit Authority of Central Kentucky or TACK was involved in the crash. Denham continued,” a transport bus was southbound on Ring Road and attempted to make a left turn into the parking lot of the Five Star Food Mart. While doing so, the bus crossed into the path of the northbound motorcycle being operated by Agosto.” The investigation is ongoing.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO